WASHINGTON — Shareholders at two Class I railroads are calling on executives to provide paid sick leave to railroaders. This week, the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility announced its members were filing proposals at Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern requesting that those companies adopt an employer-paid sick leave policy as a standard, perennial benefit. Similar proposals were expected to be filed with CSX Transportation and BNSF Railway’s parent company, Berkshire Hathaway. The motion comes just a week after Congress forced a new labor contract on four unions but did not approve a request for seven days of paid sick leave.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO