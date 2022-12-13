Big Rich has been known in the Bay Area Hip Hop world as a legendary Frisco rapper for a decade plus, but that is the least of his accomplishments when you look at the thousands of youth that Big Rich and his wife Danielle have served internationally for over a decade with their non-profit, Project Level, as well as the success of their record label and management company, 1015 Management, which helped to make Stunnaman02 a household name regionally and nationally. Now Big Rich, Danielle and their team are the executives applying pressure behind another just-scratching-the-surface-soon-to-be-big-name-in-Hip-Hop, Lil Kayla.

