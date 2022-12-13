Local Sports: Flat Rock defense holds down Erie Mason

FLAT ROCK – Flat Rock’s boys basketball team is just three games into its season.

But the Rams already look in mid-season form on defense.

Flat Rock put the shackles on a potent Erie Mason team Monday, moving to 3-0 with a 40-27 victory.

“Our guys were really good defensively,” Flat Rock coach Rick Smith said. “I can’t be more proud of a team I coached with how they executed. Holding a good Erie Mason team to two field goals in the first half is just a credit to their intensity and the way the communicated on the court.”

Tim Murphy had a big game for the Rams, racking up 18 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocked shots. He hit all eight of his shots from the floor.

Sophomore Michael Giroux provided valuable minutes with Graham Junge hampered by foul trouble. Corey Lannon and Odin Nemeth added 6 points and 4 rebounds each.

Casey Brown paced Mason (1-1) with 9 points.

Mason pulled out a 47-45 junior varsity win.

Flat Rock 10 13 11 6 – 40 Erie Mason 2 5 6 14 – 27

FLAT ROCK: Lannon 2 (2) 0-0 6, Nemeth 2 2-2 6, Giroux 1 1-2 3, Godfrey 1 (1) 0-0 3, Murphy 8 2-4 18, Junge 1 2-2 4. Totals 15 (3) 7-10 40.

ERIE MASON: Langenderfer 2 (1) 2-2 7, Car. Brown 3 0-0 6, Cas. Brown 3 (1) 2-2 9, T. Terrera 2 (1) 0-0 5, Knopp 0 0-3 0. Totals 10 (3) 4-7 27.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gault leads Summerfield

PETERSBURG – Teddy Gault scored 15 of his career-high 24 points in the first half to help Summerfield pull away for a 60-33 rout of Allen Park Cabrini Monday.

Tyler Dafoe added 16 points for the Bulldogs, who are off to a 2-0 start.

Summerfield 12 18 16 14 – 60 Cabrini 8 3 12 10 – 33

SUMMERFIELD: LaRocca 0 2-2 2, Gault 7 (3) 9-10 24, B. Kalb 2 0-0 4, St. John 2 2-4 6, Dafoe 6 (2) 0-2 16, Myshock 2 0-0 4, Stambaugh 0 4-4 4. Totals 19 (5) 17-26 60.

ALLEN PARK CABRINI: Watson 2, Delaney 0 2-2 2, McKay 1 0-0 2, Nava 0 1-2 1, Hamid 2 (1) 0-0 5, Heath 2 (1) 0-0 5, Tomasic 5 (1) 3-4 14, Emmick 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 6-8 33.

Huron falls short

LIVIONIA – A shot at the buzzer saddled New Boston Huron with its second straight loss to open the season under new coach Ted Tackett.

“It was a great environment to play in,” Tackett said. “Our kids battled back after being down 10 in the 3rd quarter.”

Kyle Kantola led the offense with 13 points, Chad Martin corralled 14 rebounds and Ethan Woolery piled up 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Huron’s JV team fell 43-35 despite 15 points by Alex Tejada Walker.

Clarenceville 10 11 16 14 – 51 Huron 14 5 15 14 – 48

LIVONIA CLARENCEVILLE: McNeil 4 1-4 9, Craig 1 0-0 2, Fitzpatrick 3 (3) 1-2 10, Robinson 3 (1) 1-2 8, Rieck 1 (1) 0-0 3, Hicks 2 (2) 1-2 7, Davis 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 (7) 4-10 51.

NEW BOSTON HURON: Farrugia 3 (1) 0 0-0 7, Smith 2 1-1 5, Kantola 6 3-4 15, Martin 2 1-2 5, Moczdlowsky 1 0-0 2, Grant 1 0-0 2, Woolery 3 (2) 3-6 11, Buettner 1 2-2 4. Totals 19 (3) 10-15 48.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jefferson earns win

Ellie Hintz and Gracie Jones scores 15 points each as Jefferson clipped Hazel Park 48-27 Monday.

The Bears (3-1) trailed 11-10 after one qurater, but gave up just 16 points the rest of the way.

Jefferson 10 11 13 14 – 48 Hazel Park 11 2 6 8 – 27

JEFFERSON: Ledger 0 1-2 1, A. Boggs 1 2-4 4, Hintz 6 (1) 2-4 15, C. Boggs 2 5-8 9, Gennoe 1 0-3 2, Jones 6 (1) 2-4 15, Maitland 1 0-2 2. Totals 17 12-27 48.

