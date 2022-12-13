ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

East all-stars prepare for 6th annual I-20 Bowl

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Coming into the 6th annual I-20 Bowl between northwest Louisiana and northeast Louisiana, the east holds a 4-1 record. On Sunday at 2:00 P.M, Ruston High School (Hoss Garret Stadium) will host the game. FULL EAST ROSTER:. Jayleen Butler, Richwood DB. Chaunky Lewis, Ouachita DB. KeShawn...
Sonny Cumbie reflects on the passing of Mike Leach

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech football head coach and former Texas Tech Raider, Sonny Cumbie had a special relationship with longtime NCAA football head coach, Mike Leach. Unfortunately, Leach passed away at the age of 61 on early Tuesday morning. Cumbie played under Leach in his college days at Texas Tech, where he would go on to lead the nation in passing yards. Today, Cumbie reflected on his relationship with Leach.
12 Days of Christmas: Junior Auxiliary of Ruston

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the second day of our “12 Days of Christmas” segment highlighting non-profit organizations in Northeast Louisiana. Today, we’re shining a light on the Junior Auxiliary of Ruston. They’ve got a long record of helping Lincoln Parish children since their inception in 1981. They received their charter from the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries in 1983.
Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Farmerville, La. (KNOE) - Recent tornadoes on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, have left the town of Farmerville seeking help. The community is currently accepting donations for those in need. There are several places to drop off donations such as the Willie Davis Jr. Recreational Center at 116 Cox Ferry Rd....
Alleged homicide: Ruston shooting victim found unresponsive

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - At approximately 1:35 on Dec. 12, 2022, Ruston Police Department responded to a shooting at 713 McDonald Ave. Officers say they found an unresponsive male on the ground with suspected gunshot wounds. Ruston Ambulance arrived while officers gave life-saving measures. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Willie...
Farmerville recreation center accepts donations for residents impacted by storm

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Willie Davis, Jr. Recreation Center in Farmville accepted donations all day Wednesday for residents affected by the storm. The rec welcomed volunteers and donations from the community to organize items like food, clothes, cleaning supplies and toiletries. Some residents even had their pets by their side, along with their families; while grabbing items they lost in their damaged homes.
12 Days of Christmas: Grace Place Ministries

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the fourth day of our “12 Days of Christmas” segment highlighting Northeast Louisiana non-profits. We’re taking a visit to Grace Place Ministries on Jackson Street in Monroe. “God’s good, and he provides when needed,” says Stacey Williams, a director with Grace...
12 Days of Christmas: The Center for Children and Families

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On the third day of our “12 Days of Christmas” segment, we’re shining a light on The Center for Children and Families. When kids are in crisis situations, this non-profit is there to help and, more importantly, provide hope. “It’s so important to...
Grand jury indicts 4 troopers, 1 deputy in Ronald Greene case

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - A Union Parish grand jury says four state troopers and a deputy involved in the deadly arrest of Ronald Greene will face state charges related to his death. KNOE was in the courtroom as the grand jury decision was announced just before 7:30 Thursday night. According...
Monroe drug trafficker sentenced to more than a decade in prison

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe resident, Oterrance Jackson, was sentenced to 168 months (14 years) in prison for his role in narcotics trafficking in the Monroe area. Agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit in Monroe and officers with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) became aware that Jackson was selling large amounts of narcotics outside of his residence on Dawnview St. in Monroe in the fall of 2020.
