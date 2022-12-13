The first trailer for Zach Braff’s new movie, A Good Person, starring Florence Pugh, is here.Pugh, who was in a relationship with Braff for almost three years until they split up earlier this year, stars in the film as a once-thriving woman, Allison, who is involved in a tragedy that kills her fiancé’s sister.Grief brings Allison together with Daniel (Morgan Freeman), her would-be father-in-law, with Daniel struggling to navigate raising a teenager and Allison looking for forgiveness and redemption.Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Pugh wrote: “Here she is. First trailer to A Good Person is FINALLY HERE.“This is the...

2 HOURS AGO