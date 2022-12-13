ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Point, OH

Ironton Tribune

Fraley, Lady Hornets down Lady Rams to reach finals of SJI

Kelsey Fraley’s performance was lit. The reason it was “lit” was because she lit up the scoreboard for 24 points including three 3-pointers to lead the Coal Grove Lady Hornets over the Raceland Lady Rams 44-22 Thursday in the semifinals of the St. Joseph Invitational Tournament. “We...
COAL GROVE, OH
Ironton Tribune

Redwomen use big 2nd half to top Lady Pointers

SOUTH POINT — Sometimes you play well and lose, sometimes you don’t play so well and win. The Rock Hill Redwomen will take the second one anytime over the first option. The Redwomen remained unbeaten in the Ohio Valley Conference but not without a scare from the South Point Lady Pointers as Rock Hill got a 54-41 win on Thursday.
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Brown, Jackson help Flyers get past East

SCIOTOVILLE — With two down, two stepped up. St. Joseph was missing two starters, so Erikai Jackson and Drew Brown stepped up to the challenge and combined for 33 points to help the Flyers rally past the Sciotoville East Tartans 47-44 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Tuesday.
SCIOTOVILLE, OH
Ironton Tribune

‘Brand New Cam’ awaits Herd fans this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The next time Marshall fans venture to Huntington for a basketball game, a “Brand New Cam” will await them. On Saturday, Marshall will unveil several new features that will take the in-game experience at Cam Henderson Center to new heights when the Thundering Herd hosts Toledo at 3:30 p.m.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Jacob Fugitt

Jacob Henry Fugitt, 37, of Ironton, passed away peacefully Dec. 13, 2022, at the Ashland, Kentucky Community Hospice Care Center after a three-year battle with cancer. Jacob was born May 27, 1985, in Ironton, to his parents, Paul Henry Fugitt and Julia (Lutz) Fugitt. Jacob was a graduate of Ironton...
IRONTON, OH
MountaineerMaven

WVU Kicker Casey Legg Retires from Football

West Virginia has a lot of needs entering this offseason and that list just grew a little longer as kicker Casey Legg has decided to retire from football, according to Taylor Kennedy of MetroNews. The Charleston, West Virginia native was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist in 2021, connecting on 19-of-23...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Ironton Tribune

Ironton may get sports complex

Lawrence County may be on track to get a sports complex thanks to a grant from the state to reclaim old mine properties. Pending federal approval, $3 million from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) project could be used by the Lawrence County Port Authority for Gateway Regional Sports and Recreation Complex near Ironton. The complex would consist of outdoor adventure opportunities and multi-use sports fields.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Construction to close road in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A scheduled road closure could cause some traffic issues for Huntington drivers. According to the City of Huntington, Memorial Park Drive will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, near 860 Memorial Park Drive and the Kessler Avenue intersection for a slip repair project. City officials say the project is expected […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wajr.com

We remember the Silver Bridge collapse 55 years ago today

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Today, residents of Point Pleasant and surround communities remember the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Collapse December 15, 1967 at 4:58 p.m. Fifty-five years ago the bridge was loaded with rush hour traffic when a small crack in an eye-bar which held the bridge in suspension failed. The failure sent bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, into the Ohio River and killed 46 people.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
meigsindypress.com

Gallia County Grand Jury Returns Indictments

Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in November 2022 and returned indictments for the following individuals:
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Christmas 2022 could be the coldest in nearly 40 years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Those wishing for a white Christmas this year look likely to get their wish but it may come at a price as **sub-zero** temperatures are expected on Christmas Day!. While a cold airmass will settle into our region late this week, a true arctic airmass...
CHARLESTON, WV

