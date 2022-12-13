Read full article on original website
NFL rumors: Tom Brady reportedly wants Byron Leftwich gone from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Here’s one out of left field. It’s not hard to argue that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota leaves team due to demotion
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has reportedly left the club after being demoted as the team’s starter due to performance-based
LSU football: 4 players Tigers must target in transfer portal
To improve the depth and caliber of the Tigers, LSU football head coach Brian Kelly will be using the college football transfer portal. That’s not surprising considering his optimism that the team would improve on its decent performance in 2022 by bringing in a large number of fresh players via the portal. Here we will discuss the four players whom LSU football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.
Peyton Manning Reveals Bill Belichick 'Hated' 1 NFL Owner
During this Monday's edition of ESPN's "Manningcast," Peyton Manning shared a hilarious story involving Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Manning said Belichick hated Ravens owner Art Modell so much that he purposely selected linebacker Peter Boulware to the Pro Bowl. If Boulware was named a Pro Bowler, the Ravens would...
There’s a perfect option to join Tennessee Vols on-field coaching staff
December has proven to be an extremely busy month for Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel. Tennessee only plays one game this month — against Clemson in the Orange Bowl on December 30 — but there are plenty of other tasks that are occupying Heupel’s time right now.
Cowboys, Giants backed off Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency because he misread his 'worth'
In early October, when Odell Beckham Jr. was no longer in the mood to be cryptic about his disappointment with the Los Angeles Rams and their "lowest of lows" contract offer for 2022, a source from the team posed a question that resonates louder than ever this month. At the time, Beckham was still months away from being viable on the football field due to a torn ACL last season, but the Rams were trying to do their best to stay in his good graces.
Top Colorado Assistant Reportedly Leaving Program
Colorado football is reportedly set to lose a long-tenured staff member to another Pac-12 program. According to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado director of football operations Bryan McGinnis is leaving the Buffaloes to take the same position on new Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff in Tempe.
Ex-NFL Quarterback Makes Opinion On Skip Bayless Clear
Skip Bayless took sports punditry to another embarrassing low on Monday. Things got heated while discussing Tom Brady on Monday's Undisputed. Bayless tried to dismiss co-host Shannon Sharpe's points by saying the quarterback is "way better" than the Hall of Fame tight end ever was. After yet another asinine segment,...
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program
It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
Photo Of Mississippi State's Stadium Going Viral On Tuesday
The football world is mourning the loss of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, who passed away on Monday night following complications related to a heart condition. He was 61 years old. In the hours following his death, the football world flocked to social media with tributes for the beloved head coach.
5-star Vols commit Nico Iamaleava sees his final recruiting ranking change
2023 five-star Tennessee Vols commit Nico Iamaleava saw his final recruiting ranking (before joining the UT football program) change on Tuesday. 247Sports released their updated recruiting rankings on Tuesday and Iamaleava was ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class. The California native was previously ranked...
Tennessee Vols defensive commit receives big recruiting ratings boost
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top 2023 commits received a big ratings boost on Tuesday. Daevin Hobbs, a defensive lineman from Concord, NC, went from being a four-star recruit in 247Sports’ rankings to a five-star recruit this week. Hobbs also went from being the No. 38 overall player...
SEC Program Reportedly Had 25 Players Enter Transfer Portal
No SEC program has lost more players to the NCAA transfer portal this year than Texas A&M. Believe it or not, 25 players on the Aggies have entered the transfer portal. Most of these departures - 24 to be exact - have occurred over the past three weeks. Wide receivers...
Ryan Tannehill gest honest about Titans struggles
Just a few weeks ago, the Tennessee Titans appeared to be cruising toward the postseason with a firm grip on first place in the AFC South division. But after three straight losses and the firing of general manager Jon Robinson, the team looks to be in a slight state of disorder. However, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is trying to look at things with a calm, level-headed approach.
Tennessee Football: Vols get great recruiting news
The Tennessee Vols got some incredibly great recruiting news on Wednesday afternoon. 2023 four-star linebacker Arion Carter announced his commitment to Tennessee on Wednesday. Carter picked the Vols over Alabama and Ohio State. Carter, 6-foot-1/215 lbs from Smyrna, TN (Smyrna), is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 13...
Showdown at The Bank: Jaguars game against Dallas sold out, with the playoffs on the line
The Dallas Cowboys are visiting Jacksonville for only the second time in franchise history. The Jags beat the Cowboys 24-17 at TIAA Bank to open the 2006 season. The game has the potential for the largest crowd since the Jags discontinued the use of tarps in 2018. Sunday's game between...
Carolina Panthers head coach search includes two Super Bowl winners, top defensive mind
Looking to make a splash hire, Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper reached into the college stages to hire Matt
Top NFL Draft Prospect Reportedly Has 'Character' Issues
ESPN analyst Todd McShay revealed this week that one of the top prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft has "character issues." While on ESPN's "This Just In," McShay said Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter could scare off a few teams. “Here’s the thing with Jalen Carter: He has character issues,...
NFL owners approve league financing for Tennessee Titans' $2.1 billion stadium plan
The National Football League will help finance a new Tennessee Titans stadium in Nashville if Metro Council members approve the proposal to build a $2.1 billion venue a few blocks from the deteriorating Nissan Stadium next year. NFL owners approved a combination of loans and grants valued at $200 million for the project at their meeting on Wednesday, the Titans confirmed. The funds were approved as part of the league’s G4 Stadium Program. ...
