The Haunted House on Patton AveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
In 2010, a loving mom vanished while visiting with her 7-year-old daughter. What happened to Joan Renee Cook?Fatim HemrajSalem, VA
Feed birds ducks and geese birdseed instead of crackers bread crumbs or junk foodCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Nutcracker remains a beloved Christmas tradition in Roanoke and you can still catch two performancesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
No. 24 Virginia Tech, driven by experience and depth, meets Grambling
Virginia Tech has accomplished plenty in the first portion of the season. The No. 24 Hokies can put a nice
techlunchpail.com
2024 Three-Star DB Brody Barnhardt Breaks Down Top 3 Schools Including Virginia Tech
While the focus is on the close of the 2023 high school recruiting cycle and the transfer portal, the 2024 recruiting cycle is starting to heat up with three-star DB Brody Barnhardt out of Charlotte, NC releasing his top 3 recently. Virginia Tech made the top 3 for Barnhardt along...
chathamstartribune.com
Celebrate the season with the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
Pittsylvania County and Danville round-ballers will have an opportunity to test their skills during Christmas break as a local tradition returns to the home court. The former holiday basketball tournament — started more than 30 years ago and held the week between Christmas and New Years — is back and is named after a beloved GW High School basketball coach — the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Is Jalen Washington the solution to the Heels’ depth problem?
There’s no way to dilute the situation: the Tar Heels have a huge depth problem. Sure, we’ve seen quality minutes from Puff Johnson and Seth Trimble, but they’ve been quality minutes in virtually every way except scoring. They are capable shooters, to be clear, but the numbers don’t lie: the Heels are 348th in the country in bench points, and that isn’t a recipe for success if they want to make noise in the NCAA Tournament.
Non-Kneeling Ex-Virginia Tech Soccer Player Moving Forward With Lawsuit Against Former Coach
Former Virginia Tech women's soccer star Kiersten Hening is moving forward with a lawsuit against her former coach Charles "Chugger" Adair over a dispute about kneeling before games that she alleges led to her benching after a promising start to her collegiate career.A judge ruled that Hening, a de…
630 WMAL
Press Release: Southwest Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that SWVA Biochar, a leading producer of premium biochar in the Southwest Virginia region, will invest $2.6 million to increase capacity at its operation in Floyd County. Biochar is a highly absorbent, specially produced charcoal with unique properties originally used as a soil amendment and is thought to be the key component in a carbon-negative strategy to resolve several current ecological challenges. The company will make updates to its facility at 209 Sams Road Southeast and add new equipment, including several new kilns. The project will create 15 new jobs.
WDBJ 7 Meteorolosit Brett Watts has revealed that once upon a time in Virginia volcanoes did exist. Watts began considering the idea after the recent eruption of Mauna Loa in Hawaii and pondering the mountains in the area. In the Slight Chance of Science Podcast, the meteorologist spoke with Dr. Jim Beard, a retired curator with the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville.
WDBJ7.com
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County Catholic church for more than two decades has died. Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died Tuesday in Atlanta. Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on...
WSET
Otterbots to host 2023 PHCC baseball season as Hooker Field undergoes renovations
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Otterbots announced Tuesday that they will host Patrick & Henry Community College's 2023 baseball season. Danville’s American Legion Post 325 Field will serve as the PHCC Patriots’ home ballpark for the 2023 season. The Patriots will play 28 home games from...
WDBJ7.com
New Danville sports bar offers indoor, virtual golf suites
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville local and his business partner have turned the historic tobacco warehouse at 680 Lynn Street into a place full of entertainment. Richard Barrick calls River District Golf & Social an indoor Top Golf with a bar, food, and live sports on TV. “We’re more...
WSET
New state historical highway markers approved in Franklin Co., Roanoke
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke library that hid a censored trove of Black literature, and the Franklin County community of Ferrum are among the seven new historical markers approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources this December. The new texts cover the Old Dominion’s past from 1776 to the present day.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Virginia
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Virginia.
wfxrtv.com
Rumors of a White Christmas: What are the chances?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Take a drive around your neighborhood and you will see all the lovely holiday lights and scores of decorative inflatables that speckle the lawns. It is the Christmas season, for sure. At this time of year, the WFXR Pinpoint Weather Team has to answer this...
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
WSLS
Why isn’t VDOT pretreating roads in the Roanoke Valley?
SALEM, Va. – Despite winter weather alerts being issued for parts of our region on Wednesday into Thursday, there won’t be any VDOT trucks out on the roads ahead of this week’s storm. Jason Bond, VDOT Spokesperson for the Salem District, explained that since this storm is...
theroanoker.com
Five Tips to Cut Utility Bills This Winter
Southern Trust Home Services provides a checklist of inflation-busting ideas to help homeowners grapple with rising energy costs. Southern Trust Home Services provides a checklist of five inflation-busting tips to help homeowners grapple with rising utility costs. As winter arrives and temperatures begin to drop, Southern Trust Home Services, a...
WSLS
New retail zone in Roanoke County sparks controversy
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – There’s a new retail zone that has people talking in Roanoke County – many are speculating that the development could be a Publix. On Tuesday night, the Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve plans to rezone the sit along Brambleton Avenue and Old Cave Spring Road after the developers presented a revised concept plan.
WDBJ7.com
SWVA Biochar expanding operation in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - SWVA Biochar is investing $2 million to expand its operation in Floyd County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. Youngkin’s team says the expansion will create 15 jobs. The company will make updates to its facility located at 209 Sams Road...
WDBJ7.com
Ruben & Clay performing at the Jefferson Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ruben & Clay will be performing at the Jefferson Center in 2023. The event is scheduled for May 5th. Tickets go on sale to the public on December 14th.. Early access for Season Subscribers and $100+ donors starts Monday.
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer on US 220 south in Franklin Co.: Cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports a tractor-trailer crash on US 220 south near Fork Mountain Road in Franklin County. VDOT says drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this area. All southbound lanes are closed and a detour is in place.
