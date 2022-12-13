ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SZA Releases New Album SOS: Listen

The time has come. After breakout album Ctrl caused a sensation in 2017, SZA has finally released a follow-up after years of leaks, delays, rumors, and label drama. SOS invites a handful of guests across its 23 tracks, with features from Phoebe Bridgers, “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Listen to SZA’s new album SOS below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Caroline Polachek Announces New Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Caroline Polachek has shared another new single, and, with it, revealed the title and release date of her next album: The new album is called Desire, I Want to Turn Into You and it’s out February 14 via Perpetual Novice. Today’s new song is “Welcome to My Island,” and it’s produced by Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro, Polachek, Danny L Harle, and Jim-E Stack. Hear it below and scroll down for the album and single artwork, both featuring photographs by Aidan Zamiri.
Little Simz Announces New Album No Thank You

Little Simz has a new album on the way, revealing that it’s called No Thank You. She posted the announcement on social media with a brief statement: “emotion is energy in motion. honour your truth and feelings. eradicate fear. boundaries are important.”. The London artist won the United...
Dolly Parton Hopes To Cover Led Zeppelin, Prince On Rock Album

After some initial hesitation, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last month. At the ceremony, she introduced a new rock song and now, the country icon is making plans to cement her rock legacy with a rock and roll album. While she’s not sure...
Gorillaz Share New Song, Announce AR Events in New York and London

Gorillaz have shared a new song, “Skinny Ape,” along with news of augmented reality performances taking place in New York and London next weekend. The immersive shows will bring giant avatars of the cartoon band to Times Square (2:30 p.m. Eastern on December 17) and Piccadilly Circus (2 p.m. GMT on December 18) to perform the new track. Below, listen to “Skinny Ape” and watch a trailer in which the enormous cartoons stomp around New York.
The Flaming Lips Announce 2023 West Coast Tour

The Flaming Lips will tour the West Coast of North America in 2023. Billed as An Evening With the Flaming Lips, the career-spanning, two-hour shows kick off in Vancouver next year before the band make their way down towards Santa Barbara. Check out the dates below. Last month, the Flaming...
Gregg Turkington Remixes Animal Collective’s “Car Keys”: Listen

Animal Collective have released a new Gregg Turkington remix of their Time Skiffs song “Car Keys.” Hear it below. Time Skiffs is the latest studio album from Animal Collective, following 2016’s Painting With. In the interim, the band has released a live album, an audiovisual album, and more. Animal Collective also made the soundtrack for the A24 film The Inspection, which includes additional contributions from Serpentwithfeet and Indigo De Souza.
How Sudan Archives Exploded Her Sound to Make One of the Year’s Best Albums

With a tunnel of light haloing her from the outside, Brittney Parks is dressed like a ’90s vixen in baggy jeans and an understated crop top, hair down past her waist, with perfect accessories that accentuate her shine. She’s performing a few tracks from her second album as Sudan Archives, Natural Brown Prom Queen, for a small audience in her Los Angeles label Stones Throw’s gully-chic storage room. It’s a cave-like space that makes you feel accompanied by legendary Stones Throw alums like MF DOOM and Dilla—a territory of phantoms and implacable liveliness.
Watch Paramore’s Video for New Song “The News”

Are back with “The News,” the latest song from their upcoming album, This Is Why. It’s the second single, following “This Is Why,” and it comes with a new music video directed by Mike Kluge and Matthew DeLisi. Check out “The News” below.
Wiz Khalifa Is George Clinton in Trailer for New Movie Spinning Gold: Watch

Wiz Khalifa will star as Parliament leader and funk icon George Clinton in a forthcoming film about Casablanca Records. Spinning Gold chronicles the rise of the label in the 1970s, following founder and producer Neil Bogart (played by Jeremy Jordan) as he signs artists who would go on to become icons of their era. The movie depicts the ascent of Donna Summer, Gladys Knight, the Isley Brothers, the Village People, Kiss, Bill Withers, and more. Watch the trailer below (via Complex).
