MakerDAO increases its DAI Savings Rate, thanks to competitive DeFi landscape
An executive proposal has been implemented to increase DAI Savings Rate to 1%. MakerDAO was momentarily displaced as the DeFi protocol with the largest TVL. Following an executive proposal decided upon on 11 December and executed on-chain on 12 December, MakerDAO [MKR] implemented an increment of its DAI Savings Rate from 0.01% to 1%.
MATIC: A breakout past $0.95 and its retest can give buyers room to…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Steady selling pressure in the past week made it hard for bulls to design a breakout above the range. MATIC will have a lower timeframe bullish bias so long...
Going long on Avalanche [AVAX]? Mark these levels to take profit
AVAX rallied as BTC continued to soar following announcements from U.S. CPI. The target for a long entry could be $14.82 and the 38.2% Fib level ($14.96) if the uptrend continues. Avalanche [AVAX] has rallied since mid-November, making higher lows. However, it reached a lower low around 12 December, settling...
Cardano [ADA] could offer short-selling opportunities at these levels
ADA had hit a significant supply zone and could face more selling pressure. The selling pressure could drive ADA’s price down to $0.3102. A move beyond the supply zone will invalidate the above outlook. Cardano [ADA] recently hit a supply zone full of bearish order blocks. As such, it...
What are the odds of Chainlink [LINK] crossing its near-term high this week?
Chainlink reached quite a few milestones this week. Stochastic was oversold, which was bullish, but other metrics were bearish. Chainlink’s [LINK] recent price action was not what the investors expected, as its weekly chart was painted red. According to CoinMarketCap, LINK registered nearly 10% negative weekly gains and was trading at $6.63 with a market capitalization of over $3.3 billion at press time.
What Ethereum [ETH] holders should expect in 2023 and beyond?
Ethereum would be introducing Proto Danksharding in the coming months. The amount of revenue generated by ETH validators decreased by 26% in the past month. The broader market has undoubtedly been reeling under the selling pressure. But, according to the roadmap presented by the Ethereum Foundation, the near future looks very interesting for the ETH holders. Well, thanks to multiple updates and developments that will be executed on the network in the coming year.
Lido’s TVL falters, thanks to the decline in the price of these ruling altcoins
Lido finance records a decline in TVL and APR in the last week. LDO’s value continues to fall following FTX’s collapse. Leading Ethereum [ETH] staking platform Lido Finance [LDO] suffered a decline in its total value locked (TVL) in the last week due to a decline in the value of native tokens, including Polygon’s MATIC, Solana’s SOL, and leading altcoin ETH.
BNB suffers at the hands of this Binance speculation; what can traders expect
Binance recently experienced a massive net outflow on the back of a possible prosecution from the DOJ. BNB token has also been on a downtrend in recent days. Speculation that Binance could be prosecuted has led to a flurry of attention on the exchange in the past day. There was a reported increase in withdrawals, which could indicate that this prompted some users to panic.
An oracle platform on Cosmos observes a 166% increase in marketcap
Cosmos Hub’s ecosystem shows improvements as new Oracle protocols perform well. Stakers continue to show support, however volume and development activity decline. In a recent report from Messari, it was stated that a protocol on Cosmos Hub known as Band Protocol performed really well compared to other protocols in its category.
Bitcoin [BTC]: Slowed selling pressure, yes, but what about buying pressure?
BTC whales have intensified accumulation in the last few weeks. While selling pressure has reduced, buying momentum has not been enough to drive up prices. Following the significantly bullish cycle between 2020 and 2021 that caused Bitcoin [BTC] to record an all-time of $60,000, the severe bearishness that has plagued the year so far caused BTC whales to reduce their supply, further drawing down the value of the leading coin.
Bitcoin rallies from $17k after core CPI data release, should you go long now?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The lower timeframe market structure was strongly bearish. The bulls can wait for a pullback before looking to bid. The U.S. CPI data gave some relief to the bulls...
Shiba Inu: Investors could get short-selling opportunities at these levels
SHIB was in a bearish market structure. It could fall to $0.00000874 or lower. A breakout above $0.00000901 would invalidate the forecast. Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] weak market could give sellers leverage to push the price lower. At the time of publication, the meme coin was trading at $0.00000888, down 2% in the past 24 hours.
Fantom outperformed Bitcoin during 14 December’s trading session, here’s how
FTM ranked as the number one altcoin on LunarCrush’s AltRank. Bullish momentum is slowing, showing that buyers might be exhausted. Fantom [FTM] clinched the number one spot on the ranking of altcoins that outperformed Bitcoin [BTC] on 14 December, data from LunarCrush showed. The cryptocurrency social analytics platform has...
Cosmos: Increasing selling pressure on ATOM may allow profits at these levels
Cosmos [ATOM] could fall as low as $9.414, based on price charts and indicators. On-chain metrics forecasted a near-term bearish outlook. Cosmos [ATOM] fell below some boundaries on the three-hour chart. With technical indicators pointing to a sharply bearish market structure, ATOM investors could only win by selling at the current price and buying at cheaper prices later to lock the margin.
Ripple’s lawsuit with SEC could be on its homestretch; where will XRP go next?
Rumors are rife that Ripple (XRP) could settle with SEC (US Security and Exchange Commission) A bearish breakout could push XRP to settle at $0.3444. Ripple’s [XRP] long-awaited lawsuit with SEC could be on its homestretch. Cardano’s founder, Charles Hoskinson, revealed that according to rumors, the Ripple-SEC settlement could happen by 15 December.
CFTC again calls Ethereum [ETH] a commodity in a court filing, details inside
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has again called the ETH coin a commodity in a court filing on 13 December. It has given rise to speculation that Bitcoin (BTC) is the only cryptocurrency that should be considered a commodity. In CFTC’s lawsuit against cryptocurrency exchange FTX, its sister company...
Polkadot’s parachain, ecosystem projects thrive, but when will DOT follow the suit?
Polkadot’s latest tweet revealed all the developments that happened in the last few weeks. Metrics looked positive for the crypto, but a decline was registered in its NFT space. After a cold week, Polkadot [DOT] finally started to show signs of revival as it registered positive growth in the...
Fantom [FTM] bulls left emboldened after a rally from $0.22, analysis inside
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Fantom bounces hard from the $0.23 region of support. The short-term outlook was also strongly bullish and can see FTM rally higher. Over the past couple of days,...
Casinos Blockchain provides a comprehensive analysis of crypto fan tokens & their future
Casinos Blockchain recently released important statistics about fan tokens, particularly those linked with the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Socios is the leading platform for crypto fan tokens, containing nearly all major teams. Fan tokens are digital currencies that enable fans to interact with their favorite teams. They could...
Will VeChain succumbs to crypto winter despite increased testnet activity
VeChain registered an increase in activity on its testnet. Development activity was up, but market indicators were bearish. VeChain [VET] revealed an interesting development that reflected the increased adoption and popularity of the network. As per VeChain Community Hun’s tweet on 12 December, the network witnessed a spike of unusual activity on its Testnet, as its number of transactions went up sharply.
