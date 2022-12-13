ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Chronicle

Mavs' Kleber out with torn hamstring in blow to frontcourt

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber has a torn right hamstring and will be sidelined indefinitely, a blow to the frontcourt depth for a team that reached the Western Conference finals last season. The team said the 6-foot-10 Kleber was injured in practice Tuesday. He was sidelined...
DALLAS, TX
Houston Chronicle

NBA unveils new MVP trophy named after Michael Jordan

LOS ANGELES - As the capstone to a sweeping overhaul of its trophy collection, the NBA on Tuesday unveiled a redesigned MVP trophy that was renamed to honor Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. While the Michael Jordan Trophy bears his name and includes several nods to his Hall of Fame...
Houston Chronicle

Stars snap Caps' win streak at 5, keep Ovechkin from scoring

WASHINGTON (AP) — Coach Peter DeBoer told his Dallas Stars that Washington Capitals players were going to jump off the bench to celebrate the next two goals Alex Ovechkin scored. His goalie took that to heart. Jake Oettinger made a season-high 45 saves to backstop the Stars to a...
DALLAS, TX
Houston Chronicle

QB Purdy active for 49ers, RB Walker III active for Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — San Francisco QB Brock Purdy is active and expected to start for the 49ers against Seattle despite being listed as questionable with an oblique injury. Purdy suffered the injury early in last Sunday’s win over Tampa Bay and played through the discomfort. He was limited in the brief practice time the 49ers had this week.
SEATTLE, WA
Houston Chronicle

Kings sign SoCal native Moore to 5-year, $21M extension

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Trevor Moore agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $21 million on Thursday. Moore, a Southern California native acquired in a trade with Toronto in February 2020, is now under contract through the 2027-28 season. The 27-year-old Moore has seven...
LOS ANGELES, CA

