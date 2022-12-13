Read full article on original website
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Islanders invited to kick off the New Year with #FirstDayHike at Fort Wetherill State Park
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) invites Rhode Islanders to kick off 2023 and celebrate the New Year by joining a #FirstDayHike at Fort Wetherill State Park in Jamestown on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outdoors. Last year, nearly 85,000 people rang in the New Year, collectively hiking over 176,366 miles throughout the country on the hikes. This hike, the seventh such event DEM has hosted, is set for 11 AM to 1 PM.
Providence man wins $473K Wild Money jackpot
A Providence man has claimed the Wild Money jackpot of $473,654 from the Dec. 11 drawing.
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the timing and impacts of the approaching snow and rain storm
National Weather Service: ‘Greatest uncertainty with respect to rain/snow is over the transition zones from lower to higher elevations (Worcester Hills/Berkshires)’
Valley Breeze
Wing Power brings the heat in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – Wings are getting spicy in Smithfield with the opening of Wing Power at 5 Sanderson Road, where wings, bar appetizers, sandwiches and more are on the menu. Owners Frank Davey Sr. and his wife Linda are joined by their son Frank Jr. to bring specially crafted wing sauces packed with flavor to town. Davey Sr. said he previously ran a wing restaurant in Smithfield, Volcano Wings from 1996-1999, where he won awards for his buffalo sauce.
ABC6.com
ABC 6 sponsors family for Children’s Friend holiday drive
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The ABC 6 crew dropped off gifts Thursday to the Children’s Friend holiday drive. Children’s Friend has been around for 184 years, making it Rhode Island’s oldest child welfare agency. Through the organization, members of the community can choose a family to...
Another top exec is out at Lifespan after $77M loss
Rhode Island's top hospital group quietly parted ways with its chief financial officer earlier this fall.
WGME
Nor'easter to bring snow to Maine Friday into Saturday. Here's what to expect
PORTLAND (WGME) -- One last quiet day Thursday, and then our winter storm gets going Friday morning. A tight snowfall gradient will set up along the coastline, with heavy snow inland on Friday and Saturday. The storm wraps up by Saturday evening with quieter weather early next week. Thursday will...
Missing East Greenwich man found dead
The East Greenwich man reported missing Wednesday has been found dead, according to the DEM.
See how much snow is forecast in your area of Massachusetts (Map)
Some areas of Massachusetts may see more than a foot of snow from Thursday night through Saturday morning. But travel 30 miles east, and the forecast calls for rain and an inch or less of snow. A powerful winter storm will hit the region beginning late Thursday, but the form...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- December 15, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith was finally able to find some time with no flags flying to get out on the blackfish grounds this week and reported a solid catch. The shallower spots didn’t produce much of a bite, but a move to some deeper structure produced some nice tog to 10-pounds. The numbers are down, but there are still plenty of fish in the mix. They also found some hungry sea bass and a few nice cod in the mix. The seasons not quite over yet and Captain Cole is just hoping we can piece together a couple nice sailing days in a row. Be sure to check their website or with the office for updates on the sailing schedule.
ABC6.com
2 new homeless shelters prepare to serve over 100 homeless Rhode Islanders
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At least 500 people in Rhode Island are homeless, according to the Community Care Alliance, and by Friday, two temporary shelters hope to help at least 100 of those people. An opportunity for a bed began Thursday at a hotel in Smithfield as the Northern...
Study: RI is biggest lottery loser, Mass. biggest spender
When it comes to winning the lottery, Rhode Islanders are out of luck.
Will Massachusetts see snow Friday? That may depend on where you are
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a dusting to nearly 10 inches of snow from their sidewalks, cars and driveways, another winter storm looms on the horizon late in the week. But whether it arrives as rain or snow remains unclear, forecasters said. The National Weather Service expects a low-pressure...
RIDOT: Lane closures ahead for Route 6 paving
Crews are scheduled to begin working on the eastbound side at 7 a.m. Saturday in the area of the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge.
6 maps showing how much snow is expected in Mass. — and where it’ll just be rain
"Boston can expect mainly rain, but I can't rule out a quick coating of snow while the storm is moving out Saturday morning."
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
Community Focus: RI Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green
Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green joined 12 News at 4 Wednesday to discuss the scrapped plans for St. Joseph's Hospital, the closure of two Providence schools and recent data on children in foster care.
whatsupnewp.com
RIDOH and DEM recommend lifting restrictions for Blue-green Algae in Upper and Lower Melville Ponds and Almy Pond
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) recommend lifting the advisory restricting recreational activities at Lower Melville Pond and Upper Melville Pond (also known as Thurston Gray Pond) in Portsmouth and at Almy Pond in Newport. The advisories related to high levels of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, and associated toxins.
ABC6.com
Flu and COVID numbers continuing to rise ahead of holidays in Southern New England
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – For weeks flu cases across Southern New England have climbed heading into the colder months. Now, health officials say COVID-19 numbers are also on the rise. Dr. Leonard Mermel, an infectious disease specialist at Lifespan, said recent sewage water testing in the Ocean State is...
Boston Globe
Winter is coming (or is it?) ❄️
Plus: The Orange Line’s rough weekend. 🚃 Good news! The Green Line extension to Medford officially opened this morning. You can now travel from Mission Hill to Medford on the E Branch as much as your heart desires. 👀 What’s on tap today:. A rough day...
