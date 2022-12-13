Read full article on original website
Related
Tori Spelling Threw Subtle Shade at Dean McDermott's Ex in New Family Instagram Post: ‘Blended is Better’
Tori Spelling is letting the world know how much pride and love she feels toward her big, blended family, but her “Blended is Better” message is for one person in particular: Dean McDermott‘s ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace. Sharing a photo on Instagram of their family’s annual Disney on Ice tradition, Spelling wrote, “Blended is Better… our complete beautiful inside and out blended family. And, what an amazing family tradition to all be together at. Been coming to #disneyonice since @thejackmonty was 7 years old. He’s 24 now.” The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum continued, “It’s a family holiday tradition we love. Look at all these amazing kiddos....
SheKnows
Congratulations? Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy and Finn Have Done the Inconceivable
Ridge, you may now step down from your throne as Dimmest Character On the Show. Hey, we totally understood why The Bold and the Beautiful would have Steffy freak out upon seeing Sheila the Nine-Toed Terror. We’d flip, too, if we unexpectedly came face to vaguely masked face with the she-monster who shot our better half before our eyes and then took aim at us to boot.
SheKnows
Join Young & Restless’ Mark Grossman, Courtney Hope, Melissa Ordway and More in RSVP’ing Yes to Christel Khalil’s Holiday Blowout
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress “sure knows how to throw one!”. It’s that time of year again, time when we take a break from the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping and take in a party or two. Maybe you’ve been invited to a few or plan to throw one yourself and the daytime stars are no different. In fact, The Young and the Restless’ Christel Khalil (Lily) hosted one over the weekend and a few of her castmates showed up to celebrate.
Christina Ricci Shares the Merriest Photo of Daughter Cleo by the Christmas Tree & It’s Pure Holiday Joy
We’re still fulling living in our Wednesday era, but Christina Ricci is ready to pause from the all-black look to embrace the holiday season. At least, when it comes to her 1-year-old daughter Cleo, who she shares with husband Mark Hampton. In a new photo, Cleo is living her best Christmassy life in front of a dazzling tree. “Xmas baby,” the Yellowjackets star captioned a photo posted to her Instagram Story today. In it, Cleo looks absolutely precious in red, heart-patterned overalls over a white shirt. To complete the merry ensemble, Cleo is wearing a headband with gold glitter reindeer antlers...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Sean Kanan Says a Heartbreaking Goodbye to Someone Who ‘Was a Light and An Inspiration’
This is never an easy way to end a year. Over the course of his career, Sean Kanan has played many characters, from villainous karate teen Mike Barns in The Karate Kid III to General Hospital‘s fallen golden boy A.J. Quartermaine and The Bold & Beautiful‘s bad-boy Deacon. But in the past decade or so, he’s also tackled a completely new role: that of a writer.
SheKnows
After Rory Is Attacked by the Hook Killer, He’s Rushed to the Hospital Where He [Spoiler] — and Ava Is Shocked by Nikolas’ News
Rory approaches the apartment of the exotic animal smuggler, finds the door open, and enters it. The door quickly slams shut behind him. He draws his gun when suddenly we see the hook killer raise their weapon and slash. At the same time, Rory spins around and fires his gun. Outside, Dante hears the shots and radios it in. He then bursts in gun drawn.
Gisele Bündchen Turned Heads in This Dramatic Golden Gown for Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since Divorce
Ever since news broke that their marriage was on the rocks, everyone has kept their eyes peeled for any and all updates on the newly single Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady. While Brady has been focusing on his football career, Bündchen is making her way back to the spotlight, looking as happy and glowing as ever. On Dec 12, Bündchen did her first A-list event, and in true Bündchen style, she came in a dazzling, flowing dress. The supermodel attended Joias Vivara’s jewelry store anniversary dinner in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and in photos obtained by Daily Mail, she truly looked like...
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'
Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
Kate Middleton's Friend Is Firmly Disputing One Key Detail Meghan Markle Shared About the Princess of Wales
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Netflix docuseries was released, a lot of people assumed the British royal family would have a lot to say about it. Though reports have shared that the royals aim to remain focused on their roles and not give into the gossip, sources close to the family have started to speak their minds, and refute some facts along the way. Talking to People on Dec 14, a close friend of Kate Middleton rebutted a major point Markle made in the series’ first volume. “Kate’s a big hugger,” the friend told the outlet. “She is warm...
Rebel Wilson Explained How Her First On-Screen Kiss With a Woman Changed Her Love Life 'Completely'
2022 has been an insanely big year for Rebel Wilson, between coming out with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma and welcoming a daughter. She’s truly shocked everyone with her big news, and she finally clued fans in on the moment she realized she wanted to be with a woman. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wilson revealed that her on-screen kiss on the set of The Almond and the Seahorse with her co-star Charlotte Gainsbourg “opened” her heart. She said, “I’d never kissed a woman before so I was thinking, ‘Oh God, how’s that going to go?’ If I hadn’t...
