CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: History has to wait
Ovechkin picked up an assist Thursday in a 2-1 loss to the Stars. He is still looking for his 801st goal which would tie Gordie Howe for second all-time. Ovechkin took a pass from Dylan Strome and quickly fed it to Conor Sheary who was cutting to the net. Sheary took it in his skates, kicked it to his stick and then tucked it past Jake Oettinger. Ovie is on a five-game, 10-point streak (seven goals, three assists) and faces off against the Maple Leafs on Saturday in an effort to make history.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Not ready to make season debut
Atkinson (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's contest versus New Jersey, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Atkinson hasn't played yet in 2022-23. When he is healthy, he should serve in a top-six role. He had 23 goals and 50 points in 73 games last season.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Assists in four straight games
Carlson produced an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks. Carlson has racked up five assists over his last four games. It didn't take him long to get a helper Tuesday, setting up Alex Ovechkin's goal just 24 seconds into the game. For the year, Carlson has eight tallies, 11 helpers, 88 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 29 hits and a minus-6 rating through 25 contests as he remains one of the higher-scoring blueliners in the league.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Keeps helping teammates
Kucherov was credited with three assists during a 6-2 victory over the visiting Kraken on Tuesday. Kucherov, who has compiled 13 helpers in his past nine appearances, dished out a trio of assists for the fourth time in 28 games this season. The 29-year-old right winger paces the Lightning with 31 assists and 42 points this season. Kucherov, who has earned at least one helper in four straight outings, contributed two shots and one hit Tuesday. He also earned a plus-2 rating but remains a minus-1 for the season.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Still out Tuesday
Atkinson (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Atkinson has been considered day-to-day for most of December, but the Flyers are still awaiting his season debut.
Falcons Announce More Unfortunate Marcus Mariota News
Things just keep going from bad to worse for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota. After being replaced by Desmond Ridder in the starting lineup earlier this week, he got more bad news on Wednesday. According to Falcons insider Tori McElhaney, Mariota is being placed on injured reserve today. Per head...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Solid numbers in loss
Smith completed 31 of 44 passes for 238 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding an 18-yard rush on his one attempt in the Seahawks' 21-13 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by Seattle. Smith's final numbers were adequate...
CBS Sports
Rays' Brendan McKay: Back with Rays
McKay (elbow) signed a two-year, minor-league contract with the Rays on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The Rays released McKay in mid-November, though it didn't take long for him to return to the club. He won't pitch at all in 2023 as he rehabs from Tommy John surgery, though the team will hope he can retake the mound with renewed health for the 2024 campaign.
CBS Sports
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Suffers head injury
Ward exited Thursday's 21-13 win over the Seahawks due to a head injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited the game while being evaluated for a concussion. He was formally cleared to return but remained on the sideline with his helmet in his hand. While it's positive he avoided a concussion diagnosis, Ward's practice status will be worth monitoring heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Commanders.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Marcus Smart reveals he left court to vomit during game vs. Lakers
Boston Celtics point guard and reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart revealed that he left Tuesday night's overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in order to vomit. Smart, who scored 18 points and was 7-of-17 shooting including a critical 3-pointer in the closing minutes of regulation, has been battling an illness.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Gains clearance for Week 15
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Hicks (ankle) won't have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Colts, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Hicks was listed as a non-participant on the Vikings' initial Week 15 injury report released Tuesday, but he bumped up to limited participation Wednesday and then full activity Thursday to clear up any lingering concern about his availability. The 30-year-old linebacker has been a high-end IDP option this season, tallying 105 tackles, nine pass breakups, three sacks, one interception and a forced fumble through 13 appearances.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Josh Palacios: Catches on with Bucs organization
