Effective: 2022-12-15 19:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-19 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Merced - Madera - Mendota FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON PST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Merced Madera -Mendota, -Caruthers San -Joaquin - Selma, Delano-Wasco-Shafter and Hanford Corcoran -Lemoore. - * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 7 AM PST Monday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, from 4 AM to noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO