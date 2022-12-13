Read full article on original website
Federal Regulator Blasts Union Pacific For Poor Service
WASHINGTON — Shippers, railroaders and the federal board that oversees the rail industry blasted Union Pacific during a two-day hearing in Washington on December 13 and 14, over the Class I’s increased use of traffic embargoes. According to the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, Union Pacific’s use of traffic...
Shareholders Call On Class Is to Give Railroaders Sick Leave
WASHINGTON — Shareholders at two Class I railroads are calling on executives to provide paid sick leave to railroaders. This week, the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility announced its members were filing proposals at Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern requesting that those companies adopt an employer-paid sick leave policy as a standard, perennial benefit. Similar proposals were expected to be filed with CSX Transportation and BNSF Railway’s parent company, Berkshire Hathaway. The motion comes just a week after Congress forced a new labor contract on four unions but did not approve a request for seven days of paid sick leave.
Gas and oil companies were deceiving us? What a surprise.
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform released a trove of documents last week that show while gas and oil mega-corporations have been mouthing their commitment to clean energy “transition,” they’ve actually been peddling what, in the West, would be called “bull pucky.” In the common vernacular of our time, it’s a practice known as […] The post Gas and oil companies were deceiving us? What a surprise. appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Amtrak Releases Renderings of New ‘Airo’ Trains
NEW YORK CITY — Amtrak has released renderings of the new “Airo” trains that will eventually replace Amfleet cars and older diesel locomotives on state-supported routes from coast to coast. The new trains will be built by Siemens Mobility and are expected to be put into service starting in 2026.
