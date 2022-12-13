Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Condo fire causes ‘significant fire damage,’ building evacuation
PARK CITY, Utah — A condo unit caught fire Wednesday afternoon causing “significant fire damage,” and a full building evacuation. Park City Fire Department said the fire was in a multi-family condo unit in the area of 1000 Park Ave. At least 20 people had evacuated the...
KSLTV
Salt Lake City set to demolish Ballpark vacant houses
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall authorized an emergency demolition order on four Ballpark properties Tuesday. Mendenhall said that all four buildings on Major Street are causing issues for the Ballpark community, with two of them catching on fire multiple times in the past month.
KSLTV
Two properties damaged in Spanish Fork fire
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Multiple outbuildings on two properties were severely damaged after an exterior fire. At approximately 12:38 a.m. Thursday, crews responded to the fire near 400 E. Center Street in Spanish Fork. Once on the scene, crews had the fire contained in 24 minutes, and it was...
Gephardt Daily
New fire erupts Wednesday night in SLC’s Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A day after the city administration announced the demolition of four unsafe buildings as fire hazards in the city’s Ballpark neighborhood, another fire has erupted. Shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Ballpark residents were watching, and sharing social media,...
KSLTV
Rocky Mountain Power: Copper grounding wire stolen from transformer in Sandy
SANDY, Utah — Thousands of Sandy residents were without power Thursday morning after copper grounding wire was stolen from one of the transformers, according to Rocky Mountain Power. “Thieves are actively targeting and stealing metals for resale that puts the grid and equipment at risk of major failure,” read...
kslnewsradio.com
Vandalism causes power outage in Sandy
SANDY, Utah — A power outage in Sandy caused over 3,000 customers to lose power Thursday morning. Power was restored shortly after and Rocky Mountain Power said the outage was caused by vandals. In a tweet, RMP cited vandalism at the company’s substation as the cause. RMP advised...
Salt Lake City Ballpark residents concerned after another vacant house fire
In a two-week span, there have been five fires on one street, with the latest happening Saturday night.
KSLTV
Rocky Mountain substations damaged, copper wire stolen
SANDY, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power asked for the public’s help reporting suspicious activity around their electrical substations Thursday, after the company says someone vandalized three stations in the Sandy area and stole copper wire from two of them. It’s not the kind of incident you hear of...
Semi-truck driver critically injured in load shift accident in Ogden
A semi-truck driver suffered critical injuries after a load shift accident in Ogden on Thursday, Dec. 15, according to Lt. Will Farr with the Ogden Police Department.
utahstories.com
Moving Beyond Suburban Sprawl & Big-Box Development in Ogden, Utah
OGDEN ― Land use decisions directly affect a city’s long term fiscal health. Such is the core belief of Strong Towns, a nonprofit advocacy organization that aims to replace the decades-old mindset of suburban sprawl and big-box development with something more sustainable. As Strong Towns sees it, high...
ABC 4
Thousands without power in Sandy in morning outage
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 3,500 Sandy residents are without power due to an area outage on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 15. In a tweet, Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the power outage and has dispatched crews to investigate and make repairs. The outage is expected to last for several hours, with Rocky Mountain Power estimating power being restored around 4:30 p.m.
ksl.com
Tremonton man charged in shootout at West Valley store parking lot
WEST VALLEY CITY — A Tremonton man who police believe was injured during a shootout between two groups in a grocery store parking lot is now facing criminal charges. Jesus Castillo-Chairez, 21, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with four counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
ksl.com
West Valley family seeks public's help finding killer; police say they're close
WEST VALLEY CITY — This week marks six years since Javier Medina, 20, of West Valley City, was gunned down in the driveway of his aunt's house while working on a car. So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the killing. But West Valley police believe they are close.
ABC 4
Ogden resident displaced after house fire on Laine Ave.
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — An Ogden resident has been displaced after a structure fire in the 2100 block of Laine Ave. near 21st, according to firefighters. Crews responded shortly after 9 p.m., according to Ogden Fire Dpty. Chief Mike Slater. The single-family home had smoke and fire coming from inside the home. Slater said the fire was put out in short fashion, but the home’s resident is now displaced. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
KSLTV
Brighton increases parking fines to $150
BRIGHTON, Utah — The Town of Brighton in Big Cottonwood Canyon announced it would be increasing fines to $150 for illegal parking. As Utah’s population increases and the number of people accessing canyons continues to grow, there are more vehicles being parked on the roadway causing significant issues.
KSLTV
Off-duty firefighter digs out avalanche victim, stays during hours-long rescue
SALT LAKE COUNTY — An off-duty firefighter who heard a backcountry skier caught in an avalanche screaming for help, says he was just in the right place at the right time. It turned into a complicated rescue that lasted more than seven hours as the rescuer and victim fought off the cold. If not for that firefighter, it’s possible no one else would have heard those cries for help.
KSLTV
Good Samaritan helps woman critically injured and pinned after guardrail impales her car
FARMINGTON, Utah — The family of a survivor of a serious car crash is thanking the good Samaritan who stopped to help her. Renae Hilton’s family said her vehicle slid on ice Tuesday morning, sending her crashing into a guard rail. Candace Rivera said she actually drove past...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Homeless man sleeping under I-15 ramp run over by SUV, critically injured
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A homeless man sleeping under an Interstate 15 off ramp was critically injured Monday when he was run over by the driver of an SUV looking for a place to park. Dispatch was alerted at 5:53 a.m., and Salt...
ksl.com
What will the Point look like? Plans released for old prison site development
DRAPER — The future of the old Utah State Prison site in Draper came into clearer focus Tuesday with the release of phase one development plans for a "15-minute" "walkable city." The plans for the Point include over 3,000 housing units, 16 acres of parks, 220,000 square feet of...
kjzz.com
Police looking for man who reportedly tried to entice child into his car in Highland
HIGHLAND, Utah (KUTV) — The Lone Peak Police Department is investigating a situation where a man allegedly approached a student walking home from school Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, the student reported the driver coming up next to them near 10830 North 6200 West in Highland. The suspect then reportedly opened their door and told the child their mother had sent them to pick them up for the day.
