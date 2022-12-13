ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Support local businesses and pop-up shops Downtown

By Maggy Wolanske
 3 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two pop-up shops, Moondog Music Shop and Artist Jack Denton, opened in downtown Colorado Springs for the holiday season.

The Downtown Partnership helped make the opening of these stores possible through the Downtown Development Authority program.

“The downtown partnership, specifically through the Downtown Development Authority, works with our local landlords here,” said Austin Wilson Bradley, Manager of Community and Economic Development for Downtown Partnership. “And basically we negotiate a reduced rent and then we split the rent into three. We ask the landlord to pay a third, the business/the pop-up shop to pay a third, and then the Downtown Development Authority pays the last third.”

One of the businesses is artist Jack Denton who is the painter of “Pikes Peak, America’s Mountain.” The pop-up shop featuring his work is located at 31 E. Bijou Street.

“Our artist here, Jack Denton, he does absolutely incredible work. And I know a lot of people have commented that walking by the shop here and seeing his artwork displayed in the windows and everything,” said Bradley. “It’s a great reflection of our community and the amazing nature and things that we have to offer… it’s a real treat to have him here.”

The other pop-up shop is Moondog Music Shop located at 523 S. Cascade Ave #140.

“I was really excited,” said Michael Judge, owner of Moondog Music Shop. “We were closed down for a few months because I lost my lease and nothing else was open and available… So it’s just perfect timing and it’s great to be able to have it for this, you know, time of the year.”

Moondog Music Shop sells stringed instruments, guitars both acoustic and electric, photographs, and more.

“Also, Larry’s pictures…behind me, those are nice gifts,” said Judge. “He’s a local photographer. He took a lot of these, you know, going all the way back to like 1969.”

Downtown Partnership shared that several pop-ups have turned into full time businesses in downtown.

“Specifically with regard to our pop-up program as well, so many businesses that exist downtown started out through the pop-up program,” said Bradley. “So businesses like Rocky Mountain, Eclectic Co, they started out in our pop-up shop program and now they’re full-fledged brick and mortar stores here downtown. And, you know, you can always find something pretty unique and special from our local retailers here.”

When shopping for presents this holiday season, Judge shared a great gift could be a musical instrument.

“You know, guitar makes a great gift or ukulele or mandolin, something that, you know, could change someone’s life,” said Judge.

Holiday spirit is in the air in downtown Colorado Springs with holiday decorations and lights along the trees.

“And then of course it’s great to just be able to walk around and see all of our storefronts, especially around the holidays lit up and full of beautiful artwork,” said Bradley. “And you know, keeping our downtown thriving.”

According to Downtown Partnership, artist Jack Denton will be open until Dec. 24 and Moondog Music Shop will be open into at least mid-January.

