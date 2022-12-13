Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Memphis billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergMemphis, TN
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says LeBron James Would Be Willing To Give Anthony Davis The Ball If He Demanded It As The No. 1 Option
Anthony Davis has been extremely dominant for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and there is no doubt that he has been the best player on the team. He is currently averaging 27.7 PPG, 12.4 RPG, and 2.2 BPG. There is no doubt that many believe that Anthony Davis should...
Spurs open door for Lakers to bring back player who should’ve never left
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve the rotation this season as the roster has shown glimmers of hope. The most talked-about path to improve the roster is via trade, even though a Russell Westbrook trade seems like it will never happen. Lakers fans should not overlook the free-agent...
Yardbarker
New York Knicks Fans Criticize Their Black Players For Being In Interracial Relationships
The New York Knicks fans are known for being one of the most difficult fanbases in the NBA. They always want their team to win, which has given them many issues in the past 20 years, as the Knicks have struggled to be the contender they were in the 90s, challenging teams like the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies
Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
LeBron James passes Wilt Chamberlain for scoring record only Michael Jordan ever beat
The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t exactly have a night to remember on Tuesday as they lost what looked like an upset in hand against the Boston Celtics. LeBron James can at least revel in the fact that he garnered another piece of NBA history as a consolation prize. With...
41-point demolition of Bucks had Ja Morant, Grizzlies doing the wave
More often than not, things that could go wrong will go wrong. It’s called Murphy’s Law for a reason. But there are just some nights when everything falls into place. This is one such night for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. It’s not too often that any NBA team loses by 41 points. And […] The post 41-point demolition of Bucks had Ja Morant, Grizzlies doing the wave appeared first on ClutchPoints.
"Half of the people went straight to the bus with the clothes we had on the game from last night, everybody’s drunk" — Stephen Jackson recalls how he and his team partied in Miami before a game
Jackson takes us behind the scenes of the famous "Miami flu"
Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games
There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Lakers player who must be traded soon
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make moves before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. In the interim, unofficial trade season begins Thursday, when a crop of last summer’s free agent signings become eligible to be dealt (the next wave hits on Jan. 15). The Lakers (11-16) have shown recent signs of […] The post 1 Lakers player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter is up in arms as Ja Morant, Grizzlies decimate Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
Many expected a heated Thursday night battle between the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies. After all, these are top-two seeds in their respective conferences thus far this season. Moreover, they have superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant squaring off, a matchup that’s sure to exhilarate even the most casual fan. But the game became ugly […] The post NBA Twitter is up in arms as Ja Morant, Grizzlies decimate Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers
Reports came out earlier this week that the Milwaukee Bucks almost pulled off a three-team trade for Phoenix Suns outcast Jae Crowder, with the hold-up being the Houston Rockets’ desire for a first-round pick for their involvement. However, the Bucks have stiff competition for Crowder’s services, with the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks involved in […] The post RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard pulls off stunning scoring feat that’s hard to believe no one has done before in NBA history
Damian Lillard is still scorching hot, and the might remain that way forever. Of course, he won’t but NBA fans have to appreciate the scoring binge the Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard is having while it lasts. Lillard went off yet again Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs,...
Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson reveal the largest source of income in their post-playing careers
Both Barnes and Jackson said that their podcast "All The Smoke" is easily their biggest source of revenue right now
‘Messed me up’: Clippers coach Tyronn Lue provides critical update on his nuts after getting hit by a Kyle Anderson fastball
The Los Angeles Clippers secured an impressive 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. As it turns out, however, coach Tyronn Lue came out of the game a bit worse for wear after being on the receiving end of a wayward pass from Wolves forward Kyle Anderson. Coach Lue...
2 wings Sixers must target in trade talks
The NBA trade season is about to begin. The Philadelphia 76ers, like most teams, will be looking to upgrade their team. Sadly, the Sixers don’t have the flexibility or assets to make any move they want, so the pickings are slim. With no first-round picks to trade within the...
ClutchPoints
Larry Nance Jr. rescues Pelicans with game-saving near-goaltend block to force OT vs. Lauri Markkanen
Two games during Thursday’s four-game slate were blowouts. The Memphis Grizzlies destroyed the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Phoenix Suns are giving the shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers the business. However, the matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz offered enough excitement to compensate for whatever those other games may have lacked. And that’s all thanks to Larry Nance Jr.’s heroics.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker channels his inner Kermit after Jazz sweep old friends Zion Williamson, Pelicans
For a variety of reasons, Nickeil Alexander-Walker just failed to carve out a solid role in his three years as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. Thus, the Pelicans did not hesitate to include Alexander-Walker in a trade that landed them CJ McCollum, with the Jazz buying low on the third-year scoring guard. To begin the season, however, NAW has been relegated to a bit role off the Jazz bench.
Is Jrue Holiday playing vs. Grizzlies
The Milwaukee Bucks have dealt with injuries and absences all season long, but they’ve managed to stay afloat and boast one of the best records in the NBA at 20-7. After a night off following a statement win over the Golden State Warriors, the team is back in action Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies. With […] The post Is Jrue Holiday playing vs. Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics’ Robert Williams to make season debut vs. Magic Friday
The Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA at 22-7. Impressively, that has been without their All-NBA center Robert Williams III, who has been out with a knee injury. On Thursday, it was revealed that the defensive stalwart is slated to make his Celtics season debut Friday against the Orlando Magic, according to […] The post Celtics’ Robert Williams to make season debut vs. Magic Friday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Watch: Bol Bol blows roof off Amway Center with highlight-reel coast-to-coast dunk
The Orlando Magics' 7-foot-2 phenom Bol Bol nearly took the roof off the Amway Center on Wednesday night, victimizing the Atlanta Hawks with a magnificent coast-to-coast play. With four minutes left in the first half, Bol grabbed a defensive board dribbled upcourt, spun past De'Andre Hunter and euro-stepped by Trae Young before hammering an emphatic two-handed slam, sending the crowd and his teammates on the bench into a frenzy.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
125K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
