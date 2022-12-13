For nearly four decades, those in eastern Lawrence County know that they will not have to go it alone if tough times occur during the holiday season or any other time of year. Chesapeake Community Mission outreach, created by a band of churches, has provided food through its giveaways to those in need and, each year, just before Christmas, they undertake their biggest event. Beginning Monday, the Chesapeake Community Center will be fully stocked up in preparation for the drive-thru giveaway for the holiday.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO