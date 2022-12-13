ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarinda, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Nodaway Valley wrestling aiming for POI title

(Greenfield) -- A fast start to the season has Nodaway Valley wrestling setting their sights on a conference title Friday night. "We're feeling really well," Coach Brad Honnold said. "We have a young team. We weren't sure what to expect this season, but the kids have competed hard. I'm proud of the kids and the way they're competing."
NODAWAY, IA
Creston goes 3-0, wins marquee Hawkeye Ten dual over Glenwood

(Glenwood) -- Creston finished off a perfect 3-0 night with a 45-27 dual win over Hawkeye Ten foe Glenwood Tuesday. The Panthers dominated the first two duals of the evening, a 68-6 triumph over West Central Valley and a 63-15 victory over Treynor, before defeating the Rams in a highly-anticipated matchup.
CRESTON, IA
Davis sets school record in Nodaway Valley's rout of Bedford

(Bedford) -- A career night from Lindsey Davis was the centerpiece of Nodaway Valley's dominant 97-18 win over Bedford Tuesday. The Wolverines (5-1, 3-0) used an opportunistic defense and some successful outside 3-point shooting to cruise to the Pride of Iowa Conference win. "The energy was good," Coach Brian Eisbach...
BEDFORD, IA
Bedford fends off Nodaway Valley to move to 6-0

(Bedford) -- Bedford's head-turning start met -- and passed -- its toughest test on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0) stayed perfect with a 58-50 win over Nodaway Valley in a pivotal Pride of Iowa Conference boys basketball clash. "Anytime you can get a conference win is a great thing,"...
BEDFORD, IA
Donna Bishop, 88 of Glenwood, Iowa

Time:3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Memorials:Glenwood Public Library or Grace United Methodist Church. Cemetery:Private at Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa.
GLENWOOD, IA
Women's College Basketball (12/13): Fields has solid day in Northwest win

(Lebanon) -- The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball program notched a 61-38 win over McKendree on Tuesday night. The Bearcats (5-5) got the win behind 12 points from Evelyn Vazquez. Jillian Fleming added 10 points while Creston alum Kelsey Fields and Jayna Green accounted for eight points apiece. Fields also...
MARYVILLE, MO
James "Jim" Allen Pedersen, 70, Shelby Iowa

Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Pedersen family in honor of James to be designated at a later date and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery.
SHELBY, IA
Brian Scott Schebaum, 53, Westboro, Missouri

There is no visitation at the funeral home. The family will receive friends after the interment at the Westboro Fire House. Memorials: Memorials may be directed to Davis Funeral Home for final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.
WESTBORO, MO
Stout defense, experience leads Essex to solid start

(Essex) -- Suffocating defense and a rotation loaded with experience has led Essex to a 2-2 start to the 2022-23 season. The Trojans are already halfway to its win total from a season ago, showing marked improvement from game to game. “First off, these girls fight,” Essex head coach Logan...
ESSEX, IA
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska

AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
NEBRASKA STATE
Art project highlighting history, icons of Mills County communities

(Glenwood) -- One Glenwood-based artist hopes a new project captures the essence of all the communities in Mills County. That's according to artist and Glenwood resident Emily McQueen, who joined KMA's "Morning Show" program recently to detail her community artwork project she has been working on with the newly named Mills County Chamber of Commerce. A Portland, Oregon native, McQueen graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho in 2004 and moved to Glenwood with her husband five years ago. McQueen says the community "doodle" project got started after Chamber Executive Director Jennie Rubek approached her to highlight the county's eight individual communities and the Loess Hills.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Shen School Board seeks ISL renewal

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials want to keep an important part of the district's funding puzzle in place. By unanimous vote late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board set a public hearing for January 9th at 5 p.m. on the proposed renewal of the district's Instructional Support Levy. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson say the levy provides approximately $500,000 per year for the district's programs, among other needs.
SHENANDOAH, IA

