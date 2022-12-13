ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Agawam girls basketball escapes Whip City with 34-32 win over Westfield

WESTFIELD – Two games into the 2022-23 high school girls basketball season, Westfield is still seeking its first win. Agawam survived a topsy-turvy battle with Westfield on Thursday night, escaping the Whip City with a narrow 34-32 victory. It was a low-scoring affair highlighted by a 10-point effort from Brownies’ Stefanee Phillips. Alexus Sanchez also scored a team-high 10 points for the Bombers.
AGAWAM, MA
West Springfield woman, 27, dead in Charlton crash on Mass. Pike

A 27-year-old West Springfield woman died Wednesday on the Massachusetts Turnpike when her car collided with a vehicle stopped in the breakdown lane in Charlton, authorities said. A spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police said the woman was traveling in the breakdown lane at the time, though troopers are still...
CHARLTON, MA
Why are there sirens at Westover Air Reserve Base Thursday?

Hear tornado warnings? Maybe one about a Hazmat incident? It’s nothing to be alarmed about. Westover Air Reserve Base is testing its “giant voice” alarm systems Thursday, Chicopee and Ludlow Police Departments warned residents. The testing lasts from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the police departments.
CHICOPEE, MA
