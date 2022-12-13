ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Banshees of Inisherin’ leads Golden Globe nominations

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6Ie1_0jgXgFdO00

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” an Irish film about the deterioration of a longtime friendship, snared a leading eight nominations Monday for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The film, starring Colin Farrell, was nominated for best comedy/musical motion picture, along with “Babylon,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “Triangle of Sadness.”

For best drama film, nominations went to “Maverick: Top Gun,” “Elvis,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Fabelmans” and “Tár.”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” received six nominations, while “Babylon” and “The Fabelmans” each received five.

Farrell was among the nominees for best actor in a musical/comedy film, as were Diego Calva of “Babylon,” Daniel Craig for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Adam Driver for “White Noise” and Ralph Fiennes for “The Menu.”

Nominated for best actress in a musical/comedy were Lesley Manville for “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” Margot Robbie for “Babylon,” Anya Taylor-Joy for “The Menu,” Emma Thompson for “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” and Michelle Yeoh for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Brendan Fraser, who has earned widespread raves for her performance in “The Whale,” was nominated for best actor in a drama film, as were Austin Butler for “Elvis,” Hugh Jackman for “The Son,” Bill Nighy for “Living” and Jeremy Pope for “The Inspection.”

Drama actress nominations went to Cate Blanchett for “Tár,” Olivia Colman for “Empire of Light,” Viola Davis for “The Woman King,” Ana de Armas for “Blonde” and Michelle Williams for “The Fabelmans.”

Competing for best director will be James Cameron for “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Baz Luhrmann for “Elvis,” Martin McDonagh for “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Steven Spielberg for “The Fabelmans.”

The Globes recognize both film and television. On the small screen, nominations for best musical or comedy series went to “Abbott Elementary” (ABC), “The Bear” (FX), “Hacks” (HBO Max), “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) and “Wednesday” (Netflix).

Nominated for best drama series were “Better Call Saul” (AMC), “The Crown” (Netflix), “House of the Dragon” (HBO), “Ozark” (Netflix) and “Severance”(Apple TV+).

For best limited series, anthology series or TV movie, nominations went to “Black Bird” (Apple TV+), “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix), “The Dropout” (Hulu), “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu) and “The White Lotus” (HBO).

The nominations announcement by Selenis Leyva and Mayan Lopez from NBC’s “Lopez vs. Lopez” — George Lopez had to cancel after announcing he tested positive for COVID-19 — marked the next step by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s effort to recover from the 2021 uproar unleashed by revelations of the organizations long-term lack of diversity and questions about its ethical standards. After being bounced off television this year due to the upheaval, the Globes will return to their traditional home at the Beverly Hilton and will be broadcast by NBC.

It remained unclear whether Hollywood’s elite will again embrace the awards, after many performers and studios publicly distanced themselves from the HFPA after learning of the organization’s diversity lapses.

The 80th Golden Globes are scheduled for Jan. 10, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting.

The Golden Globe nominations and winners are chosen by voting members of the HFPA, a group that has roughly doubled in size thanks to the group’s effort to expand its membership and diversity.

According to the HFPA, the nominees were chosen by 96 members and 103 international voters who were “recruited from international industry organizations , well-known foreign film festivals and journalism professionals.”

The organization stated that voters represent 62 countries, and the voting body is now 52% female and 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse — with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern.

Over the past year, the HFPA has overhauled its leadership, bylaws and membership, adding more than 100 new voters to its ranks — more than doubling the organization’s previous size.

Last year’s Golden Globe awards were presented in a small-scale event with no live stream or telecast.

But association officials are hoping they’ve turned a page and restored luster to the Globes — traditionally the kickoff event of the Hollywood awards season — following the HFPA’s sweeping reorganization.

Here is a complete list of nominations:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Inu-Oh” (GKIDS)

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (A24)

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)

“Turning Red” (Pixar)

Best Director, Motion Picture

James Cameron “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Baz Luhrmann “Elvis”

Martin McDonagh “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg “The Fabelmans”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Austin Butler “Elvis”

Brendan Fraser “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman “The Son”

Bill Nighy “Living”

Jeremy Pope “The Inspection”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett “Tár”

Olivia Colman “Empire of Light”

Viola Davis “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas “Blonde”

Michelle Williams “The Fabelmans”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva “Babylon”

Daniel Craig “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Adam Driver “White Noise”

Colin Farrell “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ralph Fiennes “The Menu”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Margot Robbie “Babylon”

Anya Taylor-Joy “The Menu”

Emma Thompson “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brad Pitt “Babylon”

Ke Huy Quan “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Eddie Redmayne “The Good Nurse”

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Angela Bassett “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Kerry Condon “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Dolly De Leon “Triangle of Sadness”

Carey Mulligan “She Said”

Best Picture, Foreign Language

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

“RRR” (India)

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

“Tár” (Focus Features) – Todd Field

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures) – Martin McDonagh

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Sarah Polley

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) – Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures) – Carter Burwell

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Hildur Guonadóttir

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures) – Justin Hurwitz

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) – John Williams

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony Pictures) – Taylor Swift

“Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) – Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) – Lady Gaga, BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) – Tems, Ludwig Goransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” (Variance Films) – Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Best Television Series, Drama

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“House of the Dragon” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance”(Apple TV+)

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Wednesday” (Netflix)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

“Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jeff Bridges “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner “Yellowstone”

Diego Luna “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott “Severance”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Emma D’Arcy “House of the Dragon”

Laura Linney “Ozark”

Imelda Staunton “The Crown”

Hilary Swank “Alaska Daily”

Zendaya “Euphoria”

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco “The Flight Attendant”

Selena Gomez “Only Murders in the Building”

Jenna Ortega “Wednesday”

Jean Smart “Hacks”

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover “Atlanta”

Bill Hader “Barry”

Steve Martin “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White “The Bear”

Best Supporting Actor, Television

John Lithgow “The Old Man”

Jonathan Pryce “The Crown”

John Turturro “Severance”

Tyler James Williams “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler “Barry”

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Elizabeth Debicki “The Crown”

Hannah Einbinder “Hacks”

Julia Garner “Ozark”

Janelle James “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph “Abbott Elementary”

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Taron Egerton “Black Bird”

Colin Firth “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Evan Peters “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Sebastian Stan “Pam & Tommy”

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain “George and Tammy”

Julia Garner “Inventing Anna”

Lily James “Pam & Tommy”

Julia Roberts “Gaslit”

Amanda Seyfried “The Dropout”

Best Performance by an Actress in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge “The White Lotus”

Claire Danes “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Daisy Edgar-Jones “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Niecy Nash-Betts “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Aubrey Plaza “The White Lotus”

Best Performance by an Actor in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

F. Murray Abraham “The White Lotus”

Domhnall Gleeson “The Patient”

Paul Walter Hauser “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Seth Rogen “Pam & Tommy”

