MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe resident, Oterrance Jackson, was sentenced to 168 months (14 years) in prison for his role in narcotics trafficking in the Monroe area. Agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit in Monroe and officers with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) became aware that Jackson was selling large amounts of narcotics outside of his residence on Dawnview St. in Monroe in the fall of 2020.

