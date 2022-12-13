ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkson scores 39 points, Jazz outlast Pelicans in OT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 39 points and had eight rebounds in the Utah Jazz’s 132-129 overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night. Clarkson was 15 of 26 from the field and made seven 3-pointers to help Utah sweep the...
Stephen Curry’s shoulder injury latest concern for Warriors

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eight-time All-Star and two-time MVP Stephen Curry is expected to undergo an MRI on Thursday after injuring his left shoulder in a 125-119 loss at Indiana. Coach Steve Kerr said trainers informed him midway through the fourth quarter that Curry couldn’t return to the game. Curry didn’t take questions afterward and isn’t expected to speak again until Friday. But Kerr acknowledged any potential absence of the league’s career leader in 3-pointers would make an already challenging stretch even more difficult. Curry scored 27 of his 38 points in the first half for the defending champions before leaving with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter.
Stars snap Caps’ win streak at 5, keep Ovechkin from scoring

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 45 saves to backstop the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 comeback victory over the Washington Capitals and deny Alex Ovechkin another major milestone goal. Jamie Benn tied it early in the third period and Colin Miller scored the go-ahead goal on a fluky carom less than 90 seconds later to help the Stars win for the fourth time in five games. Ovechkin will have to wait for his 801st goal to tie Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list. Washington’s winning streak ended at five.
Moore scores shootout winner and Kings win in Boston 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored twice in the third period to rally Los Angeles from a two-goal deficit and Trevor Moore scored in the seventh round of the shootout to give the Kings a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins. It was just the second loss at home for the Bruins all season. Pheonix Copley stopped 33 shots in regulation and overtime and another five in the shootout for the Kings. They had lost two in a row and 10 of their previous 15 games. Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand scored in the second period to give Boston the lead. Linus Ullmark made 28 saves for Boston.
