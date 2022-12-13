ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looper

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

The White Lotus' Leo Woodall Doesn't Think Jack Is Living His Best Life Post-Finale

Many of us still may be recovering from the devastating events of "The White Lotus" Season 2 finale. Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya was the only prominent cast member to return from Season 1, but it tragically did not guarantee her safety. Though she takes out a boat full of would-be assassins trying to murder her for her money, she doesn't quite stick the landing. Literally. Tanya falls off the boat, hitting her head on the way down, which lands her a watery grave off the Sicilian coast.
Looper

Jennifer Coolidge Had A Strong Reaction To The White Lotus Finale

It's the finale that everybody's talking about, and one that even Jennifer Coolidge herself is stunned over. "I thought people were faking it," Coolidge told Vanity Fair about the reactions to "The White Lotus" Season 2 finale. The closing episode — which aired Sunday, December 11 — sent shockwaves across...
Looper

Walker Independence's Mark Sheppard Has Always Had A Soft Spot For Playing Darker Characters - Exclusive

For decades, Mark Sheppard has been delighting genre fans with his particular brand of sassy, smarmy villains. Though he'll defend his characters until the end of time, they're seldom the heroes of their stories — and they don't need to be. It's clear to everyone who watches Sheppard's shows that the actor deeply enjoys his roles and all of the chaos they have to offer their fictional worlds (and the fans watching at home).
Looper

Henry Cavill Reportedly Filmed A Flash Movie Cameo That We'll Never Get To See

The future of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC universe looks a whole lot different now than it did a few months ago. James Gunn and Peter Safran are now set to lead and oversee the construction of a new era of DC Comics adaptations, and the pair haven't wasted much time putting their new plans into motion. Unfortunately, Gunn confirmed on Thursday that his and Safran's plans do not include Henry Cavill's version of Superman. That means Henry Cavill will not return as Superman anytime in the near future — if ever. Gunn, meanwhile, is apparently already in the midst of writing a new Superman-led movie that will focus on a younger version of Clark Kent than Cavill's iteration of the character.
Looper

Harrison Ford Says That Technology Doesn't Necessarily Make Things Easier For The People Of 1923

Since the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923" was announced, it's been one of the most anticipated new shows of 2022. Premiering in 2018, the original "Yellowstone" follows the modern-day Dutton family who owns a massive Montana ranch and fights any enemy who threatens to take it away from them with every weapon in their arsenal. The addictive show, full of plot twists, violence, romance, and sweeping landscapes, has managed to find a massive audience, and its Season 5 premiere recently broke records (via Entertainment Weekly).
MONTANA STATE
Looper

The Witcher Fans Shouldn't Get Their Hopes Up For A Henry Cavill Return

Henry Cavill has been on quite the emotional roller coaster as of late, and at the time of this writing, he's not in the best spot. Since 2013, he has portrayed the DC Extended Universe's — now the DC Universe — Superman on and off, with many wondering what the future of his take on the caped hero looked like. He triumphantly returned in the post-credits sequence of 2022's "Black Adam," but a mere few weeks later, it came to light that his tenure as "The Man of Steel" is indeed over as DC Studios prepares to reboot the character.
Looper

Why The Westworld Creators Were Reportedly Cold On HBO's Proposal For A Fifth Season

Back in November, "Westworld" fans were dealt a big, disappointing shock when HBO announced that the series would officially be canceled after four seasons (per Deadline). A flagship series for the network, "Westworld" centers on the theme park of the same name, where rich guests can go to unwind in violent power fantasies that involve gunning down human-like androids called hosts. But as it turns out, the hosts are far more sentient than anyone realizes. The show explores the reality of artificial intelligence and continually expanded its scope throughout its four seasons.
Looper

(SPOILER) Should Actually Be The Protagonist In James Cameron's Avatar Series

Warning: Spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water" "Avatar: The Way of Water" brought back the spectacle of the first "Avatar" but also appears to be upping the character work as well. The returning cast of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang see their respective characters take on a new adventure with the ocean tribe of the Metkayina, some in more unexpected ways than others. Along the way, we are introduced to a new grab bag of characters, including Jake Sully's (Worthington) children, the Metkayina chief Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) and his wife Ronal (Kate Winslet), and the whale-like Tulkuns. However, within its bevy of strange creatures and fearsome monsters, possibly the most compelling character in the entire film is one of its only humans. Miles "Spider" Socorro (Jack Champion) is the teenage son of the first film's antagonist Colonel Miles Quaritch (Lang). Born in the humans' base set on Pandora and unable to be transported back to Earth as a baby, Jake Sully brought the boy into his family and taught him in the way of the Na'vi.
Looper

How Sam Worthington Went From 'Booze And Self-Loathing' To Redemption

For most up-and-coming actors, scoring the lead role in a massive, high-budget Hollywood blockbuster must be the ultimate achievement. Throw in James Cameron as the writer/director, who's also aiming to continue the story within a five-film franchise, and you've got to think that when it comes to the rest of your career, you're all set. And with Hollywood success of that magnitude, there will surely be way more benefits to enjoy than just employment security.
Looper

