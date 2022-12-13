Read full article on original website
The White Lotus' Leo Woodall Doesn't Think Jack Is Living His Best Life Post-Finale
Many of us still may be recovering from the devastating events of "The White Lotus" Season 2 finale. Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya was the only prominent cast member to return from Season 1, but it tragically did not guarantee her safety. Though she takes out a boat full of would-be assassins trying to murder her for her money, she doesn't quite stick the landing. Literally. Tanya falls off the boat, hitting her head on the way down, which lands her a watery grave off the Sicilian coast.
Jennifer Coolidge Had A Strong Reaction To The White Lotus Finale
It's the finale that everybody's talking about, and one that even Jennifer Coolidge herself is stunned over. "I thought people were faking it," Coolidge told Vanity Fair about the reactions to "The White Lotus" Season 2 finale. The closing episode — which aired Sunday, December 11 — sent shockwaves across...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
Walker Independence's Mark Sheppard Has Always Had A Soft Spot For Playing Darker Characters - Exclusive
For decades, Mark Sheppard has been delighting genre fans with his particular brand of sassy, smarmy villains. Though he'll defend his characters until the end of time, they're seldom the heroes of their stories — and they don't need to be. It's clear to everyone who watches Sheppard's shows that the actor deeply enjoys his roles and all of the chaos they have to offer their fictional worlds (and the fans watching at home).
Henry Cavill Reportedly Filmed A Flash Movie Cameo That We'll Never Get To See
The future of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC universe looks a whole lot different now than it did a few months ago. James Gunn and Peter Safran are now set to lead and oversee the construction of a new era of DC Comics adaptations, and the pair haven't wasted much time putting their new plans into motion. Unfortunately, Gunn confirmed on Thursday that his and Safran's plans do not include Henry Cavill's version of Superman. That means Henry Cavill will not return as Superman anytime in the near future — if ever. Gunn, meanwhile, is apparently already in the midst of writing a new Superman-led movie that will focus on a younger version of Clark Kent than Cavill's iteration of the character.
Watch George Clooney Mouth ‘Wow’ as He Sees Julia Roberts Wearing Dress With His Face on It at Kennedy Honors
What a moment! George Clooney was caught by surprise when his pal Julia Roberts took the stage at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors in a dress covered with his pictures. Us Weekly got an exclusive first look at the moment the 61-year-old, who was honored at the soiree, noticed the fashionable tribute during the ceremony […]
Harrison Ford Says That Technology Doesn't Necessarily Make Things Easier For The People Of 1923
Since the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923" was announced, it's been one of the most anticipated new shows of 2022. Premiering in 2018, the original "Yellowstone" follows the modern-day Dutton family who owns a massive Montana ranch and fights any enemy who threatens to take it away from them with every weapon in their arsenal. The addictive show, full of plot twists, violence, romance, and sweeping landscapes, has managed to find a massive audience, and its Season 5 premiere recently broke records (via Entertainment Weekly).
The Witcher Fans Shouldn't Get Their Hopes Up For A Henry Cavill Return
Henry Cavill has been on quite the emotional roller coaster as of late, and at the time of this writing, he's not in the best spot. Since 2013, he has portrayed the DC Extended Universe's — now the DC Universe — Superman on and off, with many wondering what the future of his take on the caped hero looked like. He triumphantly returned in the post-credits sequence of 2022's "Black Adam," but a mere few weeks later, it came to light that his tenure as "The Man of Steel" is indeed over as DC Studios prepares to reboot the character.
Why The Westworld Creators Were Reportedly Cold On HBO's Proposal For A Fifth Season
Back in November, "Westworld" fans were dealt a big, disappointing shock when HBO announced that the series would officially be canceled after four seasons (per Deadline). A flagship series for the network, "Westworld" centers on the theme park of the same name, where rich guests can go to unwind in violent power fantasies that involve gunning down human-like androids called hosts. But as it turns out, the hosts are far more sentient than anyone realizes. The show explores the reality of artificial intelligence and continually expanded its scope throughout its four seasons.
(SPOILER) Should Actually Be The Protagonist In James Cameron's Avatar Series
Warning: Spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water" "Avatar: The Way of Water" brought back the spectacle of the first "Avatar" but also appears to be upping the character work as well. The returning cast of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang see their respective characters take on a new adventure with the ocean tribe of the Metkayina, some in more unexpected ways than others. Along the way, we are introduced to a new grab bag of characters, including Jake Sully's (Worthington) children, the Metkayina chief Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) and his wife Ronal (Kate Winslet), and the whale-like Tulkuns. However, within its bevy of strange creatures and fearsome monsters, possibly the most compelling character in the entire film is one of its only humans. Miles "Spider" Socorro (Jack Champion) is the teenage son of the first film's antagonist Colonel Miles Quaritch (Lang). Born in the humans' base set on Pandora and unable to be transported back to Earth as a baby, Jake Sully brought the boy into his family and taught him in the way of the Na'vi.
