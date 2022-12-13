ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

Salt Lake City set to demolish Ballpark vacant houses

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall authorized an emergency demolition order on four Ballpark properties Tuesday. Mendenhall said that all four buildings on Major Street are causing issues for the Ballpark community, with two of them catching on fire multiple times in the past month.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Two properties damaged in Spanish Fork fire

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Multiple outbuildings on two properties were severely damaged after an exterior fire. At approximately 12:38 a.m. Thursday, crews responded to the fire near 400 E. Center Street in Spanish Fork. Once on the scene, crews had the fire contained in 24 minutes, and it was...
SPANISH FORK, UT
Gephardt Daily

New fire erupts Wednesday night in SLC’s Ballpark neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A day after the city administration announced the demolition of four unsafe buildings as fire hazards in the city’s Ballpark neighborhood, another fire has erupted. Shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Ballpark residents were watching, and sharing social media,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Rocky Mountain Power: Copper grounding wire stolen from transformer in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — Thousands of Sandy residents were without power Thursday morning after copper grounding wire was stolen from one of the transformers, according to Rocky Mountain Power. “Thieves are actively targeting and stealing metals for resale that puts the grid and equipment at risk of major failure,” read...
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Vandalism causes power outage in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A power outage in Sandy caused over 3,000 customers to lose power Thursday morning. Power was restored shortly after and Rocky Mountain Power said the outage was caused by vandals. In a tweet, RMP cited vandalism at the company’s substation as the cause. RMP advised...
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Rocky Mountain substations damaged, copper wire stolen

SANDY, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power asked for the public’s help reporting suspicious activity around their electrical substations Thursday, after the company says someone vandalized three stations in the Sandy area and stole copper wire from two of them. It’s not the kind of incident you hear of...
SANDY, UT
utahstories.com

Moving Beyond Suburban Sprawl & Big-Box Development in Ogden, Utah

OGDEN ― Land use decisions directly affect a city’s long term fiscal health. Such is the core belief of Strong Towns, a nonprofit advocacy organization that aims to replace the decades-old mindset of suburban sprawl and big-box development with something more sustainable. As Strong Towns sees it, high...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Thousands without power in Sandy in morning outage

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 3,500 Sandy residents are without power due to an area outage on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 15. In a tweet, Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the power outage and has dispatched crews to investigate and make repairs. The outage is expected to last for several hours, with Rocky Mountain Power estimating power being restored around 4:30 p.m.
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Tremonton man charged in shootout at West Valley store parking lot

WEST VALLEY CITY — A Tremonton man who police believe was injured during a shootout between two groups in a grocery store parking lot is now facing criminal charges. Jesus Castillo-Chairez, 21, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with four counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
TREMONTON, UT
ABC 4

Ogden resident displaced after house fire on Laine Ave.

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — An Ogden resident has been displaced after a structure fire in the 2100 block of Laine Ave. near 21st, according to firefighters. Crews responded shortly after 9 p.m., according to Ogden Fire Dpty. Chief Mike Slater. The single-family home had smoke and fire coming from inside the home. Slater said the fire was put out in short fashion, but the home’s resident is now displaced. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Brighton increases parking fines to $150

BRIGHTON, Utah — The Town of Brighton in Big Cottonwood Canyon announced it would be increasing fines to $150 for illegal parking. As Utah’s population increases and the number of people accessing canyons continues to grow, there are more vehicles being parked on the roadway causing significant issues.
BRIGHTON, UT
KSLTV

Off-duty firefighter digs out avalanche victim, stays during hours-long rescue

SALT LAKE COUNTY — An off-duty firefighter who heard a backcountry skier caught in an avalanche screaming for help, says he was just in the right place at the right time. It turned into a complicated rescue that lasted more than seven hours as the rescuer and victim fought off the cold. If not for that firefighter, it’s possible no one else would have heard those cries for help.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Police looking for man who reportedly tried to entice child into his car in Highland

HIGHLAND, Utah (KUTV) — The Lone Peak Police Department is investigating a situation where a man allegedly approached a student walking home from school Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, the student reported the driver coming up next to them near 10830 North 6200 West in Highland. The suspect then reportedly opened their door and told the child their mother had sent them to pick them up for the day.
HIGHLAND, UT

