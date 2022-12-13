Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
As a Black American, I say the UK needs new thinking on race. The royals could lead that | Keith Magee
The monarchy’s link to slavery is glossed over in Britain. William and Harry have a chance to do better, says author and academic Keith Magee
‘We can’t cope anymore’: Desperate and without any other option, these are the NHS nurses driven to strike
Nurses across, England, Northern Ireland and Wales will be on strike today as the NHS faces unprecedented levels of industrial action over pay in the next seven days.Thousands of operations have been postponed and A&Es will run on Christmas day level staffing during the busiest time of the year.For nurses across the country, who say they’re striking over the safety of patients who have to experience short-staffed services every day, the stakes couldn’t be higher.The NHS’ four chief nursing officers warned nurses’ union, the Royal College of Nursing, over patient safety concerns in a letter sent on Monday.However, nurses...
foodsafetynews.com
Survey reveals good Salmonella knowledge in Ireland
Irish people generally have good knowledge of the main aspects to prevent Salmonella infection, according to recently published study results. Researchers evaluated consumers’ food safety knowledge by looking at their practices and attitudes regarding raw meat handling, cross-contamination while handling different types of food products, and knowledge of Salmonella risk and associated food-handling practices.
Voices: If you can’t stand Meghan and Harry, it’s because their truth hurts
The reaction of many, especially certain sections of the press, to Netflix’s Harry and Meghan documentary, shows us something about Britain. It shows us that Britain is a nation still struggling with its imperial and colonial past, and its response to racism. Meghan Markle’s presence in the royal family made her yet another victim of Britain’s refusal to change.Yes, Meghan is an experienced actor, and Harry has lived his entire life in the spotlight. They both know how to perform. However, it would take a stone-hearted person to attribute everything they said and claimed to attention seeking or misplaced...
Church of England receives petition to scrap 'deeply damaging and wrong' transgender guidance for children
A petition urging the Church of England to scrap its transgender-affirming guidance for primary schools was given to Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby on Monday.
CNBC
Laid off tech workers from Meta, Google and Twitter are being wooed by the federal government
Skilled tech workers laid off are in demand and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs wants to hire them. The VA is looking to pay higher salaries than the agency had in the past and wants to make the hiring process easier. It's banking on the mission of the agency...
foodsafetynews.com
Estonia improves fish controls after Listeria outbreak
Measures taken by Estonian authorities following a Listeria outbreak have improved the fish control system, according to the European Commission. A remote DG Sante audit, in October 2020, looked at checks to ensure smoked fish meets microbiological food safety criteria, as well as measures taken by authorities in non-compliances. Eight...
Landslide at Malaysia campground kills 18, leaves 15 missing
A thunderous crush of soil and debris has killed 18 people at an informal campground in Malaysia
Harry reveals anguish about losing police protection
The Duke of Sussex has revealed he “never” thought the British authorities would remove his family’s security after announcing they wanted to step down as working royals.Harry, speaking during his Netflix series, said with a documented hate campaign against them and suspect packages being sent to palaces, he did not believe they would lose the police protection that had kept them safe.After announcing in January 2020 they would move to North America for personal and financial freedom they soon found themselves “completely surrounded” by the press at their temporary home in Canada.In episode five of the Harry & Meghan documentary,...
foodsafetynews.com
Salmonella is often behind EU outbreaks, but most deaths are caused by Listeria
Salmonella caused the most outbreaks and outbreak-related illnesses but Listeria was behind the most deaths in Europe in 2021, according to a new report. Salmonella accounted for almost 20 percent of all outbreaks. The top sources of salmonellosis outbreaks were eggs, egg products, and mixed foods, which are meals composed of various ingredients.
'Harry & Meghan' Accused of 'Propaganda' Over Queen Elizabeth's Speech
Queen Elizabeth II's most famous speech was edited in Netflix series 'Harry & Meghan' in a "duplicitous" move, her former spokesman told Newsweek.
foodsafetynews.com
Nearly 40 sick in Australia with link to poppy seeds
Almost 40 illnesses have been reported in Australia in people who consumed large amounts of poppy seeds in tea. Australian food authorities confirmed a batch of poppy seeds not intended for food use and containing high levels of thebaine entered the supply chain. It is still not clear how this happened.
Low-skilled migrants should move to rural areas to fill vacancies left open by shrinking local population, government advisers say
Lower-skilled foreign workers should be allowed to move to rural areas, government advisers said yesterday. The Migration Advisory Committee suggested visa requirements could be loosened if incomers agreed to live in towns and villages with shrinking populations. Professor Brian Bell, who chairs the Home Office-backed committee, said the move could...
Prince Harry Ramps Up U.K. Tabloid Lawsuit as Netflix Doc Slams Media
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told their Netflix show about media harassment as the duke moved for a quick, emphatic victory over a tabloid rival.
Meghan Markle Says Palace Aide Compared Her to 'Foreign Organism'
Meghan said her closest palace aide told her "it's like this fish that is swimming perfectly, powerful" and one day "this foreign organism" comes in.
Dr. Rasha Kelej Welcomed 13 African First Ladies to 9th Merck Foundation “Africa Asia Luminary” 2022 in Dubai
Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted their annual conference, the 9th Merck Foundation “Africa Asia Luminary” on 15th & 16th November 2022 , as a hybrid Conference. The conference was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, along with African First Ladies of 13 Countries;H.E. Mrs. NEO JANE MASISI, The First Lady of Botswana;H.E. Madam ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE, The First Lady of Burundi; H.E. Madam DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, The First Lady of the Democratic Republic of The Congo; H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady...
netflixjunkie.com
“Fittingly, with only 3.9%…” – A Local Pub in London Launches a Beer Dedicated to Prince Harry
The Royal Family of Great Britain has been making the headlines continuously over the past few months. Ever since the death of Queen Elizabeth III, everyone from especially Prince Harry and Meghan has become a hot topic and fans can’t get enough of the drama that revolves out of them. Furthermore, thanks to the recent documentary series on Netflix, the couple’s popularity has skyrocketed.
Brigitte Macron hits out at gender-neutral French grammar system
French president Emmanuel Macron’s wife has expressed her opposition to a recent surge in the use of a gender-inclusive form of French because of her love of the language.“Inclusive writing”, a gender-neutral spelling system that is being employed by academic institutions and some authorities, has become a hot topic in the culture wars between the left-leaning youth and the country’s conservatives.Speaking to L’Obs magazine, Brigitte Macron said: “Learning French is already difficult. Let’s not add complexity to complexity. It’s a cultural position.”She explained she was not against adults choosing to change gender, but insisted she was speaking for “the silent...
