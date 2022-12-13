Read full article on original website
Related
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
Reading sophomore Jenna Londeau wins week one athlete of the week
HILLSDALE COUNTY — Week one of the winter athlete of the week voting has closed. It is now time to announce a winner. Readers can vote for athlete of the week at our online voting ballots that our posted every Monday or Tuesday on Facebook or Twitter. These ballots enter you for a chance to win a prize from one of our sponsors. ...
Comments / 0