KEYC
Bethany drops contest to UW-River Falls
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Bethany Lutheran College women’s basketball team hosted UW-River Falls Wednesday night. UW-River Falls wins 66-55.
KEYC
Bethany tops Gustavus in non-conference clash
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -The Gustavus men’s basketball team hosted Bethany Lutheran College Wednesday night. Bethany stays undefeated with a 96-88 victory.
KEYC
West wins 6-3 against Austin
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West boys hockey team defeated Austin 6-3 Tuesday night at home. The Scarlets will play at Rochester Century Friday beginning at 7:15 p.m.
KEYC
Quick Hits: No. 16 MSU looks to build off last weekend’s success
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 16-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team found its way back into the left-hand column, sweeping Bowling Green last weekend, to improve to 10-7-1 on the season. This week on Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, MSU freshman forward Christian Fitzgerald joins the show after being named...
KEYC
MSU jumps to No. 4 in WBCA poll
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s basketball team jumps to No. 4 in this week’s WBCA poll after being ranked No. 6 last week. The Mavericks will be on the road Friday at Sioux Falls starting at 5:30.
KEYC
MSU drops to 14 in latest NABC poll
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s basketball team fell to No. 14 in the latest NABC poll. After falling to Augustana Friday at home 63-57, the Mavericks bounced back against Wayne State Saturday in their 96-89 win. The Mavericks will be on the road at Sioux Falls...
KEYC
Paul Allan retires after 37 years
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Athletics Senior Deputy Athletic Director Paul Allan retires after 37 years. A reception was held for Allan Monday in the Johnson Alumni room inside of the Taylor Center.
knuj.net
PETERSON COMPLETES TRAINING
The Minnesota Association of County Veterans Service Officers has announced that Greg Peterson of Brown county and Christopher Hinton of Waseca County have completed the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers year-long Certified Veterans Advocate training course. They join CVSO of Sibley County Lisa Klenk as the only CVSOs in Minnesota to have completed this national course taught by the law firm of Katrina Eagle and Jom Radogna. The three CVSOs all belong to the MACVSOs District Nine and all are past presidents of the Association.
willmarradio.com
Willmar man hurt in rollover near Hutchinson
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt in a one-vehicle rollover west of Hutchinson Tuesday night. The state patrol says at 8:34 p.m., 64-year-old Craig Holmgren was driving his pickup westbound on Highway 7 when he left the road and rolled. Holmgren was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
KEYC
The worst of the icy conditions is in the southwestern area of Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here in Mankato, we saw rain and wind throughout the day. Roads in Mankato this evening were still rain-soaked. Rain, heavy at times, fell accompanied by strong wind gusts causing most of the issues. Temperatures remained just warm enough for the precipitation to fall as rain. Because of the rain, roads can’t be pre-treated because it would wash away. MN-DOT says if the roads do dry up, they can pre-treat ahead of any more ice and snow.
KEYC
KEYC News Now at 6 Recording - clipped version
Christmas concoctions: egg nog is only the beginning!. Kato Living invited Kyla Ingberg, General Manager of Flask in Mankato, to to provide a live demonstration of some tasty alternative holiday cocktail recipes!. Updated: 13 hours ago. Dr. Jennifer Londgren, an Associate Professor with the Dept. of Health Science at MSU...
KEYC
North Mankato, other cities declare snow emergency
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A snow emergency has been declared in the city of North Mankato. The snow emergency starts at midnight and ends at noon on Friday. The city says no parking is allowed on city streets until the snow emergency ends, even if the street appears plowed.
KEYC
108 Alchemy: gotta see it to believe it!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the ladies of Kato Living, the best parts of their job is just looking at special people and places; to introduce viewers to little gems that they may not know about. Luckily, they never have to look far, as there are so many! New to the Old Town Mankato community is 108 Alchemy -- a place that needs to be seen and visited to truly understand it!
KEYC
North Mankato man arrested following chase in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato Man is charged after leading police on a pursuit through the city of Mankato. Law enforcement received multiple driving complaints of the same vehicle around noon Tuesday. The suspected vehicle was located in the Sibley Park area where police officers attempted a traffic...
KEYC
Power restored following brief outage in greater Mankato area
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A power outage impacting around 1100 customers in the greater Mankato area earlier Tuesday afternoon. According to Xcel Energy’s outage map, the outage lasted about an hour. Customers in the area reported the power flashing a few times before finally going out. As you can...
redlakenationnews.com
Northern Minnesota native wins global photography award
EDINA, Minn. - As a photographer, Cynthia Dickinson knows full well how sunlight at certain times of day, the golden hours at sunrise and sunset, can make magic. But Dickinson has also found magic in darkness, or at least very low light. Dickinson's rainy-evening photo of a stream near Ely,...
KEYC
Holiday stress: How to cope with family drama
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While the holidays are a time to spend with family, that can sometimes bring on added stress. After all, family dynamics can sometimes be tricky waters to navigate! With that, Dr. Jennifer Londgren, an Associate Professor with the Department of Health Science at MSU Mankato, stopped by Kato Living with some some helpful coping strategies.
willmarradio.com
Railroad crossing stop arms are stuck in down position near Olivia
(Olivia MN-) The Renville County Sheriff's Department says the railroad crossing stop arms on Highway 71, north of Highway 212, on the west side of Olivia, are stuck down, and it might take a couple hours to get them repaired. Motorists are advised to take another route if possible.
Big On Fresh! Check Out This Beef Steer Checking Out A Minnesota Kwik Trip!
I know Kwik Trip is all in on the phrase big on fresh, low on price but this beef steer in Hutchinson simply wanted to see it for himself. Someone was able to take a pic of the heifer and Kwik Trip got a hold of it and the rest is internet history!
Price is Right is Coming to Minnesota – Come On Down!
Have you had dreams of being on the Price is Right and hearing your name being called to "COME ON DOWN"? You will have that chance coming up in 2023 as the Price is Right is coming to Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake. Some people have always had the...
