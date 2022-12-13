Read full article on original website
BBC
'Lift and shift' bridge installed at Shropshire rail crossing
A new footbridge is being installed at what was formerly described as a dangerous level crossing in Shropshire. It is the first of its type in the county and the so-called Flow bridge, at Wistanstow, near Craven Arms, is made of fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP). It does not need concrete foundations...
BBC
Oxfordshire buses: DRT service for villages scrapped
Campaigners have welcomed the decision not to replace a village bus service with a bookable alternative. Oxfordshire County Council proposed cutting its hourly 250 bus and replacing travel to and from Oxford with Demand Responsive Transport (DRT). However, it has now proposed to split the route into two separate services...
BBC
Worker with a chair enforces two-year Coventry road closure
Using a worker with a chair to enforce the partial closure of a Coventry city centre road is not a long-term solution, the local council has said. A 100m stretch outside the council HQ has been one-way to traffic since 2020 to create a pedestrian-friendly street. The local authority's highways...
BBC
Wiltshire: Lorries will not be re-routed down country lanes
Lorries will not be re-routed down small country lanes following safety concerns. Farming company P D Hook applied for a route change after it bought lorries which exceeded the height of a Wiltshire bridge on its current route. If they had been approved, the plans would have seen lorries over...
BBC
Coventry trade site 'almost a no-go area' due to roadworks
Coventry traders say weeks of roadworks are putting off customers and creating a devastating impact on their livelihoods. Businesses at Arches Industrial Estate say footfall has plummeted since work started at Spon End in September. "It's almost a no-go area," claimed Tony Dicey, who runs car body shop Paint Junky...
BBC
Who is striking? How walkouts on Wednesday 14 December will affect you
The UK suffered its chilliest night in almost two years on Monday night and there's no sign of the cold snap easing yet. There's also no sign of a thaw in the row between workers and companies. Countrywide disruption, which started on Tuesday with the 48-hour rail strike, goes up...
National Highways strike: how England’s motorists face a tougher trip this Christmas
Road control room staff and traffic officers with the PCS union plan 12 days of action. Here is everything you need to know
When are the train strikes happening and what impact will they have?
Train passengers face weeks of disruption over Christmas and into the New Year.Here the PA news agency answers eight key questions on what is happening.-What is the dispute about?Trade unions representing railway workers at Network Rail and train operating companies have been engaged in a long running row over jobs, pay and conditions.-Which workers are going on strike in the coming weeks?Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).-When are the strikes happening?There are two 48-hour strikes planned for before Christmas, and two in the New Year.The affected dates in December are Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14,...
Trains grind to a halt again and nurses warn of escalating strike action
Union boss Mick Lynch raised hopes future rail strikes could be averted as travel was disrupted by a fresh 48-hour walkout and nurses warned their action could escalate.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) leader believes compromise on conditions and an improvement in the pay offer are “achievable” after talks with the Government.His members at 14 companies and Network Rail again walked out on Friday, crippling services across the country a day after an unprecedented nursing strike.Health leaders warned the situation in the NHS will become “increasingly difficult” next week when nurses walk out again before ambulance staff strike.With the...
BBC
Oxford Railway Station redevelopment delayed
The redevelopment of Oxford railway station has been delayed because Network Rail is not ready to start work. The station is undergoing the £161m scheme to cope with an expected increase in services and passengers. A new entrance will be built, along with a new platform, and Botley Road...
Huge fire at derelict factories in Wolverhampton causes chaos on the railways with commuters warned of hour long delays after major incident declared
Commuters face a day of travel chaos on Britain's rail lines today after a massive fire at derelict factories in Wolverhampton last night caused mass train cancellations into the city. More than 100 firefighters have been tackling the blaze in Horseley Fields with witnesses reporting hearing explosions. Trains into the...
BBC
Four people dead after migrant boat started sinking
Four people have died after a migrant boat got into difficulties crossing the English Channel on a freezing night. A fishing crew spotted the dinghy sinking in ice-cold waters between Kent and France just after 03:00 GMT. The skipper pulled his boat alongside and his crew hauled 31 people to...
Will my train be running during the rail strikes?
The most protracted and disruptive national rail strikes since 1989 begin on Tuesday 13 December. They involve walk-outs on a total of 12 days, stretching into the New Year, by the RMT union as well as some industrial action by the TSSA and Unite unions.The strikes that will disrupt passenger trains the most involve a series of four 48-hour stoppages:13-14 December16-17 December3-4 January6-7 JanuarySome trains will be affected on the evening before strikes, and many will be disrupted on the days after strikes.The RMT leadership has also imposed an overtime ban across 14 train operators from 18 December until 2...
BBC
Trains passing through area again after Wolverhampton fire
Good progress is being made to fully extinguish a blaze that has been tackled by more than 100 firefighters at factories, West Midlands fire service said. It was called to a blaze that had spread from an old factory in Lower Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton, at 21:00 GMT on Monday. Due...
BBC
Driver jailed for crash that left five people dead
An Italian tourist convicted of causing the deaths of five people - including his own four-year-old son - in a crash in north east Scotland has been jailed. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Huddersfield: Thousands of cannabis plants found in armed raid
Thousands of cannabis plants have been found and eight men arrested during an armed police raid in Huddersfield. West Yorkshire Police said officers have been at a former commercial premises on Nile Street since 09:00 GMT, with the operation ongoing. Nearby Kirklees College earlier said it was "placed in a...
Coroner apologises for families’ seven-year wait for Shoreham Airshow inquest
A coroner has apologised to the families of 11 men who were killed in the Shoreham Airshow tragedy for their seven-year wait for answers.West Sussex senior coroner Penelope Schofield expressed her “deepest regret” that the ordeal endured by relatives of those who died had been “added to” by delays to the inquest.The victims of the disaster died after a plane taking part in an aerial display in August 2015 crashed on to the nearby A27 in West Sussex in the UK’s deadliest airshow incident for 50 years.A further 13 people were injured in the incident.You have all tolerated a far...
BBC
The train passengers facing festive disruption
Many thousands of people are expecting their festive plans to be disrupted by the rail worker strikes. Amelie, who is a student at Exeter University, says she has had to change her train tickets four times due to the walkouts this month. The 19-year-old had planned to travel to her...
BBC
Concerns about Birmingham Ringway Centre demolition plans
Plans to demolish a piece of Brutalist architecture in Birmingham and replace it with almost 2,000 new flats should be rejected, a councillor has urged. The Ringway Centre on Smallbrook Queensway was built in the 1960s. Councillor Phillip Davis said it represented a "significant period" in the city's post-war transformation.
BBC
Border Force staff at airports to strike over Christmas
Border Force staff are going on strike for eight days over Christmas at Heathrow, Gatwick and several other airports, the PCS union has announced. About 75% of passport control staff are PCS members - and Heathrow has warned checks may take longer on strike days. Thousands of other civil servants...