HAZEL PARK: Fields 5 (2) 0-0 12, Destiny 2 1-2 5, Courtney 2 (2) 0-0 6, Tangela 1 0-0 2, Katherine 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 (4) 1-2 27.

Dundee blitzed

BLISSFIELD – Blissfiled bolted out to a 32-3 lead after one quarter and held a 48-9 advantage at halftime to coast past Dundee 59-11 Monday.

Dundee managed just 2 points in the second half.

“We have a lot to work on and have to learn to play as a team,” Dundee coach Josh Salley said.

Mira Borg topped the Vikings with 5 points.

Blissfield 32 16 7 4 – 59 Dundee 3 6 0 2 – 11

BLISSFIELD: Miller 5 (1) 0-2 11, Wyman 3 1-3 7, Louden 3 (2) 3-4 11, Collins 4 0-0 8, Bettis 2 0-0 4, Tennant 1 0-0 2, Martinez 0 1-4 1, Wilson 2 (1) 0-0 5, White 3 2-3 8. Totals 23 (4) 7-16 59.

DUNDEE: Parry 2 0-0 4, Borg 3 (1) 0-0 5, Imo 0 0-1 0, Stahl 0 0-1 0, E. Salenbien 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 (1) 0-2 11.

Slow start for Carlson

GROSSE ILE − Gibraltar Carlson never recovered after being outscored 14-0 in the first quarter.

It was 28-8 at the half and 47-15 after three periods.

Abby Carafelli scored 10 points to lead the Marauders.

Grosse Ile 14 14 19 17 – 64 Carlson 0 8 7 7 – 22

GROSSE ILE: O’Farrell 1 4-6 6, Eblin 1 0-0 2, Kronell 2 0-0 4, Stefan 1 3-4 5, Kirk 9 (1) 2-6 21, Wright 2 2-2 6, Wroblewski 1 0-0 2, Gilrooy 2 0-2 4, Houghton 3 1-1 7, Justusson 3 1-2 7. Totals 25 12-23 64.

GIBRALTAR CARLSON: Kemokai 0 0-2 0, Fowler 1 2-4 4, Carafelli 4 (1) 1-1 10, Wallace 2 0-1 4, Boller 1 0-0 2, Neely 0 1-4 1, Bongorio 0 1-2 1. Totals 8 (1) 5-15 22.

BOWLING

Top bowlers meet

TEMPERANCE – The bowlers with the top three averages in the Southeastern Conference Red were featured Monday as Bedford met Monroe at Forest View Lanes.

Teagan Pillette (178) and Alexis Woolridge (174.8) were ranked 1-2 and Bedford’s Allison Sdhalhoup (174.5) was third.

Pillette shot 173 and 189 to lead Monroe to a 23.5-6.5 victory. Schalhoup led Bedford with 169 and 200.

Bedford won the boys match 23-7 as Matthew Ragan bowled 206 and 183.

Monroe boys lose to Bedford 23-7. LJ Robertson and Evan Eagle both shot 214 for Monroe.

Huron keeps winning

RIVERVIEW – New Boston Huron’s winning streak in the Huron League reached 59 consecutive matches with a 30-0 sweep of Milan recently.

Brad Hughes (227), Nick Suemnick (220) and Ryan Viger (207) led Huron.

In other matches, Airport beat St. Mary Catholic Central 26-4, Flat Rock handled Jefferson 19-11 and Riverview topped Milan 19-11.

Huron, an 18-12 winner over Dundee, and Airport, which routed SMCC 29-1, both are 2-0 in the girls standings.

Riverview beat Milan 19-11 and Flat Rock beat Jefferson 21-9.

WRESTLING

Bedford comes close

WARREN – A 34-30 loss to Goodrich was the only thing that kept Bedford from the championship of the Warren Woods Tower Duals Saturday.

The Mules, ranked No. 6 in Division 1, beat Grosse Pointe South 66-10, St. Joseph 68-9, Gaylord 53-21 and Bay City John Glenn 51-21 before falling to Goodrich.

Gaylord (No. 3), John Glenn (No. 6) and Goodrich (No. 2) are all ranked in Division 2.

Nathan Gerber (126), Brock Jandasek (132) and Chase Norbury (285) all went 5-0 for the Mules and Vincent Cole (106), Connor Green (215), Austin Meszaros (150) and Jack Nigh (157) were 4-1.

ADULT SOCCER

Rios, Diaz lead

Daniel Rios and Manuel Diaz both scored two goals to lead Dundee Ace Hardware to a 6-2 win over Athletico in the Monroe Adult Indoor Coed Soccer League Sunday at LevelUp Training.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Local Sports: Flat Rock defense holds down Erie Mason