The Pirates selected Palacios in the second round of the minor-league phase of the Rule 5 draft last week. Palacios slashed .213/.245/.255 over 49 plate appearances in the big leagues with the Nationals in 2022 before he was outrighted off the 40-man roster earlier this month. With Washington choosing not to protect the 27-year-old outfielder in the Rule 5 draft, Pittsburgh opted to roll the dice on him. He'll likely head to Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the upcoming campaign.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Absent for another practice
Hinton (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice. For the second day in a row, the Broncos were missing two of their top three receivers due to hamstring injuries, as Courtland Sutton also sat out. Considering Sutton was withheld from last week's loss to the Chiefs while Hinton played 59 snaps in the contest, the latter may have better odds of suiting up this Sunday against the Cardinals. Before the Broncos decide on either wideout's status for the Week 15 games, they'll see if Sutton and Hinton can log some sort of practice activity Friday.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travon Walker: Day-to-day with ankle
Walker (ankle) is considered day-to-day ahead of the Jaguars' matchup with the Cowboys on Sunday, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Walker exited the Jaguars' Week 14 win over the Titans early with a high ankle injury and head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that the rookie is "day-to-day" heading into Week 15. The coach's words bode well for Walker's chances to play Sunday, but if he can't go, K'Lavon Chaisson will likely step into a starting role at outside linebacker against Dallas.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Massive outing Week 15
Barton posted 15 tackles (seven solo) and a pass defended in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Panthers. Barton logged a season high in tackles while also notching double-digit stops for the fifth time in 13 games. The fourth-year linebacker also defended exactly one pass for the fourth week in a row, increasing his season total to six. Barton is now one of two Seahawks defenders, along with team-leading tackler Jordyn Brooks, to post over 100 stops this season. Barton should have an important role in slowing down San Francisco's prolific offense during Thursday Night Football.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Johnathan Hankins: Could make playoff return
Team owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Hankins (pectoral) will miss the rest of the regular season but could be "back for the playoffs," Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Hankins is expected to miss at least the next four weeks due to a pectoral strain, but it sounds like he could be available during the postseason for Dallas. The veteran has handled an important depth role for the Cowboys' defensive line across five appearances this season, and he played another five games for the Raiders.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Wei-Chieh Huang: Joins new organization
The Pirates selected Huang in the minor-league Rule 5 draft last week. Huang previously made four appearances in the majors with the Rangers in 2019, but he served as pitching depth in the Giants' organization this past season. In 23 appearances (13 starts) at Triple-A Sacramento, Huang posted a 4.40 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 89:31 K:BB in 71.2 innings. Though he's likely to start the 2023 campaign at Triple-A Indianapolis, the 29-year-old right-hander could have a clearer path back to the majors in Pittsburgh than he had in San Francisco in 2022.
CBS Sports
Prisco's Week 15 NFL picks: Red-hot Lions beat Jets; Bills crush Dolphins; Bill Belichick tops Josh McDaniels
My picks overall were just OK last week, and they were really bad when it came to my CBSSports.com Expert Picks. I went a miserable 4-9, but I went 9-4 straight up and 3-2 with my Best Bets as part of the Pick Six podcast. That raises my season records...
CBS Sports
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Ready for TNF
McCaffrey (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against Seattle, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. McCaffrey has been playing through the knee injury for weeks now, and while Kyle Shanahan has been cautious in the second half of games while leading by multiple scores, the 49ers coach otherwise has unleashed McCaffrey to full effect. McCaffrey played 98 percent of offensive snaps in the first half of Sunday's 35-7 win over the Buccaneers, finishing with 153 yards and two TDs despite playing only 18 percent of snaps post-halftime. There's little doubt he'll be featured again Thursday night as the 49ers look to clinch the NFC West.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Vince Velasquez: Deal becomes official
Velasquez's signing of a one-year, $3.15 million contract with the Pirates was formally announced by the team Tuesday. Velasquez operated in a swingman role for the White Sox last season but will open 2023 in the Pirates' rotation. As far as his fantasy outlook for next season, Velasquez is likely best left to NL-only leagues.
