Caroline Polachek has shared another new single, and, with it, revealed the title and release date of her next album: The new album is called Desire, I Want to Turn Into You and it’s out February 14 via Perpetual Novice. Today’s new song is “Welcome to My Island,” and it’s produced by Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro, Polachek, Danny L Harle, and Jim-E Stack. Hear it below and scroll down for the album and single artwork, both featuring photographs by Aidan Zamiri.

