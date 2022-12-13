Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Fraley, Lady Hornets down Lady Rams to reach finals of SJI
Kelsey Fraley’s performance was lit. The reason it was “lit” was because she lit up the scoreboard for 24 points including three 3-pointers to lead the Coal Grove Lady Hornets over the Raceland Lady Rams 44-22 Thursday in the semifinals of the St. Joseph Invitational Tournament. “We...
Ironton Tribune
Valley tops Lady Flyers
Sometimes how you start is better than how you finish. The Lucasville Valley Lady Indians built a big first half lead and went on to beat the St. Joseph Lady Flyers 48-21 Thursday in the semifinals of the St. Joseph Invitational. Lucasville Valley will play at 11:30 p.m. against Coal...
Ironton Tribune
Redwomen use big 2nd half to top Lady Pointers
SOUTH POINT — Sometimes you play well and lose, sometimes you don’t play so well and win. The Rock Hill Redwomen will take the second one anytime over the first option. The Redwomen remained unbeaten in the Ohio Valley Conference but not without a scare from the South Point Lady Pointers as Rock Hill got a 54-41 win on Thursday.
Ironton Tribune
Ironton won’t make excuses over early handicaps
’Cause your mama raised you better than that.”. Meghan Trainor had most of it right except the part about mama, at least as Ironton Fighting Tigers’ basketball coach Chris Barnes sees it. Ironton’s basketball team has only been practicing together for about a week due to the football team’s...
Ironton Tribune
Pointers turn up the defense to down Dragons
PROCTORVILLE — In an Ohio Valley Conference showdown, the South Point Pointers showed up. The Pointers used strong shooting and defense to down the Fairland Dragons 58-30 on Tuesday in a battle between conference favorites. “That as a great win for our kids,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise. “We...
Ironton Tribune
Brown, Jackson help Flyers get past East
SCIOTOVILLE — With two down, two stepped up. St. Joseph was missing two starters, so Erikai Jackson and Drew Brown stepped up to the challenge and combined for 33 points to help the Flyers rally past the Sciotoville East Tartans 47-44 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Tuesday.
Ironton Tribune
Jacob Fugitt
Jacob Henry Fugitt, 37, of Ironton, passed away peacefully Dec. 13, 2022, at the Ashland, Kentucky Community Hospice Care Center after a three-year battle with cancer. Jacob was born May 27, 1985, in Ironton, to his parents, Paul Henry Fugitt and Julia (Lutz) Fugitt. Jacob was a graduate of Ironton...
Ironton Tribune
OUS holds nurse pinning ceremony
Ohio University Southern celebrated the accomplishments of students Thursday, Dec. 8, with a pinning ceremony. Associate director Michelle Theiss welcomed the graduates and noted the many challenges this class had faced, including COVID-19 moving instruction to online platforms and limiting in person interaction. “Despite this, they formed lasting bonds and...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton may get sports complex
Lawrence County may be on track to get a sports complex thanks to a grant from the state to reclaim old mine properties. Pending federal approval, $3 million from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) project could be used by the Lawrence County Port Authority for Gateway Regional Sports and Recreation Complex near Ironton. The complex would consist of outdoor adventure opportunities and multi-use sports fields.
Ironton Tribune
Community Mission Outreach provides for eastern Lawrence County Christmas
CHESAPEAKE — Community Mission Outreach has provided food to needy families in eastern Lawrence County for more than 37 years. On Dec. 20, they will serve almost 400 families and more than 650 individuals. They will have ham or turkey, many canned foods, cake mixes and icing, macroni and...
Ironton Tribune
Honoring departed veterans
On Saturday morning, come rain or snow, the 10th annual Lawrence County Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at the Soldiers Plot in Woodland Cemetery to honor the veterans buried there. A hundred or so volunteers will place a live evergreen wreath placed on the grave of every veteran...
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: Annual display of giving
For nearly four decades, those in eastern Lawrence County know that they will not have to go it alone if tough times occur during the holiday season or any other time of year. Chesapeake Community Mission outreach, created by a band of churches, has provided food through its giveaways to those in need and, each year, just before Christmas, they undertake their biggest event. Beginning Monday, the Chesapeake Community Center will be fully stocked up in preparation for the drive-thru giveaway for the holiday.
Ironton Tribune
Ky. man who shot officer sentenced to life in federal prison
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man, who prosectors called an “incredibly violent offender” for shooting a police officer during a kidnapping has been sentenced to life in federal prison. Jonathan Lee Smithers, 41, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Ashland, Kentucky. Smithers had already entered...
