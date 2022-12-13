ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

WTVW

Reflecting on Home Team Friday Season

EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) — Throughout the year players have to sacrifice during the season to be successful and many of those players were highlighted at the Home Team Friday banquet. There were 13 MVP winners this season with all of them putting it all on the line day in...
HENDERSON, KY
wsonradio.com

Colonels Mistakes Lead to Double Digit Loss

The Henderson County Colonels faced off against the University Heights Blazers on the road in Hopkinsville. In the first quarter, the Blazers outscored the Colonels 18-15 heading into the second quarter. In the second quarter, the Blazers would outscore the Colonels 13-8, as the score at halftime was a 8 point lead for the Blazers with the score 31-23.
HENDERSON, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Max’s Moment – Antonio Williams Drops the Hammer

Antonio Williams had a monster game in Hopkinsville’s 89-79 win over Webster County on Tuesday. The Hoptown junior had 24 points and 18 rebounds. Included in that point total was a first-half dunk that earned Williams this Max’s Moment.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKR

The Blue Angels Are Coming Back to Owensboro KY

While enjoying the beautiful lights of downtown Owensboro recently, I got to thinking about the fact that Smothers Park--in its current award-winning incarnation--has been a a riverfront staple for TEN YEARS now. That is an absolute mind-blower. THE OWENSBORO AIR SHOW. I also remember that the first Owensboro Air Show...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

'Guntry Club' to open this weekend in Evansville

A new gun training center and firing range will soon open what they call a "guntry club." Lawman tactical will officially open this weekend at Sunset Plaza on Highway 41. The business will be open Tuesday thru Friday from 9a.m. to 6p.m. and Saturdays from 9a.m. to 5p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New name, ownership for Bud’s Harley-Davidson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The end of an era and the start of something new. After more than 60 years, Bud’s Harley-Davidson on Evansville’s east side has a new owner and a new name. Now known as ‘Evansville Harley-Davidson’, new owner Evan Schipper takes over with deep ties to the motorcycle industry. Schipper entered the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Lineup announced for 20th annual ROMP Festival

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The initial lineup for the 2023 ROMP Festival in Owensboro was announced on Tuesday, and includes headliners Old Crow Medicine Show, Ricky Skaggs and his band Kentucky Thunder, Sam Bush and one of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame’s latest inductees: Peter Rowan. The initial...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

GattiTown at Eastland Mall for sale

The GattiTown location on North Green River Road in Evansville has just been put up for sale according to the Indiana Commercial Real Estate Exchange. The location shows to be 21,500 square feet with the sale price estimated to be $1.75 million. GattiTown, also known as Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Indoor gun range closing in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Uncle Rudy’s shared on Facebook they are closing at the end of the year. The indoor gun range first opened in Evansville in 2015. It’s on Plaza East Blvd. The post shows it was a hard decision. They say COVID, supply issues, and rising...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Sheriff-elect tries to capture Grinch in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Grinch was caught on camera Sunday afternoon in Princeton, Indiana. It’s from the Virtual Railfan web cam around 4:30 p.m. Dave Kunkel captured the video. It shows Sheriff-elect Bruce Vanoven trying to get the Grinch into custody near the Princeton Depot. There’s no word...
PRINCETON, IN
103GBF

Evansville’s Horror Con Announces First Two Celebrity Guests

Horror fans get ready because a horror-themed convention is heading to Evansville in early 2023!. Mark your calendar for the weekend of March 11th- 12th 2023, because that weekend is the inaugural Horror Con in Evansville, and 103 GBF is proud to be a part of this event! Here is what Horror Con has to say about the upcoming convention:
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Clark Griswold impersonator caught in Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One holiday themed ride has been turning heads and getting people around Boonville to ask — “You serious, Clark?” The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the Christmas decorated car that’s got everybody talking. The woody wagon bares similar resemblance to the car used in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. […]
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tornado survivor still in search of help

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The one year anniversary of the western Kentucky tornado is now behind us, but looking forward, plenty of work still remains. One Dawson Springs resident say her situation one year later is just how it was the night of December 10, 2021. Everything Tamera Alexander owned was gone in the […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY

