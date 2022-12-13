ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

The Spun

College Football Quarterback Reportedly Arrested Sunday

Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Carpenter was reportedly arrested over the weekend. The senior QB allegedly threw a young woman onto a sidewalk at a house party in Conway, South Carolina, causing injuries. Per the incident report (obtained by TMZ Sports), the woman claimed Carpenter "began making sexual advances towards her"...
CONWAY, SC
fbschedules.com

Coastal Carolina, Liberty adjust future football series

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Liberty Flames have made some adjustments to their future football series, according to Coastal Carolina’s official athletics website. Coastal Carolina and Liberty were previously scheduled to play a total of five games between the 2023 and 2029 seasons. The Chanticleers were scheduled to...
CONWAY, SC
The Spun

Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program

It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
AUBURN, AL
WBTW News13

42-year-old man dies after being shot at home in Conway, police say

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old man died Sunday night after being shot at his home in Conway, authorities said. Brandon Robinson died at his home on the 900 block of Forest Loop, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday. Conway police are investigating his death as a homicide. Police responded at about 9 p.m. […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Missing 36-year-old man found safe, Horry County police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old man reported missing in Horry County has been found safe, according to police. The man had been missing since Dec. 1 when he was last seen near Coachman Lane outside of Surfside Beach. Editor’s note: Because the man has been found safe, all identifying information has been removed […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
