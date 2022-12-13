Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
#GoodNews: Secret Santa Pays Single Mom’s Rent For A Year
A single mom caring for her adult son with special needs gets a huge surprise from the East Idaho Secret Santa. We’ve told you many times about this Secret Santa who distributes around $1,000,000 each Christmas to people in need across Eastern Idaho. Well, this week, his helper Nate Eaton delivered an extra special gift to a deserving mom in Blackfoot, Idaho.
Progress on new Idaho Falls Police Station
After breaking ground in April, the new Idaho Falls Police Station is well underway and making progress. The post Progress on new Idaho Falls Police Station appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street
I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
idahoednews.org
Idaho Falls School Board scrambles to address overcrowding after failed bond
To the apparent relief of administrators, teachers, and students, split sessions are officially off the table for Idaho Falls High School — for now, at least. The proposed schedule change would have required half the student body to attend class from 7 a.m. to 1:25 p.m., and the other half from 1:30 p.m. to 7:55 p.m. The district’s school board was considering the solution to resolve overcrowding issues after a bond to build a new high school (and fund other projects) failed in November.
FEEDING THE TROOPS: Local restaurant buys breakfast for Pocatello Army Reserve unit
IDAHO FALLS — Fifteen minutes after Lonnie Mack opened Smitty’s Pancake & Steak House for the day on a recent morning, he got a phone call asking about accommodations for 50 people. The amount would fill a third of the restaurant that has been a breakfast staple of Idaho Falls since the 1950s, and Mack explained to the caller that if the party was okay with being patient, they would be happy to serve them. ...
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Deputy sheriff killed by inmate, warning issued for sleighing in streets and city Christmas tree hit by city worker
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Dec. 12 to Dec. 18 in east Idaho history. POCATELLO — A deputy sheriff was shot and killed in an attempted jail break in Pocatello, according to the Blackfoot Idaho Republican. The...
What to do this week in East Idaho
Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. Wednesday The Art of Hoppiness will host paint night from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Sandbaggers Bar and Grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello. The cost is $30 and includes all the supplies. Register at theartofhoppiness.com/currentclasses. The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in...
Vigil planned for local mother killed in crash
POCATELLO — A vigil is planned on Saturday night for Rachelle Wallace, a pedestrian who was killed by a drunk driver on Dec. 10. The victim’s mother, Faye Workman, said they are also setting up a GoFundMe for her 16-year-old son, Aiden. “His mom is gone,” she said. “He’s got nothing. We’re just trying to see what we can do for him.” ...
Overnight apartment fire on Hansen Avenue
A late night apartment fire in Idaho Falls called several engines to the scene. The post Overnight apartment fire on Hansen Avenue appeared first on Local News 8.
Local animal control officer reunites Rexburg family with dog missing for nine days in frigid temps
An American Falls animal control officer spent more than a week with one mission at the forefront of her mind — providing a Christmas miracle to one local family following a car crash. That mission was successfully executed Wednesday after animal control officer Judi Fehringer and Power County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeb Hoag reunited Maya, a 1-year-old female Maltese-Yorkie mix who was lost from the truck involved in the crash, with her family after the dog spent nine days in sub-freezing temperatures. ...
Idaho State Journal
Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update
Spectacular shopping and dining downtown continues this week! The downtown merchants and businesses invite you to come explore the wonders of Historic Downtown Pocatello. Come shop and find the perfect gift. From bikes to fishing supplies, jewelry to trendy fashion, home decor to fine art, Historic Downtown Pocatello offers it all in our charming shops. Come dine and experience delicious menus featuring the best in international cuisine and handcrafted beverages for your holiday parties, dinners or a gift card to be enjoyed later. Come shop small. Come dine local. Come explore Historic Downtown Pocatello today!
eastidahonews.com
Local parents scramble to get their hands on Amoxicillin amidst nationwide shortage
IDAHO FALLS — Two-year-old Lillie Knowles started acting fussy last Monday. Her mom, Megan Knowles of Idaho Falls, had just been through RSV with Lillie’s sisters, and she knew she didn’t want to mess around with it again. Knowles took Lillie to her pediatrician’s office the following...
Pocatello police, ISU public safety investigating incident involving possibly armed masked man
POCATELLO — Local authorities are investigating a Tuesday incident on the Pocatello campus of Idaho State University involving a masked and possibly armed assailant, according to a news release from ISU ISU’s Department of Public Safety around 6:51 p.m. Tuesday were informed by Pocatello police of a possible assailant approaching an individual in the parking lot of University Courts, an apartment complex located on South Fifth Avenue near the public safety offices, while wearing a mask and possibly having a holstered weapon. ...
Fort Hall firefighters save several dogs from kennel fire
FORT HALL — At approximately 7:30 PM tonight, the Fort Hall Fire Department responded to a residence on South Hawthorne Road on the Fort Hall Reservation for the report of a shed fire. Upon arrival, units found several dog kennels on fire. All the dogs were saved including a six-week-old puppy. The fire was extinguished...
eastidahonews.com
Name released of pedestrian killed in Pocatello
POCATELLO — The Bannock County coroner has released the name of the pedestrian who was hit and killed on South 5th Avenue near Jason Avenue on Saturday. The woman is Rachelle Wallace, 36, of Pocatello. Next of kin has been notified. Wallace was crossing the intersection around 5:45 p.m....
eastidahonews.com
Longtime radio DJ welcomes wife as new morning co-host
IDAHO FALLS – Josh Tielor stands behind the mic and cues up the board as he greets the listener on the other end of the phone. The 40-year-old Idaho Falls man is the host of Wake Up Classy 97 weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on KLCE, a gig he started about a year ago. And beginning Monday morning, he’ll welcome his 17-year life partner as his new on-air partner.
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after pursuit, near head-on crash in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 31-year-old Ammon man was charged after allegedly speeding away from officers in his vehicle and almost causing a crash when he drove into oncoming traffic. The incident happened in September, but Tyler Buchmiller was served an arrest warrant on Monday, according to court records. He has also made a court appearance.
eastidahonews.com
Multiple dogs rescued after fire starts in shed
FORT HALL — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Fort Hall Fire Department respond to a residence on South Hawthorn Road on the Fort Hall Reservation for the report of a shed fire. Upon arrival, units found several dog kennels on fire. All the dogs were saved including a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Singer Aaron Lewis is Coming to Eastern Idaho
Aaron Lewis is bringing his 2023 Acoustic Tour to the Hero Arena inside Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023. Tickets start at $32.00 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, December 16th at 10:00am. Tickets are available during open hours at the Mountain America Center Box office and ticketmaster.com.
Comments / 0