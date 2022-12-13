SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The 2News Weather Team issued its fourth First Alert Weather day in a row on Wednesday ahead of yet another morning commute on slick highways. The Utah Department of Transportation reported dozens of crashes even before the majority of vehicles were on the roads, and by 7:30 a.m., crashes in three counties were slowing down interstate traffic to speeds between 0 - 30 miles per hour, according to UDOT's traffic site.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO