Effective: 2022-12-15 21:23:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 00:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Lost River Range; Lost River Valleys; Lower Snake River Plain; Upper Snake River Plain AREAS OF DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS INL Areas of dense freezing fog were noted across INL particularly near the intersection of Highway 20 and 26 near the INL main gate and along Highway 26 through Tilden Flats. Transient areas of dense freezing fog are expected to continue across INL late this evening and if conditions worsen, a Freezing Fog Advisory may become necessary. Motorists traveling through southeast Idaho tonight should be prepared to slow down when encountering dense fog. Locations impacted include... Atomic City, Central Inl, Southeast Inl, Southwest Inl, East Butte and Kettle Butte. Visibilities may fall below one quarter of a mile at times in dense fog. If you are driving, slow down and be alert for other motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to situations. If conditions worsen, a Freezing Fog Advisory may become necessary. Please monitor local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further statements.

BINGHAM COUNTY, ID ・ 5 HOURS AGO