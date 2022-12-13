ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin resident receives over 52 years to life in home break in attack

Break in and brutal assault on retired Sheriff’s Deputy. Roseville, Calif. – On Dec. 14, 2022, the Honorable Judge Horst sentenced Bradley McClung, age 37, to over 52 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In November, a Placer County jury found McClung guilty...
ROCKLIN, CA
KCRA.com

Video: Officers on horseback chase down robbery suspects in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. — Officers on horseback helped chase down suspects Friday who were arrested on organized retail theft charges, according to Folsom police. Police released just the end of the video showing the arrest of the suspects at the Folsom Outlets. Authorities said the three men stole more than...
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Woman on bicycle fatally hit by car in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, a woman on a bicycle was fatally struck by a car near southbound Power Inn Road south of Elsie Avenue around 5:24 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento. CHP said the bicyclist sustained “major injuries” and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Ballistic armor and firearms found in Folsom home, police say

(KTXL) — A man was arrested at a home in Folsom on Wednesday after officers from the Sacramento Police Department East Gang Enforcement Team followed up on a recent pursuit investigation, according to the Sacramento Police Department. When officers learned the identity of the suspect, they tracked him to a home in Folsom with assistance […]
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Four men killed in Granite Bay car crash

GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people were killed in a car crash in Granite Bay on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn Office. Officers said that the four occupants in the white Mercedes-Benz died instantly just after 9 p.m. when the vehicle collided with a tree along East Roseville Parkway near […]
GRANITE BAY, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento police say they will not arrest security guard in deadly strip mall shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A security guard who got into a fight that led to a deadly shooting will not be arrested, the Sacramento Police Department said on Wednesday. The shooting happened Sunday around 4:35 a.m. at a strip mall in the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard, police said. The private security guard, for reasons unknown, got into a fight with a man and shot him at some point.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Driver Flees in Orangevale Hit-and-Run Accident

Two-Vehicle Injury Accident on Pecan Avenue Involves Hit-and-Run A fleeing driver from an accident involving hit-and-run left injuries behind in Orangevale on December 8. The collision occurred around 5:46 p.m. on Pecan Avenue between Greenback Lane and Calvert Avenue. Both vehicles involved in the collision were found at the scene of the accident and identified as a Hyundai Santa Fe and a white truck, as reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP)
ORANGEVALE, CA
KCRA.com

4 men killed in fiery Granite Bay crash are identified

Officials have identified the four people who died Wednesday evening after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in the Granite Bay area of Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff's Office on Thursday said the three passengers in the car were all from Granite Bay. They are:. Patrick Gainer, 65. Paul...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Four killed in Granite Bay crash Wednesday night

Law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation into a Wednesday night crash in Granite Bay where four people were reportedly killed after the vehicle they were in crashed and struck two trees in Granite Bay. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 9:04 p.m. at East Roseville...
GRANITE BAY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person shot by security guard in south Sacramento dies days after incident

SACRAMENTO – Detectives are investigating after a private security guard fatally shot a person in south Sacramento. Sacramento police say the incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday along the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene and found that a security guard and a subject had gotten into some sort of altercation. The altercation led to the security guard shooting the other person, police say; the person shot was taken to the hospital but ultimately died from his injuries on Tuesday. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the case and it remains active, police say. Detectives note that the security guard has not been arrested. The name of the person killed has not been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora Woman Arrested For Elder Abuse Against Relative

Sonora, CA – After being invited to stay at an elderly sibling’s home due to the bad weather, the next morning an argument over food turned physical. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded recently to the area of Red Chestnut Lane, off Greenley Road in Sonora, following a call from an elderly victim reporting a physical altercation with her family member, 21-year-old Maryjane Moore, who had left on foot with a man, 30-year-old Charles Gilbert. The 70-year-old victim told deputies the next morning she had gotten into an argument with Gilbert because he went through her food.
SONORA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting under investigation in Arden Fair Mall parking garage

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a shooting in the Arden Fair Mall parking garage on Wednesday.Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene just after 12 p.m. and found that a shooting had taken place between two vehicles in the parking garage. Everyone involved in the shooting fled the scene before officers arrived.No victims have been located, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Security guard shoots, kills man in fight, Sacramento Police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday morning, a man was fatally shot by a private security guard after getting into a physical altercation, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release. The altercation took place around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, but it was not announced by the police until Wednesday. According to police, officers arrived […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Nov. 20 suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Nov. 20. The decedent was identified as John Ford, 38, of Sacramento, according to Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were suicides at...
SACRAMENTO, CA

