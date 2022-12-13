Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Man shot in head in Taylorsville road rage event in stable condition; suspects at large
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was transported to the hospital Thursday afternoon after police say he was shot in the back of the head in a road rage incident in Taylorsville. The events unfolded on Redwood Road near 6200 South at the I-215 overpass shortly after 1:30 p.m.
kjzz.com
Driver critically injured after heavy load flies through cab of truck in Weber County
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was critically injured in Weber County after police say a snow plow suddenly did a U-turn that forced him to slam on the brakes, causing the load to fly through the cab of his truck. Officials said the crash happened Thursday at 1300...
kjzz.com
Police looking for man who reportedly tried to entice child into his car in Highland
HIGHLAND, Utah (KUTV) — The Lone Peak Police Department is investigating a situation where a man allegedly approached a student walking home from school Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, the student reported the driver coming up next to them near 10830 North 6200 West in Highland. The suspect then reportedly opened their door and told the child their mother had sent them to pick them up for the day.
kjzz.com
Driver impaled by guardrail on US-89 saved by good Samaritans, first responders
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A female driver was nearly cut in half during a gruesome car crash in Farmington Tuesday morning. Officials said the crash happened on US-89 when the driver slid into a guardrail. The guardrail impaled her car and the lower part of driver’s body. “I...
kjzz.com
Man in serious condition after slamming into asphalt paver at I-80 construction site
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after driving his flatbed truck hauling fuel tanks into a construction site and colliding with an asphalt paver on I-80. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 6:45 p.m. Thursday on westbound I-80 near 2300 East, located on the south side of the Salt Lake Country Club near Sugar House Park.
kjzz.com
Utah driver recounts two recent crashes during snowy commute
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The continual snow fall and dropping temperatures is making for slick roads. Mike Schmidt might know that better than most these days. Schmidt has been in two recent crashes during snowy commutes. “You know it’s a little bit unpredictable,” Schmidt said. Every day...
kjzz.com
Backcountry skiers rescued from avalanche up Little Cottonwood Canyon; one person injured
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews were called out to reports of a man injured during an avalanche in Little Cottonwood Canyon Tuesday afternoon. Officials with UPD said the avalanche occurred around 2 p.m. at the Pink Pine area, near White and Red Pine, about halfway up the canyon.
kjzz.com
Utah on track to surpass November's 2,100+ reported crashes before end of December
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The 2News Weather Team issued its fourth First Alert Weather day in a row on Wednesday ahead of yet another morning commute on slick highways. The Utah Department of Transportation reported dozens of crashes even before the majority of vehicles were on the roads, and by 7:30 a.m., crashes in three counties were slowing down interstate traffic to speeds between 0 - 30 miles per hour, according to UDOT's traffic site.
kjzz.com
Brighton mayor arrested in Idaho on charge of driving under the influence
BRIGHTON, Utah (KUTV) — The mayor of Brighton was arrested in Idaho and is facing a charge for driving under the influence. According to booking documents, Danial Knopp, 65, was arrested late Saturday night and was released Sunday morning. 2News located a booking photo of Knopp from the Blaine...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City officials work to combat crime attracted by vacant structures
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials with Salt Lake City say boarded and vacant buildings have high potential to attract crime. “I think at the end of the day, boarded homes just invite stuff that we don’t want happening here,” said business owner Dan Dalton. Dan Dalton...
kjzz.com
New West High School in Salt Lake could improve security efforts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new West High School in Salt Lake City could potentially boost security measures for the school. Janice Demchak’s partner Mike has fond memories of his time at West High School; so much so that he and Janice decided they wanted to purchase a West High t-shirt to remember his time there.
kjzz.com
Mayor Erin Mendenhall authorizes demolition order for 4 properties in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced Tuesday she's authorizing an emergency demolition order for four properties in downtown Salt Lake. All four of the properties are on Major Street in the Ballpark neighborhood. Two of the building have caught fire multiple time in the past month.
kjzz.com
Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
kjzz.com
Suicide prevention training offered at upcoming school district parent night
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A suicide prevention training is being offered during an upcoming school district parent night. It leads to the question, would you know how to talk to a young adult or child about the signs and prevention of suicide?. That's one of the topics that will...
kjzz.com
Pili scores 20-plus again, No. 13 Utah women beat Colorado
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 25 points, Gianna Kneepkens had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists and No. 13 Utah beat Colorado 85-58 on Wednesday night in a Pac-12 opener for both teams. Pili scored 20-plus for the fourth straight game, including back-to-back 28-point performances....
kjzz.com
Carlson scores career-best 27 points; Utah routs UTSA 91-70
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Branden Carlson scored a career-high 27 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots as Utah rolled past UTSA 91-70 on Tuesday night for its fifth straight win. Carlson was 10 of 14 from the floor and made 6 of 7 free throws. Marco...
