Agawam girls basketball escapes Whip City with 34-32 win over Westfield
WESTFIELD – Two games into the 2022-23 high school girls basketball season, Westfield is still seeking its first win. Agawam survived a topsy-turvy battle with Westfield on Thursday night, escaping the Whip City with a narrow 34-32 victory. It was a low-scoring affair highlighted by a 10-point effort from Brownies’ Stefanee Phillips. Alexus Sanchez also scored a team-high 10 points for the Bombers.
High School Sports Scoreboard: Smith Voc. boys basketball narrowly defeats Hampden Charter School of Science East & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. In a game of back and forth, Smith Vocational boys basketball came out on top, defeating Hampden Charter School of Science East, 50-47, on Thursday night.
Part of Route 20 closed in West Springfield
An accident has caused the closure of a road in West Springfield Thursday.
5 former Springfield Central football players to compete in ACC next year: ‘We are excited for each other’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central offensive lineman Jayden Bass spent the last four years trying to block his teammate, defensive end Josiah Griffin, in practice.
Westfield commissioners honor hiking group for restoration of Tekoa Park
WESTFIELD — At its Dec. 12 meeting, Westfield Parks and Recreation Commissioner Scott LaBombard presented Elizabeth Massa and Karen McTaggart, co-founders of the Western Mass. Hilltown Hikers, with a certificate of volunteer appreciation for their work cleaning up and clearing a trail at Tekoa Park on Route 20. “We...
Five people injured in Roosevelt Ave accident in Springfield
Five people were injured in a two-car accident on Roosevelt Avenue Thursday morning.
Westfield State University dining commons employee honored for saving life of choking student
WESTFIELD – Everything Gene Galuzska knows about the Heimlich maneuver he learned from television and posters he has glanced at while waiting in the doctor’s office. But that didn’t stop him from saving the life of a Westfield State University who was choking on a piece of chicken last week.
West Springfield woman, 27, dead in Charlton crash on Mass. Pike
A 27-year-old West Springfield woman died Wednesday on the Massachusetts Turnpike when her car collided with a vehicle stopped in the breakdown lane in Charlton, authorities said. A spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police said the woman was traveling in the breakdown lane at the time, though troopers are still...
Where to dine in Western Mass.: These are the best choices, OpenTable says
Looking to eat out this weekend in Western Massachusetts?. Restaurant reservation service OpenTable has compiled a list of the top dining locations in the region, part of its monthly analysis of online reviews that aims to show the most popular local restaurants. This month’s list is based on more than...
Suspect wanted in connection with stealing from West Springfield business
The West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection with stealing.
Why are there sirens at Westover Air Reserve Base Thursday?
Hear tornado warnings? Maybe one about a Hazmat incident? It’s nothing to be alarmed about. Westover Air Reserve Base is testing its “giant voice” alarm systems Thursday, Chicopee and Ludlow Police Departments warned residents. The testing lasts from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the police departments.
Springfield fire displaces 1, damages home in Forest Park neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD – A fast-moving fire displaced one person and heavily damaged a home in the Forest Park neighborhood Tuesday. No one was injured in the fire in a two-story home at 177 Leyfred Terrace, said Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte. The fire was reported at about 5 p.m. and burned...
Winter Storm could dump 24 inches in Berkshires
MassDOT has issued a warning, saying parks of Berkshire County could see up to 24 inches of snow Friday. Some areas of Franklin and Hampshire County could see 12 inches of snow.
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
Black ice causes rollover crash on Route 20 in Chester: Driving precautions to take this winter
Emergency crews were called to a rollover accident on Route 20 in Chester.
St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke names 50th recipient of Gallivan Award
The St. Patrick's Committee of Holyoke has named Jenn Voyik-Morrison of East Longmeadow its 2023 Gallivan Award Winner.
Santa’s Trains: All aboard for Look Park’s holiday event in Northampton
Santa’s Trains are back at Look Park in Northampton for the first time since 2019. Located in the Garden House, the event features a collection of model trains and decorated trees that is sure to put young and old alike in the holiday spirit. “This is the most significant...
