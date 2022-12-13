ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies

Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
41-point demolition of Bucks had Ja Morant, Grizzlies doing the wave

More often than not, things that could go wrong will go wrong. It’s called Murphy’s Law for a reason. But there are just some nights when everything falls into place. This is one such night for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. It’s not too often that any NBA team loses by 41 points. And […] The post 41-point demolition of Bucks had Ja Morant, Grizzlies doing the wave appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games

There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Lakers player who must be traded soon

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make moves before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. In the interim, unofficial trade season begins Thursday, when a crop of last summer’s free agent signings become eligible to be dealt (the next wave hits on Jan. 15). The Lakers (11-16) have shown recent signs of […] The post 1 Lakers player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter is up in arms as Ja Morant, Grizzlies decimate Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Many expected a heated Thursday night battle between the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies. After all, these are top-two seeds in their respective conferences thus far this season. Moreover, they have superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant squaring off, a matchup that’s sure to exhilarate even the most casual fan. But the game became ugly […] The post NBA Twitter is up in arms as Ja Morant, Grizzlies decimate Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers

Reports came out earlier this week that the Milwaukee Bucks almost pulled off a three-team trade for Phoenix Suns outcast Jae Crowder, with the hold-up being the Houston Rockets’ desire for a first-round pick for their involvement. However, the Bucks have stiff competition for Crowder’s services, with the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks involved in […] The post RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 wings Sixers must target in trade talks

The NBA trade season is about to begin. The Philadelphia 76ers, like most teams, will be looking to upgrade their team. Sadly, the Sixers don’t have the flexibility or assets to make any move they want, so the pickings are slim. With no first-round picks to trade within the...
Larry Nance Jr. rescues Pelicans with game-saving near-goaltend block to force OT vs. Lauri Markkanen

Two games during Thursday’s four-game slate were blowouts. The Memphis Grizzlies destroyed the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Phoenix Suns are giving the shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers the business. However, the matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz offered enough excitement to compensate for whatever those other games may have lacked. And that’s all thanks to Larry Nance Jr.’s heroics.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker channels his inner Kermit after Jazz sweep old friends Zion Williamson, Pelicans

For a variety of reasons, Nickeil Alexander-Walker just failed to carve out a solid role in his three years as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. Thus, the Pelicans did not hesitate to include Alexander-Walker in a trade that landed them CJ McCollum, with the Jazz buying low on the third-year scoring guard. To begin the season, however, NAW has been relegated to a bit role off the Jazz bench.
Is Jrue Holiday playing vs. Grizzlies

The Milwaukee Bucks have dealt with injuries and absences all season long, but they’ve managed to stay afloat and boast one of the best records in the NBA at 20-7. After a night off following a statement win over the Golden State Warriors, the team is back in action Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies. With […] The post Is Jrue Holiday playing vs. Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics’ Robert Williams to make season debut vs. Magic Friday

The Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA at 22-7. Impressively, that has been without their All-NBA center Robert Williams III, who has been out with a knee injury. On Thursday, it was revealed that the defensive stalwart is slated to make his Celtics season debut Friday against the Orlando Magic, according to […] The post Celtics’ Robert Williams to make season debut vs. Magic Friday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Watch: Bol Bol blows roof off Amway Center with highlight-reel coast-to-coast dunk

The Orlando Magics' 7-foot-2 phenom Bol Bol nearly took the roof off the Amway Center on Wednesday night, victimizing the Atlanta Hawks with a magnificent coast-to-coast play. With four minutes left in the first half, Bol grabbed a defensive board dribbled upcourt, spun past De'Andre Hunter and euro-stepped by Trae Young before hammering an emphatic two-handed slam, sending the crowd and his teammates on the bench into a frenzy.
