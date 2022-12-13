ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Tree, CO

Bowling alley shooting victim finds ‘closure’ after sentencing

By Gabby Easterwood
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2QPn_0jgXTzXj00

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — The victim in a 2018 Lone Tree bowling alley shooting said the sentencing of Peter Le was a relief for him after years of trauma.

Le, 29, was sentenced Monday to more than two decades in prison for shooting and seriously injuring a man who bumped into him at the bowling alley in 2018. Le also pulled out a gun on a friend of the victim who ran out of the alley after him.

Le was sentenced to 20 years for assault causing serious bodily injury and three years for felony menacing.

Bowling alley shooting victim ‘was just in shock’

Over four years later, the victim, Dylan Pryor, can still recall every second. He was returning his bowling shoes when he accidentally bumped into Le.

Prepare your budget: Cage-free egg rule starts in January

Pryor started to walk away when Le said something to make him turn around. That’s when he pulled out a gun and shot Pryor twice.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was just in shock, and I mean everything happened so quickly. Just seeing the gun come out and the next thing you know, I mean, I didn’t even have time to react,“ Pryor said.

The first bullet in his chest hit his stomach, liver and lung, and it ruptured his spleen and broke two ribs. The second bullet went through his wallet in his back left pocket, which changed the trajectory of the bullet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nLVbw_0jgXTzXj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40gfmw_0jgXTzXj00

“So didn’t hit any nerves or arteries or bone and so it just kind of stuck in the soft tissue. I just had an X-ray on it a few weeks ago because I was having some pain. I found out the bullet ruptured into five different fragments. It’s kind of spread out in my thigh,” Pryor said. “Just laying there in that moment, there was blood everywhere and I just thought I was going to die to be honest with you. I wasn’t losing consciousness, but I was like, I just got shot twice, these are my last moments.”

Off-duty police officer rushed to help

After a long and hard recovery for Pryor, the trauma is still there.

“A lot of it will live on forever, like unexpected loud noises, fireworks aren’t the same anymore. Just bumping into somebody, you never know what’s going to happen. All that stuff is going to live on forever,” Pryor said.

But he said that now, he feels he can finally move on.

Who owns rivers? Colorado Supreme Court to hear case

“Finally after the sentencing, I finally have that closure I’ve needed for so long. Moving to Minnesota is a new chapter in my life that I’m ready to begin and I’m getting married in less than a year, and we have a baby who’s almost six months. Things are looking up for me and I just couldn’t be more blessed,” Pryor said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TsJrU_0jgXTzXj00
Dylan and Kyle at the Life Savers ceremony

Pryor said he’s forever thankful to Kyle Maddox, a Lone Tree police officer. Maddox was off duty but rushed to help and held pressure on Pryor’s wound until first responders arrived. That officer later received the Lifesaver Award from the Lone Tree Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Shooting involving police takes place on I-76

Interstate 76 in Hudson was closed for a short time Wednesday after a shooting involving police. The Weld County Sheriff's Office says police were trying to pull over a 26-year-old man accused of trying to steal cars in Kersey. When the car was stopped near Hudson, they say the suspect fire at officers. That's when one of the officers fired back. The suspect was killed. His name has not been released.
HUDSON, CO
KXRM

CSPD: Man arrested after barricaded incident in car

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) after he ran from officers with a woman. On Wednesday, Dec. 14 at around 10:50 p.m. officers were called to the area of Barnes Road and Iron Horse Trail about a man wanted for 13 active warrants, three of which CSPD […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash

Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
BOULDER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy