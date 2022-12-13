Read full article on original website
Related
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin resident receives over 52 years to life in home break in attack
Break in and brutal assault on retired Sheriff’s Deputy. Roseville, Calif. – On Dec. 14, 2022, the Honorable Judge Horst sentenced Bradley McClung, age 37, to over 52 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In November, a Placer County jury found McClung guilty...
Man still on life support after Sacramento County arrest | Update
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of a man on life support after Sacramento County deputies arrested him last week says doctors tell them he likely won't wake up. Sherrano Stingley’s family says deputies should have de-escalated the interaction before it led to Stingley going unconscious. It started as...
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin resident receives more than 52 years to life for 'vicious' Rocklin home break-in
Bradley McClung, 37, was sentenced Wednesday by the Placer County Superior Court to more than 52 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In November, a Placer County jury found McClung guilty of attempted murder, residential burglary and other related charges regarding a Rocklin-area home break last May.
KCRA.com
Video: Officers on horseback chase down robbery suspects in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Officers on horseback helped chase down suspects Friday who were arrested on organized retail theft charges, according to Folsom police. Police released just the end of the video showing the arrest of the suspects at the Folsom Outlets. Authorities said the three men stole more than...
Woman on bicycle fatally hit by car in South Sacramento
SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, a woman on a bicycle was fatally struck by a car near southbound Power Inn Road south of Elsie Avenue around 5:24 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento. CHP said the bicyclist sustained “major injuries” and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. […]
Ballistic armor and firearms found in Folsom home, police say
(KTXL) — A man was arrested at a home in Folsom on Wednesday after officers from the Sacramento Police Department East Gang Enforcement Team followed up on a recent pursuit investigation, according to the Sacramento Police Department. When officers learned the identity of the suspect, they tracked him to a home in Folsom with assistance […]
Four men killed in Granite Bay car crash
GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people were killed in a car crash in Granite Bay on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn Office. Officers said that the four occupants in the white Mercedes-Benz died instantly just after 9 p.m. when the vehicle collided with a tree along East Roseville Parkway near […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento police say they will not arrest security guard in deadly strip mall shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A security guard who got into a fight that led to a deadly shooting will not be arrested, the Sacramento Police Department said on Wednesday. The shooting happened Sunday around 4:35 a.m. at a strip mall in the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard, police said. The private security guard, for reasons unknown, got into a fight with a man and shot him at some point.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Driver Flees in Orangevale Hit-and-Run Accident
Two-Vehicle Injury Accident on Pecan Avenue Involves Hit-and-Run A fleeing driver from an accident involving hit-and-run left injuries behind in Orangevale on December 8. The collision occurred around 5:46 p.m. on Pecan Avenue between Greenback Lane and Calvert Avenue. Both vehicles involved in the collision were found at the scene of the accident and identified as a Hyundai Santa Fe and a white truck, as reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP)
KCRA.com
Man arrested after fight at apartment complex leaves another dead, Sacramento sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Deputies arrested a 29-year-old man after afight at a Sacramento County apartment complex left another man dead, officials said Tuesday. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Arlando Arnold faces a voluntary manslaughter charge and was booked into the county jail. The fight happened Sunday at an...
KCRA.com
4 men killed in fiery Granite Bay crash are identified
Officials have identified the four people who died Wednesday evening after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in the Granite Bay area of Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff's Office on Thursday said the three passengers in the car were all from Granite Bay. They are:. Patrick Gainer, 65. Paul...
goldcountrymedia.com
Four killed in Granite Bay crash Wednesday night
Law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation into a Wednesday night crash in Granite Bay where four people were reportedly killed after the vehicle they were in crashed and struck two trees in Granite Bay. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 9:04 p.m. at East Roseville...
Person shot by security guard in south Sacramento dies days after incident
SACRAMENTO – Detectives are investigating after a private security guard fatally shot a person in south Sacramento. Sacramento police say the incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday along the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene and found that a security guard and a subject had gotten into some sort of altercation. The altercation led to the security guard shooting the other person, police say; the person shot was taken to the hospital but ultimately died from his injuries on Tuesday. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the case and it remains active, police say. Detectives note that the security guard has not been arrested. The name of the person killed has not been released.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Timeline of CHP captain & husband’s deaths, deadly Granite Bay crash, satellite tracks Earth’s water
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Roseville (Roseville, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday morning in Roseville. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the pedestrian accident.
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Woman Arrested For Elder Abuse Against Relative
Sonora, CA – After being invited to stay at an elderly sibling’s home due to the bad weather, the next morning an argument over food turned physical. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded recently to the area of Red Chestnut Lane, off Greenley Road in Sonora, following a call from an elderly victim reporting a physical altercation with her family member, 21-year-old Maryjane Moore, who had left on foot with a man, 30-year-old Charles Gilbert. The 70-year-old victim told deputies the next morning she had gotten into an argument with Gilbert because he went through her food.
Shooting under investigation in Arden Fair Mall parking garage
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a shooting in the Arden Fair Mall parking garage on Wednesday.Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene just after 12 p.m. and found that a shooting had taken place between two vehicles in the parking garage. Everyone involved in the shooting fled the scene before officers arrived.No victims have been located, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation.
Security guard shoots, kills man in fight, Sacramento Police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday morning, a man was fatally shot by a private security guard after getting into a physical altercation, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release. The altercation took place around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, but it was not announced by the police until Wednesday. According to police, officers arrived […]
Target on J Street burglarized
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Target on J Street was burglarized early Wednesday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
goldcountrymedia.com
Nov. 20 suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Nov. 20. The decedent was identified as John Ford, 38, of Sacramento, according to Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were suicides at...
Comments / 0