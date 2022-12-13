Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.C. Flora 48, Lower Richland 41
Ashley Ridge 65, Berkeley 39
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 48, Williston-Elko 37
Beaufort 59, Whale Branch 48
Ben Lippen 80, Northwood Academy 59
Carolina Forest 65, Brookland-Cayce 61
Catawba Ridge 78, Gastonia Forestview, N.C. 50
Cathedral Academy 56, Academic Magnet 48
Chesnee 58, Woodruff, Ill. 53
Clarendon Hall Academy 62, King’s Academy 56
Conway Christian, Ark. 50, Low Country Prep 44
D.W. Daniel 57, Hart County, Ga. 54
Fountain Inn 61, Greer Middle College 54
Gilbert 59, Pelion 47
Goose Creek 81, Hanahan 24
James Island 58, Stratford 50
Jefferson Davis Academy 43, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 31
Lugoff-Elgin 62, Columbia 43
McBee 56, North Central 41
Memorial Day, Ga. 70, John Paul II 23
Mullins 64, Latta 26
North 66, Swansea 51
Oak Hill Academy, Va. 77, Westwood 55
South Florence 50, Marlboro County 46
Southside 67, Greenville Hurricanes 43
Southside Christian 40, Dixie 39
Summerville 69, Cane Bay 67, OT
Travelers Rest 58, Pickens 40
Wando 58, West Ashley 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
