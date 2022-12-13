ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, OH

Ironton Tribune

Redwomen use big 2nd half to top Lady Pointers

SOUTH POINT — Sometimes you play well and lose, sometimes you don’t play so well and win. The Rock Hill Redwomen will take the second one anytime over the first option. The Redwomen remained unbeaten in the Ohio Valley Conference but not without a scare from the South Point Lady Pointers as Rock Hill got a 54-41 win on Thursday.
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Pointers turn up the defense to down Dragons

PROCTORVILLE — In an Ohio Valley Conference showdown, the South Point Pointers showed up. The Pointers used strong shooting and defense to down the Fairland Dragons 58-30 on Tuesday in a battle between conference favorites. “That as a great win for our kids,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise. “We...
SOUTH POINT, OH
Ironton Tribune

Bad 2nd half sends Vikings to SOC loss

WILLOW WOOD — The Symmes Valley Vikings’ offense left the game early. The Vikings were staying close to the New Boston Tigers through the first half but only scored 18 points in the second half in a 63-45 Southern Ohio Conference loss on Tuesday. Myles Beasly had a...
NEW BOSTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Jacob Fugitt

Jacob Henry Fugitt, 37, of Ironton, passed away peacefully Dec. 13, 2022, at the Ashland, Kentucky Community Hospice Care Center after a three-year battle with cancer. Jacob was born May 27, 1985, in Ironton, to his parents, Paul Henry Fugitt and Julia (Lutz) Fugitt. Jacob was a graduate of Ironton...
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Ironton may get sports complex

Lawrence County may be on track to get a sports complex thanks to a grant from the state to reclaim old mine properties. Pending federal approval, $3 million from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) project could be used by the Lawrence County Port Authority for Gateway Regional Sports and Recreation Complex near Ironton. The complex would consist of outdoor adventure opportunities and multi-use sports fields.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
meigsindypress.com

Gallia County Grand Jury Returns Indictments

Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in November 2022 and returned indictments for the following individuals:
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

EDITORIAL: Annual display of giving

For nearly four decades, those in eastern Lawrence County know that they will not have to go it alone if tough times occur during the holiday season or any other time of year. Chesapeake Community Mission outreach, created by a band of churches, has provided food through its giveaways to those in need and, each year, just before Christmas, they undertake their biggest event. Beginning Monday, the Chesapeake Community Center will be fully stocked up in preparation for the drive-thru giveaway for the holiday.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Man escapes burning truck

A Hillsboro man who allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with a tractor trailer rig Wednesday morning on U.S. Route 62 — before his pickup truck burst into flames — escaped with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The state...
HILLSBORO, OH
wosu.org

Ohio journalist arrested for publishing courtroom recording

A journalist at a southern Ohio newspaper faces a possible felony charge after posting secretly-recorded audio from a recent murder trial. Scioto Valley Guardian managing editor Derek Myers covered the high-profile murder trial of George Wagner IV, one of four members of the Wagner family who were charged in the massacre of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person injured in two-vehicle crash just north of Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics in Ross County responded to a two-vehicle accident. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Route 159 and the Route 23 exit. One person in the crash stated they were suffering from chest pain and a hand injury. Motorists are advised to avoid...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Photos released from crash involving Pike Co. deputy

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Pictures have been released of a crash involving a Pike County deputy. It happened on December 4. Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans released a statement at the time saying, “The deputy was responding to aid another deputy who was in distress with a combative male subject resisting arrest. The responding deputy, who was activating lights and siren, attempted to pass a motorist and was struck by the motorist.”
PIKE COUNTY, OH

