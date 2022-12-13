Read full article on original website
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel Room
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never Charged
Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Four In Florida
5 Best Pizza Places In Miami
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
Elderly Boca Raton Woman Says Daughter Beats Her With Wrench
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Susan Delaney After Finding 95-Year-Old Mom Beaten, Bruised In Boca Greens. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 95-year-old Boca Raton woman says her daughter beats her when she doesn’t follow “the rules,” hits her with a wrench, and […]
Detective: Mother 'solely responsible' for 2018 death of 'Baby June'
More than four years after the body of a newborn baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it's arrested Baby June's mother.
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel Room
MIAMI BEACH, FL. — Recently, the authorities in Miami, Florida have been investigating a tragic event at a popular hotel. Detectives working the case say that a woman was found dead at one of the oceanfront hotels in Miami Beach. The investigation has brought about more questions than answers.
wflx.com
Police find modified handguns at scene of drive-by shooting
A black Toyota RAV 4 flew down Tamarind Avenue heading south. There was a grey store on the right. About 10-15 people scattered. "West Palm Beach police responded to a drive-by shooting," Mike Jachles, with the West Palm Beach Police Department, said. The department responded in large numbers. Crime scene...
Click10.com
Carjacker crashes in stolen Tesla in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A thief stole a Tesla from a driver at gunpoint and later crashed it on Thursday in Miami-Dade County, police said. The armed carjacking of the silver Tesla was on Wednesday night near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 54 Street, according to the Miami Police Department.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Individual shot on Clematis Road in downtown West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting overnight Monday along a popular stretch of Clematis Street. Officers responded to the 200 block of Clematis Street around 1:30 am. A police department spokesman said the victim is in intensive care and is expected to...
cbs12.com
Snowfall in Florida: SWAT arrest man in Port St. Lucie for cocaine possession
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A different kind of "snow" was falling in Port St. Lucie when SWAT arrested a man for selling cocaine. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said on Facebook, "while some states are dealing with snow flurries, PSLPD Detectives are doing their best to keep this white powder off our streets."
NBC Miami
Man Charged With Murder After Selling Fentanyl to Woman Who Died From Overdose: Police
A South Florida man was indicted for murder after the person he sold fentanyl to died, police said. David Elliot Brown, 38, was already being held in a Broward County jail on a firearms charge related to a drug deal. According to Hollywood Police, when a woman died 15 months...
fox13news.com
XXXTentacion murder: Rappers Drake, deceased member of Migos listed as possible witness in upcoming trial
FLORIDA - Multiple rappers, including Drake and all three members of the group Migos, have been added to the list of possible witnesses in the upcoming trial against one of the four men charged in the shooting death of South Florida rapper and social media sensation XXXTentacion. The defense for...
2 sustain minor injuries in West Palm Beach shooting
Two people, a man and teen, were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said.
treasurecoast.com
PSLPD arrests 28-year-old for cocaine trafficking
Port St Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St.Lucie Police have reported they have arrested a 28-year old for cocaine trafficking. While some states are dealing with snow flurries, PSLPD Detectives are doing their best to keep this white powder off our streets. 28-Year-Old Alonzo McAdory was arrested yesterday evening for...
WSVN-TV
Drunk driver may face life prison after killing 18-year-old tourist in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drunk driver is closer to learning his punishment years after a crash on a well known South Florida road took the life of a young tourist. The victim was with a group of baseball fans. They traveled to South Florida for spring training when tragedy struck.
White Cop Acquitted After Shoving Kneeling BLM Protestor In 2020
Officer Steven Poherence was caught on camera shoving a 19-year-old woman during a Black Lives Matter protest.
wflx.com
Shooting victim reunites with saving officer on 37th birthday
On Vernice Patterson's 37th birthday she had a reunion filled with thanks and praise. It's the first time in five months that Patterson and Officer Casey Stripling are seeing each other. They met during a life and death situation for Patterson on the 4th of July. Patterson and her daughter...
wflx.com
PBSO forensic team uses new pilot program to solve 'Baby June' mystery
Julie Sikorsky, the forensic scientist supervisor of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Forensic Biology Unit, told WPTV she's "extremely excited." "I'm excited we were able to bring this solve to the county," Sikorsky said Thursday. "I'm excited this new technology worked for us. I mean, we expected it, but we didn't think it would be this quick."
Click10.com
Man who firefighter punched was likely under influence of drugs, spit at firefighter’s face, police report
MIAMI – Antonio Cruz was likely under the influence of cocaine and heroin when police officers asked fire rescue personnel for help on Oct. 15 in Miami, according to an arrest form released on Tuesday. Fire Rescue personnel picked up Cruz, 29, from Northwest 22 Court and 28 Street...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate deputy-involved crash on MLK Blvd in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a deputy vehicle occurred in Pompano Beach. Around 6:30 a.m., 7SkyForce flew over the scene on the 1500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, Thursday. The crash involved a Broward Sheriff’s Office cruiser, which sustained front-end damage, and a gray Jeep...
cw34.com
Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
New clues sought after mother mysteriously disappeared 25 years ago
There is a renewed push to find out what happened to a West Palm Beach woman who vanished more than 25 years ago.
Riviera Beach man who stabbed teen to death fought to have his life sentence shortened. It worked.
WEST PALM BEACH — The life sentence for a man convicted of murder in 2017 for slashing a 17-year-old girl's throat and stabbing her repeatedly in the chest and abdomen — a crime described by one judge as "one of the most brutal" she had ever seen — has been overturned, replaced with a 50-year prison sentence.
