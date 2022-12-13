Read full article on original website
Related
Prep Roundup: Waynedale wrestling rolls to dual win over Orrville
Thursday, Dec. 15 WRESTLING Waynedale 67, Orrville 12 Waynedale rolled to a dual win over Orrville, losing at just two weight classes. ...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton may get sports complex
Lawrence County may be on track to get a sports complex thanks to a grant from the state to reclaim old mine properties. Pending federal approval, $3 million from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) project could be used by the Lawrence County Port Authority for Gateway Regional Sports and Recreation Complex near Ironton. The complex would consist of outdoor adventure opportunities and multi-use sports fields.
Comments / 0