Glee Casting Director Robert Ulrich Says Finn And Mercedes Were The Hardest Roles To Assign

After six seasons and numerous song covers, Fox's "Glee" came to an end in 2015. During its run, the musical dramedy series developed a niche for incorporating popular songs, both contemporary and from decades past, into its high school-set story. This was helped by an engaging cast of characters who infused the musicality of Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, and Brad Falchuk's vision with engaging charisma.
Looper

Zach Braff's Florence Pugh Starring Tearjerker A Good Person Gets Its First Trailer

In the last few years, Florence Pugh has swiftly emerged as a bonafide movie star, making her the subject of memes and Halloween costumes alike. She rose to prominence by starring in the indie period drama "Lady Macbeth" in 2016, but 2019 was the real breakout year for Pugh, who starred in both "Midsommar" and "Little Women," the latter of which earned her an Academy Award nomination. In 2021, she made her debut in the MCU as Yelena Belova in "Black Widow" as well as the Disney+ series "Hawkeye," followed by roles in "Don't Worry Darling" and "The Wonder" in 2022 (via IMDb).
Looper

Fans Are Now Calling For James Gunn's Head Following News Of Henry Cavill's Superman Exit

When the news first dropped that director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would take charge of the DC film universe under relatively recent Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, implied was the fact that the duo would attempt to steer the DC film franchise in something of a new direction following an entirely mixed reception to the project in its current incarnation. In one major and perhaps surprising move under their stewardship, longtime DC Superman actor Henry Cavill revealed that he's Superman no longer — though a new "Superman" movie is planned, and Gunn intends to maintain a working relationship with Cavill moving forward nonetheless.
Looper

Laurie Metcalf Advised Zoe Perry To Trust The Script's Humor When Entering Her Young Sheldon Audition

On "Young Sheldon," Zoe Perry plays Sheldon's mother, Mary, a younger version of the role Perry's real-life mother, Laurie Metcalf, played on "The Big Bang Theory." In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Perry explained that she leans into the fact that the character was first played by her mother rather than trying to avoid any similarities in the performances. "We have lots of similarities when it comes to our voices and mannerisms, and I'm lucky that I have that at my disposal — not only for this part, but in general. When I act, if I stumble upon something that reminds me, unintentionally or unconsciously, of either of my parents, I'm grateful for it because I respect them so much for what they've done."
Looper

Star Wars' Adam Driver Would Swap Roles With Jabba The Hutt For A Relatable Reason

"Star Wars" fans are a different breed, knowing the ins and outs of every part of the massive universe. Since the franchise's inception with "A New Hope" in 1977, generations have grown up watching the Skywalker Saga. Chances are everyone knows their fair share of "Star Wars" fans. The series is so intertwined with pop culture — spanning movies, TV shows, books, video games, and more — that many actors were "Star Wars" fans before landing roles in the franchise. "Star Wars: Rebels" voice actor Freddie Prinze Jr. once went on an incredible but explicit rant about the meaning of The Force, while Darth Maul voice actor Sam Witwer eloquently broke down every detail of his fight against Obi-Wan in "Rebels." Kumail Nanjiana described his "Obi-Wan Kenobi" experience as "overwhelming."
Looper

Jim And Pam's Son On The Office Has Jenna Fischer's Real-Life Pregnancy To Thank For His Existence

According to an episode of the "Office Ladies" podcast, the name of Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam's (Jenna Fischer) first child on the American "Office" came from Fischer's actual niece. "So, the same week that we were shooting this episode, my sister Emily gave birth to her first child, a daughter," Fischer explained. "It was so crazy. Literally the day we shot Pam going to the hospital was the day my sister came home from the hospital. ... So my sister had told me ahead of time what they were planning to name their daughter. So I went to the writers and I asked if we could name Pam and Jim's baby after my niece, and they said yes" (via Mashable).
Looper

Who Played Trudy Slaughter On Blue Bloods?

Now in its 13th season, CBS' "Blue Bloods" has long balanced the dual themes of service and family. Each episode is anchored by a criminal investigation and a Reagan family dinner. Other plotlines work as a point of entry to better understand the various members of the Reagan clan. In the Season 8 episode "Brushed Off," Frank (Tom Selleck) reconnects with a figure from his past.
Looper

A Deleted Scene From The Office Could Have Been The Start Of A Meredith And Kevin Romance

"The Office" cemented its place as one of the best comedy shows of all time. It truly changed the game, and, at this point, it's hard to find someone who hasn't seen an episode. Remember the craze that swept the nation when the series was leaving Netflix? But for all intents and purposes, "The Office" is as good as everyone says. The show's character work alone is deserving of its 42 Emmy nominations. "The Office" shines through its characters and their interactions with one another in the most comedically awkward ways. The show really opened the door to an entire subgenre of TV comedies, with shows like "Parks and Recreation," "What We Do in the Shadows," and "Abbott Elementary" building on what "The Office" started.
Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
57K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy