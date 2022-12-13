Read full article on original website
Related
SZA Releases New Album SOS: Listen
The time has come. After breakout album Ctrl caused a sensation in 2017, SZA has finally released a follow-up after years of leaks, delays, rumors, and label drama. SOS invites a handful of guests across its 23 tracks, with features from Phoebe Bridgers, “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Listen to SZA’s new album SOS below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Caroline Polachek Announces New Album, Shares New Song: Listen
Caroline Polachek has shared another new single, and, with it, revealed the title and release date of her next album: The new album is called Desire, I Want to Turn Into You and it’s out February 14 via Perpetual Novice. Today’s new song is “Welcome to My Island,” and it’s produced by Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro, Polachek, Danny L Harle, and Jim-E Stack. Hear it below and scroll down for the album and single artwork, both featuring photographs by Aidan Zamiri.
Water From Your Eyes’ Rachel Brown Announces New Thanks for Coming Album
Thanks for Coming, the solo project of Water From Your Eyes’ Rachel Brown, has announced they’ve signed to Danger Collective and a new album is on the way. Billed as a best-of compilation, You Haven’t Missed Much comes out this Friday, December 16. Check out the single “Plagiarizer” below.
Little Simz Announces New Album No Thank You
Little Simz has a new album on the way, revealing that it’s called No Thank You. She posted the announcement on social media with a brief statement: “emotion is energy in motion. honour your truth and feelings. eradicate fear. boundaries are important.”. The London artist won the United...
TODAY.com
Late singer Lalo Rodríguez is remembered as a 'virtuoso' who uplifted salsa music
Puerto Rican singer and musician Lalo Rodríguez, best known for his salsa megahit “Ven devórame otra vez“ (Come devour me again) has died. His body was found in the parking lot of a public housing project in his hometown of Carolina, Puerto Rico, on Dec. 13, police said. He was 64.
The Daily South
Dolly Parton Hopes To Cover Led Zeppelin, Prince On Rock Album
After some initial hesitation, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last month. At the ceremony, she introduced a new rock song and now, the country icon is making plans to cement her rock legacy with a rock and roll album. While she’s not sure...
Kelela Announces Tour Dates, Shares New “On the Run” Video: Watch
Kelela has shared a new clip for her latest single, “On the Run.” She’s also announced a short tour in support of her forthcoming album, Raven. Find her schedule and the Lee Wei Swee–directed video below. Raven is out February 10. In addition to “On the...
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
Ukrainian Composer Heinali Announces New Album Kyiv Eternal, Shares Song: Listen
Ukrainian composer Oleh Shpudeiko has announced a new album under his electronic moniker Heinali: Kyiv Eternal is out February 24 via Injazero. The LP is a tribute to Ukraine and the city he loves. Listen to the album’s title song below. “After the Battle of Kyiv was over, many...
Gorillaz Share New Song, Announce AR Events in New York and London
Gorillaz have shared a new song, “Skinny Ape,” along with news of augmented reality performances taking place in New York and London next weekend. The immersive shows will bring giant avatars of the cartoon band to Times Square (2:30 p.m. Eastern on December 17) and Piccadilly Circus (2 p.m. GMT on December 18) to perform the new track. Below, listen to “Skinny Ape” and watch a trailer in which the enormous cartoons stomp around New York.
The Flaming Lips Announce 2023 West Coast Tour
The Flaming Lips will tour the West Coast of North America in 2023. Billed as An Evening With the Flaming Lips, the career-spanning, two-hour shows kick off in Vancouver next year before the band make their way down towards Santa Barbara. Check out the dates below. Last month, the Flaming...
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
Watch a New Video for the Beatles’ ‘Here, There and Everywhere’
The Beatles have released a new music video for their 1966 song "Here, There and Everywhere." The colorfully animated video, which you can watch below, depicts the Fab Four as they head from studio to stage and includes some artistic renderings of scenes from A Hard Day's Night and Help!
Ozzy "overwhelmed" by Grammy nominations
Ozzy Osbourne is blown away by his 4 nominations for latest album Patient Number 9
talentrecap.com
Lindsey Stirling Releases Biblical Music Video for ‘O Holy Night’
Former America’s Got Talent star Lindsey Stirling is back with a new music video for the Christmas season, set to her version of “O Holy Night.” The song appears on Stirling’s latest holiday album Snow Waltz. Lindsey Stirling Releases New ‘O Holy Night’ Music Video...
Ringo Starr Needed George Harrison’s Help to ‘Sound Like a Genius’ on 1 of His Biggest Solo Songs
George Harrison made Ringo Starr sound like a genius on one of his biggest solo hits.
Gregg Turkington Remixes Animal Collective’s “Car Keys”: Listen
Animal Collective have released a new Gregg Turkington remix of their Time Skiffs song “Car Keys.” Hear it below. Time Skiffs is the latest studio album from Animal Collective, following 2016’s Painting With. In the interim, the band has released a live album, an audiovisual album, and more. Animal Collective also made the soundtrack for the A24 film The Inspection, which includes additional contributions from Serpentwithfeet and Indigo De Souza.
How Sudan Archives Exploded Her Sound to Make One of the Year’s Best Albums
With a tunnel of light haloing her from the outside, Brittney Parks is dressed like a ’90s vixen in baggy jeans and an understated crop top, hair down past her waist, with perfect accessories that accentuate her shine. She’s performing a few tracks from her second album as Sudan Archives, Natural Brown Prom Queen, for a small audience in her Los Angeles label Stones Throw’s gully-chic storage room. It’s a cave-like space that makes you feel accompanied by legendary Stones Throw alums like MF DOOM and Dilla—a territory of phantoms and implacable liveliness.
Watch Paramore’s Video for New Song “The News”
Are back with “The News,” the latest song from their upcoming album, This Is Why. It’s the second single, following “This Is Why,” and it comes with a new music video directed by Mike Kluge and Matthew DeLisi. Check out “The News” below.
Wiz Khalifa Is George Clinton in Trailer for New Movie Spinning Gold: Watch
Wiz Khalifa will star as Parliament leader and funk icon George Clinton in a forthcoming film about Casablanca Records. Spinning Gold chronicles the rise of the label in the 1970s, following founder and producer Neil Bogart (played by Jeremy Jordan) as he signs artists who would go on to become icons of their era. The movie depicts the ascent of Donna Summer, Gladys Knight, the Isley Brothers, the Village People, Kiss, Bill Withers, and more. Watch the trailer below (via Complex).
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0