Top-ranked South Carolina women pull away from SDSU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State women’s basketball team battled with No. 1 South Carolina Thursday night but fell 62-44 at the Sanford Pentagon. The Jackrabbits had the Gamecocks within striking distance during the fourth quarter, pulling within six points after a 7-0 run, but immediately gave up 11 straight and ultimately fell by 18 points.
USD Women edged by UT-Martin after leading at half
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -UT Martin freshman Sharnecce Currie-Jelks scored a game-high 23 points and Paige Pipkin scored 11 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter to help the Skyhawks close out South Dakota 67-61 Wednesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. UT Martin has won two of...
Montana State equipment truck presses on through perilous conditions en route to South Dakota State
BILLINGS — The road to the FCS semifinals has been smooth and steady for Montana State. Following a first-round bye, the fourth-seeded Bobcats took care of business against Weber State in the second round and shellacked William & Mary in the quarterfinals last Friday. But it’s been anything but...
December 14th Plays of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We start with Play #5... Welcome home to Justin Hohn who was a star for Tea Area before heading to Cal-Irvine. This steal and hoop helped his team to a win at Vermillion over the Coyotes. Play #4...Augustana’s Jennifer Aadland beat the buzzer from...
SDSU needs to find answer for Montana State rushing attack
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite beating Holy Cross 42-21 in the FCS Quarterfinals, the Jackrabbits top-ranked rushing defense gave up 261 yards, 213 to quarterback Matthew Sluka. Either it’s a bad omen, or good warmup, for a similar kind of attack from Montana State this week in the...
Free admission to semifinal playoffs for SDSU students
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn is giving students a financial break. According to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits Facebook post, President Dunn is granting SDSU students free admission to Saturday’s semifinal playoff game against Montana State. Dunn also extended housing at no cost and expanded food services for students.
SDSU Football Coach John Stiegelmeier encouraging fans to brave the elements for semi-final game; Students to receive free admission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As the SDSU Jackrabbits host Montana State in the semifinal matchup this Saturday, head coach John Stiegelmeier is encouraging fans to bundle up and make their way to Dana J. Dykhouse stadium for the game. The Jacks have so far won their previous two...
Stig knows his guys will be focused Saturday against very good Montana State team
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s semi-final day at The Dana in Brookings Saturday when the Jackrabbits host Montana State. The Bobcats feature a pair of talented quarterbacks with Tommy Mellott and a Wyoming transfer giving them a lethal combination. But the Jackrabbits featured a great defense and most...
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, December 13th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -SDSU’s John Stiegelmeier talks about the battle he expects with Montana State and Northwestern QB Jalyn Gramstad loves the chemistry on his Red Raider team that plays for a NAIA title Saturday. In HS Basketball Tuesday night highlights from 3 boys game and...
Augie class replaces final exam with a “Bake Off”
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was supposed to be a joke. But by speaking up with that joke, one Augustana University student learned the expression, “If you never ask, you’ll never know” the easy way. The semester was winding down for Prof. Stephanie Bruggeman’s...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
Jackrabbit defense takes aim at Montana State rushing attack
Tough weather conditions have forced road closures and no-travel advisories for most of the state. Even in Sioux Falls, drivers were having a tough time Thursday with the snow and wind.
Syndication: Watertown Public Opinion
Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz scrambles against Watertown's Spencer Wientjes during their Eastern South Dakota Conference football game on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Watertown Stadium. Pierre won 47-13.
Sioux Falls School District cancels classes Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District has canceled classes on Friday. The decision is based on the forecast for Friday. The cancellation includes Kids Inc. The district advises students and staff to stay indoors and stay safe. As of 8:00 p.m. Thursday, more than...
UPDATE: South Dakota Interstate Highways, I-90 West
Previous: The winter storm that has taken up residence in South Dakota has brought travel to a standstill across much of the state. Here is the latest from the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border is closed. With the Interstate 29 closure in effect from Watertown to the North Dakota state line, trucks traveling north on I-29 should consider long-term parking options in Brookings and Sioux Falls. Officials are noting that truck parking in Watertown is currently FULL at this time. Interstate 90 UPDATE I-90 has been closed (westbound and eastbound) from Chamberlain to Rapid City.
‘There’s a lot of winter left’: Snow, wind hit SF
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s day four of the winter storm sweeping across KELOLAND. Sioux Falls dealt with slippery streets and sidewalks earlier in the week when the rain fell. Now, the snow has arrived. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND...
Feeding South Dakota reschedules mobile food distributions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota has rescheduled their mobile food distributions this week due to the severe weather. Cancelled distributions include those planned for Tuesday night in Sioux Falls at Laura B Anderson School and King of Glory Church. The new dates for food distributions...
Watertown advises no travel as eastern SD deals with ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As northeastern South Dakota experiences another round of this week’s winter storm, the South Dakota Department of Transportation 511 map has listed sections of Interstate 29 and several highways as no travel advised. The road conditions and travel advisories were as of about...
Police: Name released in fatal truck accident near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department shared the identity of the man killed Dec. 5 in an accident northwest of Sioux Falls. Officers were called at 1:44 p.m. to an incident that happened off the roadway near 259th St. and 471st St. 25-year-old Cody...
Snow expected to pile up in northeast South Dakota through Friday (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–A winter storm shut down interstate highways in the Dakotas Tuesday. I-90 was closed from Chamberlain to the Wyoming line. In North Dakota, the DOT closed I-94 from Fargo to Dickinson. The Watertown area got very little in the way of snow Tuesday, but forecaster Amy Parkin says...
