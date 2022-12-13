Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
East all-stars prepare for 6th annual I-20 Bowl
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Coming into the 6th annual I-20 Bowl between northwest Louisiana and northeast Louisiana, the east holds a 4-1 record. On Sunday at 2:00 P.M, Ruston High School (Hoss Garret Stadium) will host the game. FULL EAST ROSTER:. Jayleen Butler, Richwood DB. Chaunky Lewis, Ouachita DB. KeShawn...
KNOE TV8
Sonny Cumbie reflects on the passing of Mike Leach
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech football head coach and former Texas Tech Raider, Sonny Cumbie had a special relationship with longtime NCAA football head coach, Mike Leach. Unfortunately, Leach passed away at the age of 61 on early Tuesday morning. Cumbie played under Leach in his college days at Texas Tech, where he would go on to lead the nation in passing yards. Today, Cumbie reflected on his relationship with Leach.
KNOE TV8
12 Days of Christmas: Junior Auxiliary of Ruston
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the second day of our “12 Days of Christmas” segment highlighting non-profit organizations in Northeast Louisiana. Today, we’re shining a light on the Junior Auxiliary of Ruston. They’ve got a long record of helping Lincoln Parish children since their inception in 1981. They received their charter from the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries in 1983.
KNOE TV8
Grand jury in Union Parish has indicted 5 law enforcement officers in connection with the death of Ronald Greene
UNION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Five current and former Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged with state crimes Thursday in the deadly 2019 arrest of motorist Ronald Greene. Those charged include four troopers from Louisiana State Police and a Union Parish sheriff’s deputy. One of the troopers was charged with...
KNOE TV8
Early morning Monroe fire causes ‘total loss’ of vacant house
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Fire Department says they responded to a large fire on Trenton St. sometime this morning, Dec. 14, 2022, around 5 am. WMFD Chief Charlie Simmons says it appears to have been a vacant house on fire, and it seems to be a total loss.
KNOE TV8
Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage
Farmerville, La. (KNOE) - Recent tornadoes on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, have left the town of Farmerville seeking help. The community is currently accepting donations for those in need. There are several places to drop off donations such as the Willie Davis Jr. Recreational Center at 116 Cox Ferry Rd....
KNOE TV8
Alleged homicide: Ruston shooting victim found unresponsive
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - At approximately 1:35 on Dec. 12, 2022, Ruston Police Department responded to a shooting at 713 McDonald Ave. Officers say they found an unresponsive male on the ground with suspected gunshot wounds. Ruston Ambulance arrived while officers gave life-saving measures. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Willie...
KNOE TV8
Farmerville recreation center accepts donations for residents impacted by storm
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Willie Davis, Jr. Recreation Center in Farmville accepted donations all day Wednesday for residents affected by the storm. The rec welcomed volunteers and donations from the community to organize items like food, clothes, cleaning supplies and toiletries. Some residents even had their pets by their side, along with their families; while grabbing items they lost in their damaged homes.
KNOE TV8
Drone footage shows extent of damage from Dec. tornado in Farmerville
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - This drone footage gives more insight into the extent of damage caused by a tornado in Farmerville on Dec. 13, 2022. KNOE previously reported on the injuries sustained from the storm.
KNOE TV8
12 Days of Christmas: Grace Place Ministries
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the fourth day of our “12 Days of Christmas” segment highlighting Northeast Louisiana non-profits. We’re taking a visit to Grace Place Ministries on Jackson Street in Monroe. “God’s good, and he provides when needed,” says Stacey Williams, a director with Grace...
KNOE TV8
12 Days of Christmas: The Center for Children and Families
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On the third day of our “12 Days of Christmas” segment, we’re shining a light on The Center for Children and Families. When kids are in crisis situations, this non-profit is there to help and, more importantly, provide hope. “It’s so important to...
KNOE TV8
Grand jury indicts 4 troopers, 1 deputy in Ronald Greene case
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - A Union Parish grand jury says four state troopers and a deputy involved in the deadly arrest of Ronald Greene will face state charges related to his death. KNOE was in the courtroom as the grand jury decision was announced just before 7:30 Thursday night. According...
KNOE TV8
Franklin Medical Center renovates ICU, striving to keep critical care patients local
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - A medical center in Winnsboro is fighting to help keep critical care patients treated locally. Franklin Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit has been closed since 2017, and now they say they’re doing everything they can to get it back open and running for local patients.
KNOE TV8
88-year-old loses camp after EF-3 tornado, says she’s never seen storm damage this bad
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The damage after an EF-3 tornado tore through Union Parish is immense. One storm victim said in all her life, she’s never seen storm damage this bad. “It’s a complete loss, I have insurance but I think it will just have to be hauled off,”...
KNOE TV8
Monroe drug trafficker sentenced to more than a decade in prison
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe resident, Oterrance Jackson, was sentenced to 168 months (14 years) in prison for his role in narcotics trafficking in the Monroe area. Agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit in Monroe and officers with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) became aware that Jackson was selling large amounts of narcotics outside of his residence on Dawnview St. in Monroe in the fall of 2020.
