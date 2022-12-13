ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Monday's Scores

 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.C. Flora 48, Lower Richland 41

Ashley Ridge 65, Berkeley 39

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 48, Williston-Elko 37

Beaufort 59, Whale Branch 48

Ben Lippen 80, Northwood Academy 59

Carolina Forest 65, Brookland-Cayce 61

Catawba Ridge 78, Gastonia Forestview, N.C. 50

Cathedral Academy 56, Academic Magnet 48

Chesnee 58, Woodruff, Ill. 53

Clarendon Hall Academy 62, King’s Academy 56

Conway Christian, Ark. 50, Low Country Prep 44

D.W. Daniel 57, Hart County, Ga. 54

Fountain Inn 61, Greer Middle College 54

Gilbert 59, Pelion 47

Goose Creek 81, Hanahan 24

James Island 58, Stratford 50

Jefferson Davis Academy 43, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 31

Lugoff-Elgin 62, Columbia 43

McBee 56, North Central 41

Memorial Day, Ga. 70, John Paul II 23

Mullins 64, Latta 26

North 66, Swansea 51

Oak Hill Academy, Va. 77, Westwood 55

South Florence 50, Marlboro County 46

Southside 67, Greenville Hurricanes 43

Southside Christian 40, Dixie 39

Summerville 69, Cane Bay 67, OT

Travelers Rest 58, Pickens 40

Wando 58, West Ashley 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