How Sam Worthington Went From 'Booze And Self-Loathing' To Redemption
For most up-and-coming actors, scoring the lead role in a massive, high-budget Hollywood blockbuster must be the ultimate achievement. Throw in James Cameron as the writer/director, who's also aiming to continue the story within a five-film franchise, and you've got to think that when it comes to the rest of your career, you're all set. And with Hollywood success of that magnitude, there will surely be way more benefits to enjoy than just employment security.
Glee Casting Director Robert Ulrich Says Finn And Mercedes Were The Hardest Roles To Assign
After six seasons and numerous song covers, Fox's "Glee" came to an end in 2015. During its run, the musical dramedy series developed a niche for incorporating popular songs, both contemporary and from decades past, into its high school-set story. This was helped by an engaging cast of characters who infused the musicality of Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, and Brad Falchuk's vision with engaging charisma.
Zach Braff's Florence Pugh Starring Tearjerker A Good Person Gets Its First Trailer
In the last few years, Florence Pugh has swiftly emerged as a bonafide movie star, making her the subject of memes and Halloween costumes alike. She rose to prominence by starring in the indie period drama "Lady Macbeth" in 2016, but 2019 was the real breakout year for Pugh, who starred in both "Midsommar" and "Little Women," the latter of which earned her an Academy Award nomination. In 2021, she made her debut in the MCU as Yelena Belova in "Black Widow" as well as the Disney+ series "Hawkeye," followed by roles in "Don't Worry Darling" and "The Wonder" in 2022 (via IMDb).
Fans Are Now Calling For James Gunn's Head Following News Of Henry Cavill's Superman Exit
When the news first dropped that director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would take charge of the DC film universe under relatively recent Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, implied was the fact that the duo would attempt to steer the DC film franchise in something of a new direction following an entirely mixed reception to the project in its current incarnation. In one major and perhaps surprising move under their stewardship, longtime DC Superman actor Henry Cavill revealed that he's Superman no longer — though a new "Superman" movie is planned, and Gunn intends to maintain a working relationship with Cavill moving forward nonetheless.
Laurie Metcalf Advised Zoe Perry To Trust The Script's Humor When Entering Her Young Sheldon Audition
On "Young Sheldon," Zoe Perry plays Sheldon's mother, Mary, a younger version of the role Perry's real-life mother, Laurie Metcalf, played on "The Big Bang Theory." In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Perry explained that she leans into the fact that the character was first played by her mother rather than trying to avoid any similarities in the performances. "We have lots of similarities when it comes to our voices and mannerisms, and I'm lucky that I have that at my disposal — not only for this part, but in general. When I act, if I stumble upon something that reminds me, unintentionally or unconsciously, of either of my parents, I'm grateful for it because I respect them so much for what they've done."
Star Wars' Adam Driver Would Swap Roles With Jabba The Hutt For A Relatable Reason
"Star Wars" fans are a different breed, knowing the ins and outs of every part of the massive universe. Since the franchise's inception with "A New Hope" in 1977, generations have grown up watching the Skywalker Saga. Chances are everyone knows their fair share of "Star Wars" fans. The series is so intertwined with pop culture — spanning movies, TV shows, books, video games, and more — that many actors were "Star Wars" fans before landing roles in the franchise. "Star Wars: Rebels" voice actor Freddie Prinze Jr. once went on an incredible but explicit rant about the meaning of The Force, while Darth Maul voice actor Sam Witwer eloquently broke down every detail of his fight against Obi-Wan in "Rebels." Kumail Nanjiana described his "Obi-Wan Kenobi" experience as "overwhelming."
Jim And Pam's Son On The Office Has Jenna Fischer's Real-Life Pregnancy To Thank For His Existence
According to an episode of the "Office Ladies" podcast, the name of Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam's (Jenna Fischer) first child on the American "Office" came from Fischer's actual niece. "So, the same week that we were shooting this episode, my sister Emily gave birth to her first child, a daughter," Fischer explained. "It was so crazy. Literally the day we shot Pam going to the hospital was the day my sister came home from the hospital. ... So my sister had told me ahead of time what they were planning to name their daughter. So I went to the writers and I asked if we could name Pam and Jim's baby after my niece, and they said yes" (via Mashable).
Who Played Trudy Slaughter On Blue Bloods?
Now in its 13th season, CBS' "Blue Bloods" has long balanced the dual themes of service and family. Each episode is anchored by a criminal investigation and a Reagan family dinner. Other plotlines work as a point of entry to better understand the various members of the Reagan clan. In the Season 8 episode "Brushed Off," Frank (Tom Selleck) reconnects with a figure from his past.
A Deleted Scene From The Office Could Have Been The Start Of A Meredith And Kevin Romance
"The Office" cemented its place as one of the best comedy shows of all time. It truly changed the game, and, at this point, it's hard to find someone who hasn't seen an episode. Remember the craze that swept the nation when the series was leaving Netflix? But for all intents and purposes, "The Office" is as good as everyone says. The show's character work alone is deserving of its 42 Emmy nominations. "The Office" shines through its characters and their interactions with one another in the most comedically awkward ways. The show really opened the door to an entire subgenre of TV comedies, with shows like "Parks and Recreation," "What We Do in the Shadows," and "Abbott Elementary" building on what "The Office" started.
