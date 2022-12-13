Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Major tech firms partner with Linux Foundation to support open map data development
The TC crew are a bunch of bookworms. Alex collected the top reads from 2022. Haje’s favorite was “A Deadly Education” (Naomi Novik’s first book in the Scholomance trilogy), which incidentally was recommended by both Alex and Amanda, which was how he found out about the books in the first place. Meanwhile, Christine was unable to put down “Blue Ticket” by Sophie Mackintosh. Get down to your local indie bookstore and sniff some freshly printed wood pulp!
TechCrunch
Sana raises $34M for its AI-based knowledge management and learning platform for workplaces
Artificial intelligence is touching every aspect of how we engage with information (and. Menlo Ventures, the U.S. VC firm, is leading the round for Stockholm-based Sana, with EQT Ventures and a whopping 25 angels and founder/operator individuals also participating. This is a Series B that values Sana at $180 million post-money.
LinkedIn founder and VC Reid Hoffman says ‘human amplification’ via A.I. will revolutionize large enterprises in the next five years
Reid Hoffman (center), partner at Greylock, founder of LinkedIn, and co-founder of A.I. startup Inflection, speaks at Fortune's Brainstorm A.I. summit in San Francisco on Dec. 6, 2022. Workers in professions ranging from software engineering to medicine can plan to benefit from human amplification—the coupling of human intelligence with technology—within...
TechCrunch
Mews books $185M for its SaaS-based hotel management platform
Co-led by Kinnevik and the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the round also included new backers Revaia, Derive Ventures and Orbit Capital; as well as previous investors Battery Ventures, Notion Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Thayer Ventures and henQ. The raise is mostly equity with a small amount of debt, founder and president Richard Valtr said in an interview. Columbia Lake Partners is providing the debt.
Synchron Raises $75M Series C Led by ARCH Venture Partners to Advance Endovascular Brain-Computer Interface
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Synchron, the endovascular brain-computer interface (BCI) company, announced today an oversubscribed $75 million Series C financing round led by ARCH Venture Partners. Gates Frontier, Bezos Expeditions, Reliance Digital Health Limited, Greenoaks, Alumni Ventures, Moore Strategic Ventures, and Project X join ARCH as new additional investors. Existing investors, including Khosla Ventures, NeuroTechnology Investors, METIS, Forepont Capital Partners, ID8 Investments, Shanda Group and University of Melbourne participated in the round. The Series C funding brings the total amount raised since inception to $145 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213006045/en/ The Stentrode™ Endovascular Electrode Array and Implantable Receiver Transmitter Unit (Photo: Synchron)
TechCrunch
Alphabet’s Intrinsic acquires DARPA-backed firm behind open source robotics software
Specifically, Intrinsic is buying Open Source Robotics Corporation (OSRC), the for-profit arm of Open Robotics, and Open Source Robotics Corporation Singapore (OSRC-SG), the portion of the business that led efforts on a project called Open-RMF for interoperability between fleets of robots and physical infrastructure (e.g. doors and elevators). Open Robotics’ nonprofit arm, Open Source Robotics Foundation (OSRF), won’t be impacted by the deal outside of several new executive appointments, according to Open Robotics co-founder and former CEO Brian Gerkey.
TechCrunch
Poppi raises a can to fresh capital to support its functional beverage growth
Some venture capitalists say most beverage companies won’t end up being big players, but Poppi, a prebiotic soda brand, is joining companies like Olipop to prove they can be successful in a global functional soda category expected to be valued at $173 billion by 2025. The company’s drinks combine...
Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Nerdio lands $117M to build management tools on top of Azure Virtual Desktop
Recognizing an opportunity for further growth, Vladimirskiy and Nerdio’s co-founder, former Microsoft exec Joseph Landes, decided to spin-off Nerdio as a separate company and sell Adar to a private equity firm in January 2020. They contributed significantly to Nerdio’s first funding round in February of that year, which proved to be a wise bet. Nerdio today closed a $117 million Series B round led by Updata Partners that brings the company’s total raised to $125 million.
