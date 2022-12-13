ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, OH

Ironton Tribune

Redwomen use big 2nd half to top Lady Pointers

SOUTH POINT — Sometimes you play well and lose, sometimes you don’t play so well and win. The Rock Hill Redwomen will take the second one anytime over the first option. The Redwomen remained unbeaten in the Ohio Valley Conference but not without a scare from the South Point Lady Pointers as Rock Hill got a 54-41 win on Thursday.
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Pointers turn up the defense to down Dragons

PROCTORVILLE — In an Ohio Valley Conference showdown, the South Point Pointers showed up. The Pointers used strong shooting and defense to down the Fairland Dragons 58-30 on Tuesday in a battle between conference favorites. “That as a great win for our kids,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise. “We...
SOUTH POINT, OH
Ironton Tribune

Brown, Jackson help Flyers get past East

SCIOTOVILLE — With two down, two stepped up. St. Joseph was missing two starters, so Erikai Jackson and Drew Brown stepped up to the challenge and combined for 33 points to help the Flyers rally past the Sciotoville East Tartans 47-44 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Tuesday.
SCIOTOVILLE, OH
Ironton Tribune

Jacob Fugitt

Jacob Henry Fugitt, 37, of Ironton, passed away peacefully Dec. 13, 2022, at the Ashland, Kentucky Community Hospice Care Center after a three-year battle with cancer. Jacob was born May 27, 1985, in Ironton, to his parents, Paul Henry Fugitt and Julia (Lutz) Fugitt. Jacob was a graduate of Ironton...
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Ironton may get sports complex

Lawrence County may be on track to get a sports complex thanks to a grant from the state to reclaim old mine properties. Pending federal approval, $3 million from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) project could be used by the Lawrence County Port Authority for Gateway Regional Sports and Recreation Complex near Ironton. The complex would consist of outdoor adventure opportunities and multi-use sports fields.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
meigsindypress.com

Gallia County Grand Jury Returns Indictments

Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in November 2022 and returned indictments for the following individuals:
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Construction to close road in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A scheduled road closure could cause some traffic issues for Huntington drivers. According to the City of Huntington, Memorial Park Drive will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, near 860 Memorial Park Drive and the Kessler Avenue intersection for a slip repair project. City officials say the project is expected […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wajr.com

We remember the Silver Bridge collapse 55 years ago today

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Today, residents of Point Pleasant and surround communities remember the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Collapse December 15, 1967 at 4:58 p.m. Fifty-five years ago the bridge was loaded with rush hour traffic when a small crack in an eye-bar which held the bridge in suspension failed. The failure sent bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, into the Ohio River and killed 46 people.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WSAZ

Woman dies as fire levels home in Poca

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was killed Tuesday during a house fire in Poca, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal. The State Fire Marshal confirmed the fatality Tuesday afternoon on Facebook. Flames leveled the home along Harmons Creek Road. Sheriff Eggleton tells WSAZ.com the 63-year-old woman...
POCA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing West Virginia teen found

UPDATE (8:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13): Lincoln County dispatchers say that Brooklyn Justice has been found. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage girl they say may be held against her will. Deputies say 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice was last seen yesterday morning at Harts PreK-8, in Harts, […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Victim’s name released following fatal fire in Poca

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman who perished in a fire Tuesday. Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says the woman has been identified as Sue Murdock, 63, of Poca. Deputies, firefighters and the State Fire Marshal all responded to the...
POCA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Gallia Sheriff: Pomeroy man slain by relative over argument

GALLIPOLIS — A Pomeroy man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a family member, according to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Department. Larry M. Coon, 44, passed away from injuries sustained after Bobby Coon, 40, of Gallipolis, allegedly shot him at a Clay Township residence on Ohio 7 South, according to the sheriff’s department.
POMEROY, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 men arrested in Ohio drug bust

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two men are in custody after a drug bust in Meigs County, Ohio. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, they spotted a vehicle matching that of a known drug trafficker during an “interdiction operation” in the area of State Rt. 7 and US 33. Deputies pulled over the vehicle […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH

