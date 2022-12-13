ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Monday's Scores

 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42, Williston-Elko 21

Beaufort 50, Whale Branch 27

Ben Lippen 46, Providence HomeSchool 34

Carolina Christian, N.C. 29, South Pointe Christian 8

Catawba Ridge 73, Gastonia Forestview, N.C. 18

Cathedral Academy 76, Academic Magnet 28

Chesnee 60, Woodruff 44

Columbia 64, Lugoff-Elgin 37

Fountain Inn 58, Greer Middle College 33

Gilbert 62, Pelion 8

Greenwood Christian 68, Whitmire 27

Hart County, Ga. 63, D.W. Daniel 47

James Island 38, Stratford 35

Lamar 33, Johnsonville 21

Latta 73, Mullins 34

Legion Collegiate 77, York Prep 14

South Florence 71, Marlboro County 39

Southside 60, Greenville Hurricanes 33

Summerville 60, Cane Bay 38

Swansea 57, North 30

Wando 42, West Ashley 17

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

