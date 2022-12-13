Read full article on original website
Freeze Warning issued for Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Delano-Wasco-Shafter by NWS
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Delano-Wasco-Shafter by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-16 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Merced - Madera - Mendota FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON PST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Merced Madera -Mendota, -Caruthers San -Joaquin - Selma, Delano-Wasco-Shafter and Hanford Corcoran -Lemoore. - * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 7 AM PST Monday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, from 4 AM to noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Freeze Warning issued for East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Limit personal exposure to the cold. Take steps now to protect tender plants and pets from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Eastern Santa Clara Hills; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument; North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys; Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose; Santa Cruz Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of California. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Cold temperatures will be dangerous to unsheltered and exposed individuals.
