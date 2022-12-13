Read full article on original website
Related
Watch George Clooney Mouth ‘Wow’ as He Sees Julia Roberts Wearing Dress With His Face on It at Kennedy Honors
What a moment! George Clooney was caught by surprise when his pal Julia Roberts took the stage at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors in a dress covered with his pictures. Us Weekly got an exclusive first look at the moment the 61-year-old, who was honored at the soiree, noticed the fashionable tribute during the ceremony […]
‘Crying already’: Maisie Williams reacts to trailer for Zach Braff’s A Good Person trailer starring Florence Pugh
The first trailer for Zach Braff’s new movie, A Good Person, starring Florence Pugh, is here.Pugh, who was in a relationship with Braff for almost three years until they split up earlier this year, stars in the film as a once-thriving woman, Allison, who is involved in a tragedy that kills her fiancé’s sister.Grief brings Allison together with Daniel (Morgan Freeman), her would-be father-in-law, with Daniel struggling to navigate raising a teenager and Allison looking for forgiveness and redemption.Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Pugh wrote: “Here she is. First trailer to A Good Person is FINALLY HERE.“This is the...
Comments / 0