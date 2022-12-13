Warning: Spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water" "Avatar: The Way of Water" brought back the spectacle of the first "Avatar" but also appears to be upping the character work as well. The returning cast of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang see their respective characters take on a new adventure with the ocean tribe of the Metkayina, some in more unexpected ways than others. Along the way, we are introduced to a new grab bag of characters, including Jake Sully's (Worthington) children, the Metkayina chief Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) and his wife Ronal (Kate Winslet), and the whale-like Tulkuns. However, within its bevy of strange creatures and fearsome monsters, possibly the most compelling character in the entire film is one of its only humans. Miles "Spider" Socorro (Jack Champion) is the teenage son of the first film's antagonist Colonel Miles Quaritch (Lang). Born in the humans' base set on Pandora and unable to be transported back to Earth as a baby, Jake Sully brought the boy into his family and taught him in the way of the Na'vi.

