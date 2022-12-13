Read full article on original website
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
WTVW
Reflecting on Home Team Friday Season
EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) — Throughout the year players have to sacrifice during the season to be successful and many of those players were highlighted at the Home Team Friday banquet. There were 13 MVP winners this season with all of them putting it all on the line day in...
wsonradio.com
Colonels Mistakes Lead to Double Digit Loss
The Henderson County Colonels faced off against the University Heights Blazers on the road in Hopkinsville. In the first quarter, the Blazers outscored the Colonels 18-15 heading into the second quarter. In the second quarter, the Blazers would outscore the Colonels 13-8, as the score at halftime was a 8 point lead for the Blazers with the score 31-23.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Antonio Williams Drops the Hammer
Antonio Williams had a monster game in Hopkinsville’s 89-79 win over Webster County on Tuesday. The Hoptown junior had 24 points and 18 rebounds. Included in that point total was a first-half dunk that earned Williams this Max’s Moment.
The Blue Angels Are Coming Back to Owensboro KY
While enjoying the beautiful lights of downtown Owensboro recently, I got to thinking about the fact that Smothers Park--in its current award-winning incarnation--has been a a riverfront staple for TEN YEARS now. That is an absolute mind-blower. THE OWENSBORO AIR SHOW. I also remember that the first Owensboro Air Show...
wevv.com
'Guntry Club' to open this weekend in Evansville
A new gun training center and firing range will soon open what they call a "guntry club." Lawman tactical will officially open this weekend at Sunset Plaza on Highway 41. The business will be open Tuesday thru Friday from 9a.m. to 6p.m. and Saturdays from 9a.m. to 5p.m.
New name, ownership for Bud’s Harley-Davidson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The end of an era and the start of something new. After more than 60 years, Bud’s Harley-Davidson on Evansville’s east side has a new owner and a new name. Now known as ‘Evansville Harley-Davidson’, new owner Evan Schipper takes over with deep ties to the motorcycle industry. Schipper entered the […]
WTVW
Lineup announced for 20th annual ROMP Festival
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The initial lineup for the 2023 ROMP Festival in Owensboro was announced on Tuesday, and includes headliners Old Crow Medicine Show, Ricky Skaggs and his band Kentucky Thunder, Sam Bush and one of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame’s latest inductees: Peter Rowan. The initial...
wevv.com
GattiTown at Eastland Mall for sale
The GattiTown location on North Green River Road in Evansville has just been put up for sale according to the Indiana Commercial Real Estate Exchange. The location shows to be 21,500 square feet with the sale price estimated to be $1.75 million. GattiTown, also known as Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, was...
Enjoy a free night out under the Christmas lights in Owensboro
Two things most people like are free things and Christmas! Panther Creek Park has thrown both of those together for one night.
WTVW
Brad Byrd InDepth: Brad Byrd recalls his experience reporting on the 1977 UE plane crash
During this InDepth, Brad speaks with Brandon Bartlett, recalling his experience being on the scene the night of the tragedy and the lasting impact it left on him and the community. Brad Byrd InDepth: Brad Byrd recalls his experience …. During this InDepth, Brad speaks with Brandon Bartlett, recalling his...
14news.com
Indoor gun range closing in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Uncle Rudy’s shared on Facebook they are closing at the end of the year. The indoor gun range first opened in Evansville in 2015. It’s on Plaza East Blvd. The post shows it was a hard decision. They say COVID, supply issues, and rising...
Owensboro, KY Singer-Songwriter Gets an Awesome Shout Out from CMT
Hayley Payne, a singer-songwriter from Owensboro, KY, has had a really exciting month. Just this past weekend, she played Nashville's famed Bluebird Cafe for the first time ever. Her whole family was there to watch her play in that iconic setting. Here's a great shot shared by her brother, Ethan.
14news.com
What’s that smell? Officials weigh in on smell along Highway 41
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’ve heard from several people wondering what they are smelling in the area of Highway 41 and Lynch. Some people say they smell it all the way up to North High School. We reached out to officials with the Water and Sewer Utility, and they...
City of Henderson hires new PIO
The city of Henderson has a new face! Henderson native, Holli Blanford, has been hired to be the new Public Information Officer.
14news.com
Sheriff-elect tries to capture Grinch in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Grinch was caught on camera Sunday afternoon in Princeton, Indiana. It’s from the Virtual Railfan web cam around 4:30 p.m. Dave Kunkel captured the video. It shows Sheriff-elect Bruce Vanoven trying to get the Grinch into custody near the Princeton Depot. There’s no word...
Evansville’s Horror Con Announces First Two Celebrity Guests
Horror fans get ready because a horror-themed convention is heading to Evansville in early 2023!. Mark your calendar for the weekend of March 11th- 12th 2023, because that weekend is the inaugural Horror Con in Evansville, and 103 GBF is proud to be a part of this event! Here is what Horror Con has to say about the upcoming convention:
Dreaming of a White Christmas? It May Happen Here in Evansville-Owensboro
If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, there's news brewing that you may be in luck this year here in the Evansville-Owensboro area. This morning, Ron Rhodes (from Eyewitness News) said that one of the long-range forecast models is showing the possibility of snow on Christmas Day!. Now, admittedly, that...
14news.com
Highway reopens after tree knocks down power lines in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a tree fell on a highway and pulled power lines down in Henderson County on Wednesday evening. Crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. to Highway 283 and U.S. 41 South in Henderson County. The fire chief on scene told 14...
Clark Griswold impersonator caught in Boonville
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One holiday themed ride has been turning heads and getting people around Boonville to ask — “You serious, Clark?” The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the Christmas decorated car that’s got everybody talking. The woody wagon bares similar resemblance to the car used in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. […]
Tornado survivor still in search of help
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The one year anniversary of the western Kentucky tornado is now behind us, but looking forward, plenty of work still remains. One Dawson Springs resident say her situation one year later is just how it was the night of December 10, 2021. Everything Tamera Alexander owned was gone in the […]
