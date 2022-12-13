ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

whatsupnewp.com

Rhode Islanders invited to kick off the New Year with #FirstDayHike at Fort Wetherill State Park

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) invites Rhode Islanders to kick off 2023 and celebrate the New Year by joining a #FirstDayHike at Fort Wetherill State Park in Jamestown on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outdoors. Last year, nearly 85,000 people rang in the New Year, collectively hiking over 176,366 miles throughout the country on the hikes. This hike, the seventh such event DEM has hosted, is set for 11 AM to 1 PM.
JAMESTOWN, RI
Valley Breeze

Wing Power brings the heat in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – Wings are getting spicy in Smithfield with the opening of Wing Power at 5 Sanderson Road, where wings, bar appetizers, sandwiches and more are on the menu. Owners Frank Davey Sr. and his wife Linda are joined by their son Frank Jr. to bring specially crafted wing sauces packed with flavor to town. Davey Sr. said he previously ran a wing restaurant in Smithfield, Volcano Wings from 1996-1999, where he won awards for his buffalo sauce.
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

ABC 6 sponsors family for Children’s Friend holiday drive

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The ABC 6 crew dropped off gifts Thursday to the Children’s Friend holiday drive. Children’s Friend has been around for 184 years, making it Rhode Island’s oldest child welfare agency. Through the organization, members of the community can choose a family to...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- December 15, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith was finally able to find some time with no flags flying to get out on the blackfish grounds this week and reported a solid catch. The shallower spots didn’t produce much of a bite, but a move to some deeper structure produced some nice tog to 10-pounds. The numbers are down, but there are still plenty of fish in the mix. They also found some hungry sea bass and a few nice cod in the mix. The seasons not quite over yet and Captain Cole is just hoping we can piece together a couple nice sailing days in a row. Be sure to check their website or with the office for updates on the sailing schedule.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

RIDOH and DEM recommend lifting restrictions for Blue-green Algae in Upper and Lower Melville Ponds and Almy Pond

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) recommend lifting the advisory restricting recreational activities at Lower Melville Pond and Upper Melville Pond (also known as Thurston Gray Pond) in Portsmouth and at Almy Pond in Newport. The advisories related to high levels of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, and associated toxins.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Boston Globe

Winter is coming (or is it?) ❄️

Plus: The Orange Line’s rough weekend. 🚃 Good news! The Green Line extension to Medford officially opened this morning. You can now travel from Mission Hill to Medford on the E Branch as much as your heart desires. 👀 What’s on tap today:. A rough day...
BOSTON, MA

