Mystery line-up, Stenlund's contributions, and more. The Jets morning skate at Canada Life Centre was short a couple of bodies in Morgan Barron and Jansen Harkins. Rick Bowness did say a few of his players including Pierre-Luc Dubois were dealing with an illness Tuesday night against Vegas. Karson Kuhlman, who was claimed off waivers from Seattle the other day, was on the ice with his new teammates. Kuhlman skated with Adam Lowry and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby on the third line, but Bowness cautioned against the thought he was making his Jets debut against Nashville.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO