Read full article on original website
Related
World's Only Nonuplets, 5 Girls and 4 Boys, Head Home Months After Celebrating First Birthday
Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby's nine babies were born in Morocco in May 2021 at 30 weeks After receiving care for over a year, the Guinness World Record-breaking nonuplets are finally home in Mali. Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies in Morocco last May. Afterwards, the children — who arrived at 30 weeks — spent months in the hospital before moving to an apartment, where they continued to receive care, according to the BBC. But on Tuesday, the children arrived safely in Mali, per the outlet. "It's a lot...
See a New Photo of World's Only Nonuplets After They Arrived Home 'Safe and Sound' in Mali
Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies — five girls and four boys — at a clinic in Morocco more than a year ago and brought them home earlier this week The world's only nonuplets were photographed at home in Mali for the first time since they were born last year. Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies — five girls and four boys — in Morocco in May 2021. The children, who were born at 30 weeks and weighed between about 1-2 lbs., spent months...
BBC
Who is striking? How walkouts on Wednesday 14 December will affect you
The UK suffered its chilliest night in almost two years on Monday night and there's no sign of the cold snap easing yet. There's also no sign of a thaw in the row between workers and companies. Countrywide disruption, which started on Tuesday with the 48-hour rail strike, goes up...
BBC
Dumped Bristol dog trapped in cat carrier gets new home
A terrified dog found abandoned in a park bush inside a cat carrier has been rescued and will soon be adopted. The Dachshund, now named Sienna, was discovered by a member of the public in Bristol, and was taken in by Bristol Animal Rescue Centre. Vets were concerned she was...
BBC
Man offers puppies in bucket to people in Manchester street
A man holding a bucket of puppies offered them to strangers in the street, an animal sanctuary has said. Rescue Me Animal Sanctuary in Melling said it had taken the one-week-old puppies in on Monday after their "terrible ordeal" in icy conditions. The litter of nine "arrived quite cold and...
Mum wakes up from 'mummy makeover' op to find parts of her hands need amputating
A woman woke from a 'mummy makeover' to find she needed parts of her hands amputating. Shannyn Palmer, from Vancouver, Washington, US, decided to have the procedure - comprised of a tummy tuck with muscle repair, chest lift, and fat transfer to the hips - after three pregnancies and weight loss left her with 'uncomfortable' excess skin and lacking in body confidence.
I'm single and sent holiday cards with a photo of me and my dog. I plan on making it my new yearly tradition.
This year I decided to challenge the idea that you have to have a partner or children to send holiday cards. Single people can send them too.
Trains grind to a halt again and nurses warn of escalating strike action
Union boss Mick Lynch raised hopes future rail strikes could be averted as travel was disrupted by a fresh 48-hour walkout and nurses warned their action could escalate.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) leader believes compromise on conditions and an improvement in the pay offer are “achievable” after talks with the Government.His members at 14 companies and Network Rail again walked out on Friday, crippling services across the country a day after an unprecedented nursing strike.Health leaders warned the situation in the NHS will become “increasingly difficult” next week when nurses walk out again before ambulance staff strike.With the...
Doggy Daycare Recreates Nativity Scene With Dogs
In schools, the traditional nativity play is often commonplace, but what about at doggy daycare? One daycare in the U.K. recreated the classic nativity scene with twelve pups, who were all on their very best behavior, reported Newsweek. Daycare 4 Dogs, in Manchester, dressed the dogs up and put them in front of a kennel-like […] The post Doggy Daycare Recreates Nativity Scene With Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish
BERLIN (AP) — A huge aquarium in the center of Berlin burst Friday, causing a wave of devastation in and around the Sea Life tourist attraction, German police said Friday. Glass and other debris were swept out of the building, which also contains a hotel and cafes, as 1 million liters of water poured out of the 25-meter (82-foot) -high aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. (0500GMT). Berlin’s fire service said two people were lightly injured and rescue dogs were being prepared to search the building for anyone who might be trapped under debris. There was speculation that freezing temperatures of down to minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 Fahrenheit) overnight had caused a crack in the tank, which then exploded under the weight of the water. Police said the cause of the incident was still being investigated but there was no evidence that it was the result of an attack.
Four critically injured in ‘crowd crush’ at Brixton Academy Asake gig
Four people are in a critical condition following an apparent crush as a large crowd tried to force their way into a south London concert venue.A total of eight people were taken to hospital from the O2 Academy Brixton by ambulance, the Metropolitan Police said, and two who were less seriously injured were treated at the scene.The incident occurred during a performance by Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter Asake on Thursday night.Four people remain in a critical condition following an incident last night at the O2 Academy in #BrixtonDetectives from Specialist Crime are investigatingPlease see further details and police appeal for witnesses...
BBC
Solihull: Two brothers among boys who died after icy lake fall
Two young brothers and their cousin were three of the four boys who died when they plunged into an icy lake in the West Midlands. Finlay Butler, eight, and his younger brother Samuel, six, died, as did their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and another boy, Jack Johnson, 10. They were...
BBC
Todmorden: PAWS animal rescue charity's plea for new home
Volunteers at an animal rescue charity in West Yorkshire have pleaded for help in their search for a new home. Todmorden-based PAWS has been seeking new premises since February, following a notice to vacate from its landlord. The charity said it had until January 2023 before it faced court action...
A 6-Year-Old Girl Asked For A Government-Official Pet "Unicorn License" And Her Dream Came True
Madeline is a six-year-old girl living in Los Angeles — and recently, she found a solution to her unique problem. The little girl wanted to be able to keep a pet unicorn in her backyard (as one does), but she also likes following rules. So, she wrote to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control to ask for approval to have a pet unicorn live in her backyard. Luckily, the officials gave her permission.
BBC
Cost of living: Heating payments for those on benefits to stop
Warm home payments of £200 to help those in Wales on benefits keep the heating on will stop next year. The end of the £90m winter fuel support scheme was confirmed in the Welsh government budget published on Tuesday. But other funding to help people through the cost...
TODAY.com
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are spitting images of their parents in new holiday pics
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are their parents' look-alikes. On Dec. 15, Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, stepped out with their two oldest kids in London to attend the "Together at Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey. While walking outside next to each other, George, 9, and...
BBC
Crime writer Ann Cleeves' missing laptop mystery solved
Crime writer Ann Cleeves has said the laptop she lost during a heavy snowstorm in Shetland has been found. It contained the draft of half her next novel, though she had backed up a copy. The novelist, whose books have been adapted into the television series Shetland, believes it fell...
BBC
Anglesey farm theft sees herd of 14 cows stolen from shed
A herd of 14 cows has been stolen from a shed on a farm. They were loaded on to a large lorry from the site on the outskirts of Llanerchymedd on Anglesey, on Saturday night. North Wales Police officers are investigating and appealed for witnesses who saw them being taken away.
Comments / 0