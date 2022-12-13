Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Fraley, Lady Hornets down Lady Rams to reach finals of SJI
Kelsey Fraley’s performance was lit. The reason it was “lit” was because she lit up the scoreboard for 24 points including three 3-pointers to lead the Coal Grove Lady Hornets over the Raceland Lady Rams 44-22 Thursday in the semifinals of the St. Joseph Invitational Tournament. “We...
Ironton Tribune
Redwomen use big 2nd half to top Lady Pointers
SOUTH POINT — Sometimes you play well and lose, sometimes you don’t play so well and win. The Rock Hill Redwomen will take the second one anytime over the first option. The Redwomen remained unbeaten in the Ohio Valley Conference but not without a scare from the South Point Lady Pointers as Rock Hill got a 54-41 win on Thursday.
Ironton Tribune
Brown, Jackson help Flyers get past East
SCIOTOVILLE — With two down, two stepped up. St. Joseph was missing two starters, so Erikai Jackson and Drew Brown stepped up to the challenge and combined for 33 points to help the Flyers rally past the Sciotoville East Tartans 47-44 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Tuesday.
Ironton Tribune
‘Brand New Cam’ awaits Herd fans this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The next time Marshall fans venture to Huntington for a basketball game, a “Brand New Cam” will await them. On Saturday, Marshall will unveil several new features that will take the in-game experience at Cam Henderson Center to new heights when the Thundering Herd hosts Toledo at 3:30 p.m.
Ironton Tribune
Jacob Fugitt
Jacob Henry Fugitt, 37, of Ironton, passed away peacefully Dec. 13, 2022, at the Ashland, Kentucky Community Hospice Care Center after a three-year battle with cancer. Jacob was born May 27, 1985, in Ironton, to his parents, Paul Henry Fugitt and Julia (Lutz) Fugitt. Jacob was a graduate of Ironton...
WVU Kicker Casey Legg Retires from Football
West Virginia has a lot of needs entering this offseason and that list just grew a little longer as kicker Casey Legg has decided to retire from football, according to Taylor Kennedy of MetroNews. The Charleston, West Virginia native was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist in 2021, connecting on 19-of-23...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton may get sports complex
Lawrence County may be on track to get a sports complex thanks to a grant from the state to reclaim old mine properties. Pending federal approval, $3 million from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) project could be used by the Lawrence County Port Authority for Gateway Regional Sports and Recreation Complex near Ironton. The complex would consist of outdoor adventure opportunities and multi-use sports fields.
wvpublic.org
On-The-Scene Memories Stay With Photographer 55 Years After The Silver Bridge Disaster
On Dec. 15, 1967, the Silver Bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, collapsed under the weight of afternoon rush-hour traffic. Forty-six people died. Now 79 and retired, former WSAZ-TV cameraman Earl Ward was one of the first journalists to reach the Ohio River disaster site. His...
Deer Gun season results are released
The weather conditions for the most part during the just concluded deer gun season were relatively mild. A couple of rainy evenings and a wind
55 years later: How the Silver Bridge collapse changed West Virginia
On Dec. 15, 1967, 46 people died in the Silver Bridge collapse in Point Pleasant, but for West Virginia, it became more than just a tragedy.
Construction to close road in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A scheduled road closure could cause some traffic issues for Huntington drivers. According to the City of Huntington, Memorial Park Drive will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, near 860 Memorial Park Drive and the Kessler Avenue intersection for a slip repair project. City officials say the project is expected […]
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
Ironton Tribune
Community Mission Outreach provides for eastern Lawrence County Christmas
CHESAPEAKE — Community Mission Outreach has provided food to needy families in eastern Lawrence County for more than 37 years. On Dec. 20, they will serve almost 400 families and more than 650 individuals. They will have ham or turkey, many canned foods, cake mixes and icing, macroni and...
Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle in South Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE: (1:12 P.M. Dec. 13, 2022) – The South Charleston Police Department says a pedestrian struck by a vehicle this afternoon was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. SCPD says the driver is not expected to face criminal charges in the incident. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person is injured after being struck […]
wajr.com
We remember the Silver Bridge collapse 55 years ago today
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Today, residents of Point Pleasant and surround communities remember the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Collapse December 15, 1967 at 4:58 p.m. Fifty-five years ago the bridge was loaded with rush hour traffic when a small crack in an eye-bar which held the bridge in suspension failed. The failure sent bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, into the Ohio River and killed 46 people.
meigsindypress.com
Gallia County Grand Jury Returns Indictments
Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in November 2022 and returned indictments for the following individuals:
1 injured in crash involving crane on I-64 in West Virginia; westbound lanes closed
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – I-64W is shut down near the 29th Street exit close to the 15.5 mile marker in Cabell County, according to West Virginia 511. West Virginia State Police say a crane went over a hill in that area. One person has been taken to the hospital. According to the West Virginia Division […]
Pursuit ends with man running into river in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been arrested after a chase in Huntington that ended with the suspect running into the Guyandotte River. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the incident began around 3:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle near Route 60 and Roby Road […]
wchstv.com
Christmas 2022 could be the coldest in nearly 40 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Those wishing for a white Christmas this year look likely to get their wish but it may come at a price as **sub-zero** temperatures are expected on Christmas Day!. While a cold airmass will settle into our region late this week, a true arctic airmass...
Cabell County, West Virginia, child found safe after Kentucky police chase; mother charged
Authorities say that six-year-old Mila Carf was most likely abducted by her mother, Shana Carf.