TechCrunch
Sweep, a no-code config tool for Salesforce software, raises $28M
Aiming to lighten the development load around Salesforce’s ecosystem in particular, Sweep today emerged from stealth with a no-code toolkit for building sales playbooks in Salesforce’s CRM software. The startup is well-capitalized, with $28 million in equity financing from Bessemer Venture Partners (which seeded Sweep) and Insight Partners (which led the company’s most recent round, a Series A).
SIGN UP NOW — Insider At CES: How Emerging Technologies Influence the Future of Work
This virtual event features discussions with leaders on how organizations implement innovation matters into the business, and more.
TechCrunch
Investing in the future of robotics
Right now, we’ve got some insight from the VC side. Peter Barrett is a co-founder of Palo Alto–based Playground Global, which has invested in a number of key robotics firms, including Agility, RightHand, FarmWise, Fabric, Canvas Technology and Owl Labs. Q&A with Peter Barrett. TC: What was the...
Global Logistics Technology Company Tag-N-Trac Launches End-to-End Supply Chain Intelligence Platform
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Tag-N-Trac Inc., the company building the only full stack IoT solution for supply chain management, today announced the R ELA T I V I T Y (Real Time Visibility and Traceability) platform. RELATIVITY is a modular system of IoT sensor devices and software that gives enterprise-scaled companies, shippers, and carriers real-time visibility into a shipment’s location and condition right down to the SKU level. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005074/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
LexCheck raises $17M to automate common contracting processes
Angling to cash in on the gold rush, LexCheck, an AI-powered contract analysis platform, closed a $17 million Series A funding round today led by Mayfield Fund, the startup announced. Co-founder and CEO Gary Sangha says that the proceeds will be put toward fueling the expansion of LexCheck’s contract review tech, specifically focusing on R&D and sales and marketing.
salestechstar.com
neonVest Closes Seed Round Led by 7BC Venture Capital for Their SaaS-Based Startup Scaling Platform
NeonVest announced today that it closed a seed financing round led by 7BC Venture Capital and an elite group of founders and VCs. Andrew Romans, General Partner of 7BC Venture Capital, has previously backed numerous early-stage tech startups that have gone on to surpass $500m and unicorn-level valuations, including Superhuman, NexHealth, Daily Harvest and Nylas.
Around 90% of tech companies say they’re turning to remote work for this reason
Remote work is looking increasingly attractive to companies trying to save money. As companies struggle with whether to bring employees back into the office or allow remote working to continue, a recession might force their hand. Corporate America is preparing for an economic contraction within the next year. A full...
CoinDesk
2023: The Year Blockchain Becomes a Sustainability Solution
There has never been a time in the world’s history where environmental sustainability for major businesses has been more critical. The planet is showing signs of dramatic change, and the public is calling for greater accountability from all industries. Often, the blockchain community is portrayed as part of the problem, but this is largely a misrepresentation. This technology may actually assist in the global transition necessary for a sustainable future.
TechCrunch
Shield AI raises another $60M at a $2.3B valuation for its military autonomous flying tech
The money is coming in as an additional part of Shield AI’s Series E, and it brings the total round to $225 million. Shield AI announced the previous $165 million tranche in June, which gave the startup a valuation of $2.3 billion. We’ve confirmed with Brandon Tseng, Shield AI’s president who co-founded the company with his brother Ryan (the CEO), that this extension came in at the same valuation.
Skytap Hires Nutanix, HPE & Cisco Tech Veteran Rahul Tripathi as Chief Product and Technology Officer
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Skytap, the industry-leading service to run traditional IBM Power and x86 workloads natively in the cloud, today announced the appointment of Rahul Tripathi as Chief Product and Technology Officer to lead the company’s Product and Engineering teams. Tripathi joins Skytap during a period of significant growth and will be instrumental in leading product vision as the company enables enterprises to unlock cloud scalability, agility and value-added cloud native services for traditional workloads. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005221/en/ Rahul Tripathi (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Banzai, a marketing tech startup, acquires Hyros for $110M, raises $100M and goes public via a $580M SPAC
The IPO window is all but closed right now, but a few things appear still to be getting through the cracks and there are big sums attached to that. Today, Banzai — an engagement marketing startup that provides tools to source and connect with potential sales leads, and tools to build and run online video events — announced that it is going public, by way of a SPAC. Alongside that, Banzai is acquiring Hyros, a startup that specializes in advertising and marketing attribution.
