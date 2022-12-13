ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sons of NBA legends face off Monday

By Reice Shipley
The Comeback
 3 days ago
The NBA has been dominated for years by the likes of LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony , but now the new era of basketball will feature each of their sons, who will be facing off on Monday night in a high school basketball game.

Sierra Canyon high school in Chatsworth, CA is facing off against Christ the King of Queens, NY. Both Bronny James and Bryce James play for Sierra Canyon, who will be facing off against Kiyan Anthony, the son of Carmelo Anthony.

The James versus Anthony high-school rivalry dates all the way back to 2002 , when LeBron and St. Vincent St. Mary’s faced off against Carmelo and Oak Hill Academy.

While the game may be significant due to their father’s success in the NBA, all three of Bronny, Bryce, and Kiyan have some real talent in their own right.

Bronny James has been recruited heavily, which has been well publicized , and has received offers from Ohio State , Memphis , and USC .

Kiyan Anthony has already received some big-time offers in his sophomore year , receiving an offer from Carmelo’s alma mater to play for the Syracuse Orange .

Bryce James is far younger in his basketball career as a sophomore in high school, but he already possesses NBA size at only 15 years of age, standing at 6’6 .

All three will be front and center on a nationally televised stage on ESPN 2, which should make for a very entertaining showcase for these highly touted high school basketball recruits.

[ ESPN.com ]

The Comeback

The Comeback