SheKnows
Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS
It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
Michelle Pfeiffer Got an Edgy, Dramatic New Chop &— It's Courtesy of Jennifer Aniston's Longtime Stylist
Michelle Pfeiffer is looking sassy and chic as she got ready for the holiday season with a fresh haircut, courtesy of a very A-list stylist. Her new blunt bob hairdo was done by Jennifer Aniston’s longtime friend, Chris McMillan. Yes, he’s the guy responsible for “The Rachel” hairstyle that everyone went mad for in the 1990s. The 64-year-old actress posted the adorable selfie with McMillan showing off the “long overdue chop.” She wore weathered jeans, a black turtleneck, and a black tuxedo jacket that was the perfect fashion choice for her new look. The celebrity hair guru looked gleeful as he...
Scarlett Johansson Felt Like She Was 'Being Groomed' to Play Provocative Roles Early in Her Career
Now that Scarlett Johansson is 38 years old, she can look back on her younger days as an actress in Hollywood with more perspective. She’s carved out a successful career for herself, but she’s also revealing that the early days in her career took a dark turn at one point. The Black Widow star found herself becoming “an ingénue” after generating major buzz in movies like Ghost World and Lost in Translation. That’s when things to a sharp turn in her career because “young girls like that are really objectified,” Johannsson explained on iHeartMedia’s Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast,...
Prince William & Kate Middleton Have Reportedly Developed a Sly Way of Keeping Up With the Netflix Docuseries — Without Actually Watching
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not surprising to hear that Prince William and Kate Middleton are avoiding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries. However, it would also be foolish to think they aren’t at least keeping tabs on what is said about the royal family in Harry & Meghan. The couple has reportedly figured out a clever way to stay on top of the news. The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly having their palace aides watch the show instead, according to People....
Billie Lourd Reveals Newborn Daughter's Name — Which Follows Mom Carrie Fisher's Tradition
Congratulations to Billie Lourd, who recently welcomed baby number 2! The Ticket to Paradise actress and husband Austen Rydell announced her baby news, revealing their daughter was born on Dec. 12. Lourd and Rydell are already parents to son Kingston Fisher, 2. “1️⃣2️⃣✨1️⃣2️⃣✨2️⃣2️⃣ Introducing: Kingston’s sister: ✨✨✨✨✨✨💖Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell 💖,” she wrote on Instagram today. It seems like she is carrying on a tradition set by her mom, the late Carrie Fisher, of naming her daughter after a typically masculine name (just like Billie). It’s subtle, yet so beautiful! Lourd also shared the first glimpse of the baby girl, posting a...
Christmas Might Be Chilly For the Royals This Year, But They're Reportedly Still Exchanging Gifts Between the Kids
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, has the royals feeling chillier than ever toward one another, but in the spirit of the holiday season, the Sussex children will still be exchanging Christmas gifts with the Wales children regardless of the frostiness between their parents. According to The Sunday Times, per Cosmopolitan, Harry and Meghan have “dispatched gifts” for George, Charlotte, and Louis, and William and Kate “will not deprive” Archie and Lilibet of presents, although “there will be no presents exchanged between the adults.” They may be going through the motion for the sake of the kids,...
Mason Disick Looks Every Bit a Teenager in a Rare Photo Shared By Kim Kardashian For His 13th Birthday
It’s not every day that the world gets a glimpse of the eldest Disick-Kardashian kid, but in honor of his 13th birthday, aunt Kim Kardashian showed just how much of a teenager Mason really is with a candid Instagram Story. Posting a photo of herself and the 13-year-old standing...
SheKnows
From Bold & Beautiful to Merry & Bright, Katherine Kelly Lang Celebrates the Moppets Making Her Christmas Grand
Trees, houses and storefronts aren’t the only things decorated during the holidays. The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) was at it again, giving us a peek into the cuteness overload that is her grandchildren. The CBS soap vet shared the most adorable photos of Zuma and her younger brother Reign posing for the camera while all “decorated” for the holidays.
SheKnows
Brooke and Taylor Give Ridge Shocking News
In the Forrester office, Ridge tells Taylor and Brooke he spent his time away soul-searching. He apologizes for what they both went through. “I’m sorry.” Brooke asks, “Are you?” and Taylor adds, “Are you really, Ridge?”. In the design office, Steffy and Hope are...
SheKnows
Young & Restless Exclusive: Camryn Grimes and Fiancé Brock Powell Share Their Real-Life Wedding Plans — and Talk Wedding No. 2?!?
“There was a lot of feathers in places where feathers shouldn’t be.”. The Young and the Restless star Camryn Grimes is busy planning her wedding to Brock Powell after getting engaged last January. Since her character Mariah just went through a ceremony with Tessa, did she find any inspiration from their very sparkly nuptials? Well, no, not really.
Comments / 0