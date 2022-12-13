Effective: 2022-12-16 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-16 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County Mountains; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO