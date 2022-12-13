(Glenwood) -- One Glenwood-based artist hopes a new project captures the essence of all the communities in Mills County. That's according to artist and Glenwood resident Emily McQueen, who joined KMA's "Morning Show" program recently to detail her community artwork project she has been working on with the newly named Mills County Chamber of Commerce. A Portland, Oregon native, McQueen graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho in 2004 and moved to Glenwood with her husband five years ago. McQueen says the community "doodle" project got started after Chamber Executive Director Jennie Rubek approached her to highlight the county's eight individual communities and the Loess Hills.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO