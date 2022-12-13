Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Counterstrikes and controversy: Japan's defence overhaul
Japan has laid out plans to expand its defence capabilities drastically over five years. Although defence spending has risen every year for decades, the total has long hovered at around one percent of GDP, below the NATO standard of two percent.
Russian, Chinese bombers fly joint patrols over Pacific
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian and Chinese strategic bombers on Wednesday flew a joint patrol over the western Pacific in a show of increasingly close defense ties between the two countries. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Tu-95 bombers of the Russian air force and the Chinese H-6K bombers...
'The Hunters Became The Prey': Vladimir Putin's Troops Caught POACHING Geese From Farm ATTACKED By Ukrainian Soldiers
Russian troops under the leadership of Vladimir Putin were recently attacked by Ukrainian forces after being caught poaching geese from a Ukrainian farm, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking confrontation took place last week in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.According to footage of the incident obtained by Daily Mail, at least three Russian soldiers are seen killing geese in what was believed to be preparation for a feast later that evening.The footage also showed the soldiers returning to a nearby building they were occupying with the killed geese slung over their shoulders while a military vehicle containing a Russian commander approached from...
International Business Times
21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military
More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Russia hits Ukraine with missiles, warns of "clash between nuclear powers" as drones target Russian bases
Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia retaliated in brutal fashion this week after drone strikes targeted three airfields — including two deep inside its territory. The last strike came Tuesday morning, against a Russian airport just across the border from Ukraine, but it was preceded by two others on Monday that saw drones penetrate hundreds of miles into Russia.
NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes
NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
UK says attacks on Russian bomber bases could be 'most strategically significant' force protection failure of the Ukraine war
The deadly drone attacks on the air bases housing strategic bombers occurred hundreds of miles into Russia territory, far from the front lines.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting
Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia launches mass missile strike on Ukraine, causing power outages
Aim of large-scale attack appears to be to destroy Ukraine’s power grid, authorities say
Russia begins mass air strike in apparent move to destroy Ukraine’s power grid
Power outages reported after barrage of rockets fired at several regions in second mass strike in days
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
Officials say Russian forces have launched at least 60 missile strikes across Ukraine, reporting blasts in at least four cities
BBC
Ukraine war: US says Iran now Russia's 'top military backer'
Russia and Iran's relationship has warmed to a fully fledged defence partnership, the US has said. Russia is giving an unprecedented level of military support, says US national security council spokesman John Kirby. The US has seen reports that the two countries are considering joint production of lethal drones, he...
US Navy to name ship after fierce Iraq War battles
The US Navy has announced they will be naming a new American-class landing helicopter assault ship (LHA), the USS Fallujah, as a homage to the two bloodiest battles of the War in Iraq. “It is an honor to memorialize the Marines, Soldiers, and coalition partners that fought valiantly and those that sacrificed their lives during both battles of Fallujah,” Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said in a press release on Tuesday. The US Navy has yet to release any information about when the USS Fallujah will be commissioned, but the ship will be designed to support Marine Corps operations. Ships...
US Navy hospital suspends care in Haiti after 19 overboard
JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — A U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in southwest Haiti has temporarily suspended medical services after 19 people with the mission fell overboard amid a heavy swell hitting the Caribbean region, officials said Tuesday. It happened Monday night and involved 12 military personnel and seven civilians...
US names 4 militants in Afghanistan, Pakistan 'terrorists'
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United States has added four top Islamic militants operating in Afghanistan and Pakistan to its list of “global terrorists,” amid a resurgence of violence and border tensions in the area. The militant leaders hail from the Pakistani Taliban and an al-Qaida branch in South Asia. Both militant groups operate from Afghanistan, but they have hideouts in Pakistan’s mountainous northwest and elsewhere as well. The State Department’s announcement on Thursday comes days after Pakistan’s Taliban movement, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, ended a monthslong ceasefire with Pakistan and resumed attacks across the country. Amid threats from the militants, Pakistan’s Interior Ministry tightened security in public places and mosques on Friday. The TTP has asked its fighters to target security forces across the country. The militant group was behind the 2014 attack on a Peshawar school that killed 147 people, mostly schoolchildren.
PM Modi's party set for record win in India's Gujarat state election
AHMEDABAD, India, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was set to win the biggest majority by any party at elections in his home state of Gujarat on Thursday, a big boost to the Hindu nationalists ahead of general elections in 2024.
Ukraine says it has shot down 60 of over 70 missiles launched after explosions at two Russian airbases – as it happened
No reports of missile impacts in Kyiv but two killed in Zaporizhzhia and Odesa hit hard after Russian strike follows blasts at Russian airfields
