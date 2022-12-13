Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Redwomen use big 2nd half to top Lady Pointers
SOUTH POINT — Sometimes you play well and lose, sometimes you don’t play so well and win. The Rock Hill Redwomen will take the second one anytime over the first option. The Redwomen remained unbeaten in the Ohio Valley Conference but not without a scare from the South Point Lady Pointers as Rock Hill got a 54-41 win on Thursday.
Ironton Tribune
Pointers turn up the defense to down Dragons
PROCTORVILLE — In an Ohio Valley Conference showdown, the South Point Pointers showed up. The Pointers used strong shooting and defense to down the Fairland Dragons 58-30 on Tuesday in a battle between conference favorites. “That as a great win for our kids,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise. “We...
Ironton Tribune
Bad 2nd half sends Vikings to SOC loss
WILLOW WOOD — The Symmes Valley Vikings’ offense left the game early. The Vikings were staying close to the New Boston Tigers through the first half but only scored 18 points in the second half in a 63-45 Southern Ohio Conference loss on Tuesday. Myles Beasly had a...
Ironton Tribune
Jacob Fugitt
Jacob Henry Fugitt, 37, of Ironton, passed away peacefully Dec. 13, 2022, at the Ashland, Kentucky Community Hospice Care Center after a three-year battle with cancer. Jacob was born May 27, 1985, in Ironton, to his parents, Paul Henry Fugitt and Julia (Lutz) Fugitt. Jacob was a graduate of Ironton...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton may get sports complex
Lawrence County may be on track to get a sports complex thanks to a grant from the state to reclaim old mine properties. Pending federal approval, $3 million from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) project could be used by the Lawrence County Port Authority for Gateway Regional Sports and Recreation Complex near Ironton. The complex would consist of outdoor adventure opportunities and multi-use sports fields.
Deer Gun season results are released
The weather conditions for the most part during the just concluded deer gun season were relatively mild. A couple of rainy evenings and a wind
Ironton Tribune
Community Mission Outreach provides for eastern Lawrence County Christmas
CHESAPEAKE — Community Mission Outreach has provided food to needy families in eastern Lawrence County for more than 37 years. On Dec. 20, they will serve almost 400 families and more than 650 individuals. They will have ham or turkey, many canned foods, cake mixes and icing, macroni and...
meigsindypress.com
Gallia County Grand Jury Returns Indictments
Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in November 2022 and returned indictments for the following individuals:
sciotopost.com
MORPC, Aims to Add Passenger Rail Service to Chillicothe, Lancaster, and Other Southern Ohio Regions
[Columbus, OH – December 14, 2022] – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission is keeping the region on track for the future with rail service connecting Central Ohio to other major urban centers, rural and Appalachian areas on the national passenger rail network. MORPC, along with other regions, communities,...
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: Annual display of giving
For nearly four decades, those in eastern Lawrence County know that they will not have to go it alone if tough times occur during the holiday season or any other time of year. Chesapeake Community Mission outreach, created by a band of churches, has provided food through its giveaways to those in need and, each year, just before Christmas, they undertake their biggest event. Beginning Monday, the Chesapeake Community Center will be fully stocked up in preparation for the drive-thru giveaway for the holiday.
Times Gazette
Man escapes burning truck
A Hillsboro man who allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with a tractor trailer rig Wednesday morning on U.S. Route 62 — before his pickup truck burst into flames — escaped with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The state...
wosu.org
Ohio journalist arrested for publishing courtroom recording
A journalist at a southern Ohio newspaper faces a possible felony charge after posting secretly-recorded audio from a recent murder trial. Scioto Valley Guardian managing editor Derek Myers covered the high-profile murder trial of George Wagner IV, one of four members of the Wagner family who were charged in the massacre of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person injured in two-vehicle crash just north of Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics in Ross County responded to a two-vehicle accident. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Route 159 and the Route 23 exit. One person in the crash stated they were suffering from chest pain and a hand injury. Motorists are advised to avoid...
Teacher says she was forced to resign for not using students’ preferred pronouns
A lawsuit was filed by a former teacher against the Jackson Local School District Monday.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Photos released from crash involving Pike Co. deputy
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Pictures have been released of a crash involving a Pike County deputy. It happened on December 4. Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans released a statement at the time saying, “The deputy was responding to aid another deputy who was in distress with a combative male subject resisting arrest. The responding deputy, who was activating lights and siren, attempted to pass a motorist and was struck by the motorist.”
