Ironton Tribune
Redwomen use big 2nd half to top Lady Pointers
SOUTH POINT — Sometimes you play well and lose, sometimes you don’t play so well and win. The Rock Hill Redwomen will take the second one anytime over the first option. The Redwomen remained unbeaten in the Ohio Valley Conference but not without a scare from the South Point Lady Pointers as Rock Hill got a 54-41 win on Thursday.
Ironton Tribune
Pointers turn up the defense to down Dragons
PROCTORVILLE — In an Ohio Valley Conference showdown, the South Point Pointers showed up. The Pointers used strong shooting and defense to down the Fairland Dragons 58-30 on Tuesday in a battle between conference favorites. “That as a great win for our kids,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise. “We...
Ironton Tribune
Brown, Jackson help Flyers get past East
SCIOTOVILLE — With two down, two stepped up. St. Joseph was missing two starters, so Erikai Jackson and Drew Brown stepped up to the challenge and combined for 33 points to help the Flyers rally past the Sciotoville East Tartans 47-44 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Tuesday.
Ironton Tribune
Jacob Fugitt
Jacob Henry Fugitt, 37, of Ironton, passed away peacefully Dec. 13, 2022, at the Ashland, Kentucky Community Hospice Care Center after a three-year battle with cancer. Jacob was born May 27, 1985, in Ironton, to his parents, Paul Henry Fugitt and Julia (Lutz) Fugitt. Jacob was a graduate of Ironton...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton may get sports complex
Lawrence County may be on track to get a sports complex thanks to a grant from the state to reclaim old mine properties. Pending federal approval, $3 million from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) project could be used by the Lawrence County Port Authority for Gateway Regional Sports and Recreation Complex near Ironton. The complex would consist of outdoor adventure opportunities and multi-use sports fields.
Deer Gun season results are released
The weather conditions for the most part during the just concluded deer gun season were relatively mild. A couple of rainy evenings and a wind
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
55 years later: How the Silver Bridge collapse changed West Virginia
On Dec. 15, 1967, 46 people died in the Silver Bridge collapse in Point Pleasant, but for West Virginia, it became more than just a tragedy.
wvpublic.org
On-The-Scene Memories Stay With Photographer 55 Years After The Silver Bridge Disaster
On Dec. 15, 1967, the Silver Bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, collapsed under the weight of afternoon rush-hour traffic. Forty-six people died. Now 79 and retired, former WSAZ-TV cameraman Earl Ward was one of the first journalists to reach the Ohio River disaster site. His...
meigsindypress.com
Gallia County Grand Jury Returns Indictments
Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in November 2022 and returned indictments for the following individuals:
Construction to close road in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A scheduled road closure could cause some traffic issues for Huntington drivers. According to the City of Huntington, Memorial Park Drive will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, near 860 Memorial Park Drive and the Kessler Avenue intersection for a slip repair project. City officials say the project is expected […]
wajr.com
We remember the Silver Bridge collapse 55 years ago today
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Today, residents of Point Pleasant and surround communities remember the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Collapse December 15, 1967 at 4:58 p.m. Fifty-five years ago the bridge was loaded with rush hour traffic when a small crack in an eye-bar which held the bridge in suspension failed. The failure sent bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, into the Ohio River and killed 46 people.
WSAZ
Woman dies as fire levels home in Poca
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was killed Tuesday during a house fire in Poca, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal. The State Fire Marshal confirmed the fatality Tuesday afternoon on Facebook. Flames leveled the home along Harmons Creek Road. Sheriff Eggleton tells WSAZ.com the 63-year-old woman...
Ironton Tribune
Community Mission Outreach provides for eastern Lawrence County Christmas
CHESAPEAKE — Community Mission Outreach has provided food to needy families in eastern Lawrence County for more than 37 years. On Dec. 20, they will serve almost 400 families and more than 650 individuals. They will have ham or turkey, many canned foods, cake mixes and icing, macroni and...
Missing West Virginia teen found
UPDATE (8:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13): Lincoln County dispatchers say that Brooklyn Justice has been found. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage girl they say may be held against her will. Deputies say 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice was last seen yesterday morning at Harts PreK-8, in Harts, […]
Cabell County, West Virginia, child found safe after Kentucky police chase; mother charged
Authorities say that six-year-old Mila Carf was most likely abducted by her mother, Shana Carf.
WSAZ
Victim’s name released following fatal fire in Poca
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman who perished in a fire Tuesday. Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says the woman has been identified as Sue Murdock, 63, of Poca. Deputies, firefighters and the State Fire Marshal all responded to the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gallia Sheriff: Pomeroy man slain by relative over argument
GALLIPOLIS — A Pomeroy man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a family member, according to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Department. Larry M. Coon, 44, passed away from injuries sustained after Bobby Coon, 40, of Gallipolis, allegedly shot him at a Clay Township residence on Ohio 7 South, according to the sheriff’s department.
2 men arrested in Ohio drug bust
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two men are in custody after a drug bust in Meigs County, Ohio. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, they spotted a vehicle matching that of a known drug trafficker during an “interdiction operation” in the area of State Rt. 7 and US 33. Deputies pulled over the vehicle […]
Ohio man dead after domestic shooting
It is alleged that the two men were in an argument prior to the shooting.
