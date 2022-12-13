ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn Republic Podcast: How will Texas close the 2023 recruiting cycle?

After head coach Chris Beard was suspended Monday following his arrest, the Texas Longhorns still had a basketball game to play, taking on the Rice Owls at home as the non-conference schedule winds to a close. In spite of, or potentially because of, the distractions, the Longhorns managed to edge out a narrow win in overtime and keep their home record spotless in non-conference play.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 1 Texas beats No. 3 San Diego, 3-1, will play for national title

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns will play for the school’s fourth national championship on Saturday evening against the No. 4 Louisville Cardinals or the No. 6 Pittsburgh Panthers after defeating the No. 3 San Diego Toreros 3-1 on Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The win ended...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas Football: 3 freshmen stepping up in bowl practice

In the last few days, head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football got bowl practices underway on the Forty Acres. Texas is preparing to face the No. 12 Washington Huskies and first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer in the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Dec. 29. Sark...
AUSTIN, TX
Radio Ink

Three Translators Sell for $1 Million

Broker John Saunders tells us he brokered a deal between sellers Carlos and Mary Lopez and buyer Relevant Radio for 3 FM translators in Texas for $1 million. The stations are K245CQ and K222CX in Houston owned by Carlos Lopez and K280GN in Austin owned by Mary H. Lopez. The frequencies for those three translators are 96.9 MHz and 92.3 MHz for K245CQ and K222CX and 103.9 MHz for K280GN.
HOUSTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Belton mayor encouraging Texans to ‘End the Streak’

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak. TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.
BELTON, TX
thetexastasty.com

15 Best Chinese Restaurants In Austin

Chinese cuisine has a long history in Austin. Lung’s Chinese Kitchen (Austin’s first Chinese Restaurant) and other local shops have been satisfying locals for more than half a century. Today, Austin boasts a wide variety of Chinese cuisine from traditional Cantonese Dimsum and Taiwanese Boba to Szechuan and BBQ Fusion. Looking for a place to start? We’ve got you covered with these 15 local hotspots!
AUSTIN, TX

