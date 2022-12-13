Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
NHL
Ducks Recall Goaltender Eriksson Ek from AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Eriksson Ek, 23 (6/22/99), has appeared in 48 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego, posting a 15-26-3 record with one shutout. He has made seven appearances with the Gulls this season. In 2021-22, the 6-3, 208-pound goaltender set new single-season AHL career highs in appearances (26) and minutes (1,429), while earning his first career shutout Mar. 12, 2022 vs. Ontario (22 saves).
NHL
LA Kings @ Boston Bruins: How to Watch
The Kings look to close out their six-game road trip with a win. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Boston Bruins:. Where: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts) Bruins: 23 - 4 - 1 (47 pts) Kings: 15 - 12 - 5 (35 pts) Kings Notes:. The...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Devils
In the final game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-14-7) are in Newark on Thursday to take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (21-6- 2). Game time at the Prudential Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blues
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers resume action when they begin a two-game homestand by hosting the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place on Thursday night. Forward Warren Foegele skated during the pre-game skate but doesn't appear quite ready to make his return to the lineup after last recording an assist in Edmonton's 4-3 victory over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 26.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Stormy Sea
RALEIGH, NC - Coming into Carolina, the Kraken knew what they were up against in a Hurricanes team that Dave Hakstol described as a "tight spaces, good checking team" that doesn't allow a lot of time and space to their opponents. Carolina lived up to the expectations and worked to a 3-2 final, sweeping the season series against the Kraken.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Kings
The Sabres are back in black and red tonight to host the Los Angeles Kings at KeyBank Center. Tickets are available here. Rick Jeanneret will join Brian Duff and Marty Biron on the pregame show on MSG beginning at 6:30 p.m. Puck drop is set for 7 on MSG and WGR 550.
NHL
Recap: Klingberg, Dostal Lead Ducks to 5-2 Win in Montreal
John Klingberg scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the third period, and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves, leading the Ducks to a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Bell Centre. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. With the road victory, Anaheim snapped a four-game winless...
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Predators
Get minute-by-minute updates from Bridgestone Arena as the Oilers take on the Predators. The Edmonton Oilers finish off their two-game road trip with a 6:00 p.m. MT contest against the Nashville Predators. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.
NHL
Postgame Report | Shorthanded Sabres top Avalanche in 4-2 road win
DENVER - Mattias Samuelsson was still catching his breath inside the visiting dressing room at Ball Arena after the Buffalo Sabres gutted out a 4-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. Samuelsson skated 31:31, a new career-high intensified by the Colorado altitude and the most among the five defensemen who suited...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 0
With the win, Florida improved to 14-12-4. "Bob's game was real important," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "I know he didn't get a lot of action, but early in that game in the first period they had two or three good looks at the net, and he was important. When we got our feet under us, we were pretty good after the first."
NHL
Moore signs 5-year, $21 million contract with Kings
Forward to get $4.2 million annually, could have become unrestricted free agent after this season. Trevor Moore signed a five-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.2 million and begins next season. The 27-year-old forward is playing the final...
NHL
Saros Makes 39 Saves as Predators Fall to Jets 2-1 in Overtime
Nashville Set to Face Colorado in Denver on Saturday Evening. The Nashville Predators played a 1-1 game through two periods, but Kyle Connor scored from the slot at 3:31 of overtime to help the Winnipeg Jets sneak out a 2-1 win Thursday at Canada Life Centre. Filip Forsberg opened the...
NHL
MTL@OTT: Game recap
OTTAWA - The Canadiens fell 3-2 against the Ottawa Senators in their first regular season meeting. After exiting Monday's game against the Calgary Flames, Cole Caufield took his usual spot on the Canadiens first line. He was all smiles during the team's morning skate. Forward Jonathan Drouin returned to the...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
FLAMES (13-11-5) vs. CANUCKS (12-13-3) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (23) Goals - Nazem Kadri, (11) Canucks:. Points - Elias Pettersson (34) Goals - Bo Horvat (20)
NHL
ANA@MTL : What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens host their penultimate home game of 2022 on Thursday when the Anaheim Ducks make their sole visit to the Bell Centre this season. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. There will be plenty to see and do at the arena which...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - NSH @ WPG
Mystery line-up, Stenlund's contributions, and more. The Jets morning skate at Canada Life Centre was short a couple of bodies in Morgan Barron and Jansen Harkins. Rick Bowness did say a few of his players including Pierre-Luc Dubois were dealing with an illness Tuesday night against Vegas. Karson Kuhlman, who was claimed off waivers from Seattle the other day, was on the ice with his new teammates. Kuhlman skated with Adam Lowry and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby on the third line, but Bowness cautioned against the thought he was making his Jets debut against Nashville.
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Hope to Simplify Next Game Following 4-1 Deficit
Chicago suffered its fifth straight loss after losing to Vegas. Looking for their first home win since Nov. 3 against the Kings, the Blackhawks suffered their fifth straight loss after a 4-1 deficit to the Vegas Golden Knights. Taylor Raddysh would record the lone goal for Chicago to avoid a shutout late in the third period.
NHL
Flower and Gus
Through the years, the Minnesota Wild has succeeded upon solid duos between the pipes. This year's goaltending tandem of Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson is no different. At 37 and 24 respectively, the one-two punch in the crease comes in the form of veteran experience and inexperience. While experience is...
NHL
Kessel siblings score at nearly the same exact time
Golden Knights' Phil, Team USA's Amanda, each find the net in a matter of minutes. Phil Kessel gets a stick on Daniil Miromanov's centering pass, giving the Golden Knights a 3-0 lead in the 3rd period. 00:43 •. The Vegas Golden Knights and USA Women's Hockey team each needed a...
NHL
How the Islanders Won Over a Fan in Wisconsin
The story of how 16-year-old Haley Kennett became an Islanders fan in the Midwest. If you didn't know any better, looking at Haley Kennett's car, you'd think she was from Long Island. It's an orange Honda Fit with New York Islanders license plate frames, but take a closer look at the plates, and you'd learn she's from Wisconsin.
