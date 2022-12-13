Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Coastal Carolina QB Bryce Carpenter Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Woman On Concrete
Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Carpenter, who played in 12 games for the Chanticleers this season, was arrested Sunday after he allegedly threw a woman onto a concrete sidewalk -- causing injuries ... though he denies the whole thing. Police say in an incident report, obtained by TMZ Sports, that officers...
College Football Quarterback Reportedly Arrested Sunday
Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Carpenter was reportedly arrested over the weekend. The senior QB allegedly threw a young woman onto a sidewalk at a house party in Conway, South Carolina, causing injuries. Per the incident report (obtained by TMZ Sports), the woman claimed Carpenter "began making sexual advances towards her"...
fbschedules.com
Coastal Carolina, Liberty adjust future football series
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Liberty Flames have made some adjustments to their future football series, according to Coastal Carolina’s official athletics website. Coastal Carolina and Liberty were previously scheduled to play a total of five games between the 2023 and 2029 seasons. The Chanticleers were scheduled to...
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program
It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
Driver dead after running off the road, hitting trees in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver is dead after running off the road and striking several trees in Georgetown County. The crash happened around 5:00 p.m. Monday, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trooper Pye said the driver of a 2016 Honda Sedan was traveling south on Highway […]
2 men accused in 2020 double-killing at Myrtle Beach restaurant found not guilty
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men accused of killing two other men at a Myrtle Beach restaurant in 2020 were found not guilty on all charges Monday. Earlier Monday, jurors heard closing arguments from prosecutors and defense lawyers in the cases of Samuel Frye, 24, and Mardave Hunter, 27, who were among four people […]
South Carolina Department of Public Safety to step up enforcement in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will step up enforcement in Horry County between Thursday and Saturday. The additional enforcement will focus on traffic violations with an emphasis on DUI, speed, aggressive and distracted driving, according to the SCDPS. Roads included in the enforcement are Highway 17, Highway 501, […]
Checkers drive-in restaurant opens first Lumberton location
LUMBERTON — Checkers, a drive-thru restaurant chain known for its burger, fries and milkshakes, has announced the opening of its first r
Traffic delays possible as crews will move house from North Myrtle Beach to Highway 90
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic delays will be possible Tuesday evening as crews will move a house from North Myrtle Beach to Highway 90, according to city officials. Beginning at 7 p.m., the house will be moved from the 200 block of 9th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach to a new location […]
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died late Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 5 p.m. on Highway 41 near Earle Road, SCHP Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. According to Pye, the driver of a 2016 Honda sedan lost […]
42-year-old man dies after being shot at home in Conway, police say
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old man died Sunday night after being shot at his home in Conway, authorities said. Brandon Robinson died at his home on the 900 block of Forest Loop, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday. Conway police are investigating his death as a homicide. Police responded at about 9 p.m. […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Myrtle Beach single mother walking one hour to work surprised with car
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A single mother walking one hour to work each way received an early Christmas present Tuesday afternoon. The mother of three young children was gifted a newly refurbished vehicle from Caliber Collision and GEICO.
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach gas station sells $10,000 Mega Millions ticket
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A ticket worth $10,000 was sold in North Myrtle Beach at a Circle K on Highway 511 on Friday. The customer matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number to win the prize. On Tuesday at 11 p.m. the Mega Millions...
One man wanted and another facing charges following police chase
BLADENBORO — In response to community complaints, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was utilizing radar to conduct speed enfor
Missing 36-year-old man found safe, Horry County police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old man reported missing in Horry County has been found safe, according to police. The man had been missing since Dec. 1 when he was last seen near Coachman Lane outside of Surfside Beach. Editor’s note: Because the man has been found safe, all identifying information has been removed […]
Robeson County License Plate Agency to closed
ROCKY MOUNT – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency (LPA) in Robeson County closed Tuesday after the end of th
Vehicle stop outside Elizabethtown results in multiple arrests
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop on Wedne
North Carolina man charged with raping juvenile family member
A Rowland man is in the Bladen County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond after being charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.
Community complaints lead to multiple arrests in Bladenboro
BLADENBORO — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints over the past several months that have
