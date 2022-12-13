ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood Heights, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.com

Police looking for man who reportedly tried to entice child into his car in Highland

HIGHLAND, Utah (KUTV) — The Lone Peak Police Department is investigating a situation where a man allegedly approached a student walking home from school Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, the student reported the driver coming up next to them near 10830 North 6200 West in Highland. The suspect then reportedly opened their door and told the child their mother had sent them to pick them up for the day.
HIGHLAND, UT
kjzz.com

Man in serious condition after slamming into asphalt paver at I-80 construction site

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after driving his flatbed truck hauling fuel tanks into a construction site and colliding with an asphalt paver on I-80. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 6:45 p.m. Thursday on westbound I-80 near 2300 East, located on the south side of the Salt Lake Country Club near Sugar House Park.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah driver recounts two recent crashes during snowy commute

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The continual snow fall and dropping temperatures is making for slick roads. Mike Schmidt might know that better than most these days. Schmidt has been in two recent crashes during snowy commutes. “You know it’s a little bit unpredictable,” Schmidt said. Every day...
SANDY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah on track to surpass November's 2,100+ reported crashes before end of December

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The 2News Weather Team issued its fourth First Alert Weather day in a row on Wednesday ahead of yet another morning commute on slick highways. The Utah Department of Transportation reported dozens of crashes even before the majority of vehicles were on the roads, and by 7:30 a.m., crashes in three counties were slowing down interstate traffic to speeds between 0 - 30 miles per hour, according to UDOT's traffic site.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

New West High School in Salt Lake could improve security efforts

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new West High School in Salt Lake City could potentially boost security measures for the school. Janice Demchak’s partner Mike has fond memories of his time at West High School; so much so that he and Janice decided they wanted to purchase a West High t-shirt to remember his time there.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Pili scores 20-plus again, No. 13 Utah women beat Colorado

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 25 points, Gianna Kneepkens had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists and No. 13 Utah beat Colorado 85-58 on Wednesday night in a Pac-12 opener for both teams. Pili scored 20-plus for the fourth straight game, including back-to-back 28-point performances....
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy