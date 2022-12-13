Read full article on original website
BBC
Cost of living: Heating payments for those on benefits to stop
Warm home payments of £200 to help those in Wales on benefits keep the heating on will stop next year. The end of the £90m winter fuel support scheme was confirmed in the Welsh government budget published on Tuesday. But other funding to help people through the cost...
BBC
Who is striking? How walkouts on Wednesday 14 December will affect you
The UK suffered its chilliest night in almost two years on Monday night and there's no sign of the cold snap easing yet. There's also no sign of a thaw in the row between workers and companies. Countrywide disruption, which started on Tuesday with the 48-hour rail strike, goes up...
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish
BERLIN (AP) — A huge aquarium in the center of Berlin burst Friday, causing a wave of devastation in and around the Sea Life tourist attraction, German police said Friday. Glass and other debris were swept out of the building, which also contains a hotel and cafes, as 1 million liters of water poured out of the 25-meter (82-foot) -high aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. (0500GMT). Police spokesman Martin Stralau said at least one person was lightly injured.
Will my train be running during the rail strikes?
The most protracted and disruptive national rail strikes since 1989 is under way. The present bout involves walk-outs on a total of 12 days, stretching into the New Year, by the RMT union as well as some industrial action by the TSSA and Unite unions.The strikes that will disrupt passenger trains the most involve a series of 48-hour stoppages:16-17 December3-4 January6-7 JanuarySome trains will be affected on the evening before strikes, and many will be disrupted on the days after stoppages.The RMT leadership has also imposed an overtime ban across 14 train operators from 18 December until 2...
Rail and road passengers facing disruption as strikes get under way – business live
One in five trains expected to run today, while some road traffic officers and control room operators working for National Highways begin strike
BBC
Calls for push payment scam refunds for all
All victims who are tricked into sending money to scammers should be refunded by their banks, a consumer group has said. Which? said victims face a "lottery" when it comes to getting their money back. At the moment, a voluntary code means some victims are compensated, but others are not.
electrek.co
Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station
Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station for electric vehicles as it tries to make its connector the new standard for North America. Last month, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector with the aim of making it the new standard in North America.
CNET
Is Your iPhone Automatically Dimming? There's a Fix for That
Your iPhone can sometimes feel like it has a mind of its own. Maybe an application suddenly force-closes or your phone automatically restarts -- but these things usually happen for a reason, much to our displeasure. That doesn't mean that it isn't annoying though, and if you're dealing with your display's brightness continuously adjusting on its own, you might feel at your wit's end.
BBC
Airport security 100ml liquid rule to be scrapped
Some security rules on liquids and items such as laptops in airport hand luggage will be scrapped in 2024. The government has set a deadline of June 2024 for most UK airports to install new high-tech 3D scanners, that show more detailed images of baggage. The changes will see the...
nationaltoday.com
The Best AV Receiver for 2022
Create the ideal audio ambiance for every of your home theater needs. Nothing beats unwinding at the end of the day with a breathtaking movie experience from the comfort of your couch. The truth is that even though the top 4K TVs and projectors may provide the most cutting-edge contemporary picture quality, they typically fall short when it comes to audio. Here, a solid AV receiver is important because it is the foundation for any enjoyable home theater experience. They serve as the all-encompassing conductor, controlling with exquisite accuracy how and when to deliver audio while also providing amplification for your speaker system. In this guide, we provide many recommendations for various situations in your home as some AV receivers offer considerably more functionality for a fee and to satisfy various needs.
greenbuildingadvisor.com
Heating and Cooling with Heat Pumps
When considering the best choices to heat and cool high-performance homes, my mind immediately goes to heat pumps. They are very efficient systems that facilitate electrification of homes. However, there are a variety of tradeoffs and considerations around types of systems, climate zone, size of heating and cooling loads, and installation. Some of these can have a substantial impact on the performance and ‘greenness’ of the system. Let’s review some of them.
