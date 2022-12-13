Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42, Williston-Elko 21
Beaufort 50, Whale Branch 27
Ben Lippen 46, Providence HomeSchool 34
Carolina Christian, N.C. 29, South Pointe Christian 8
Catawba Ridge 73, Gastonia Forestview, N.C. 18
Cathedral Academy 76, Academic Magnet 28
Chesnee 60, Woodruff 44
Columbia 64, Lugoff-Elgin 37
Fountain Inn 58, Greer Middle College 33
Gilbert 62, Pelion 8
Greenwood Christian 68, Whitmire 27
Hart County, Ga. 63, D.W. Daniel 47
James Island 38, Stratford 35
Lamar 33, Johnsonville 21
Latta 73, Mullins 34
Legion Collegiate 77, York Prep 14
South Florence 71, Marlboro County 39
Southside 60, Greenville Hurricanes 33
Summerville 60, Cane Bay 38
Swansea 57, North 30
Wando 42, West Ashley 17
